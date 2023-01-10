Provençal Beef Stew a comforting cold-weather pairing

Today’s wine of the week, Saini Vineyards 2021 Nonno’s Rosso Red Wine Blend, Dry Creek Valley, $30, is exactly what we want on a stormy night.

It’s suave, engaging and infinitely drinkable, with red fruit from first sip to the lingering finish. Bright notes include pomegranate, red raspberry, cranberry and plum, with a foundation of gentle tannins and hints of caramel. If you pay attention, you’ll also notice bursts of stone fruit, especially red peaches and orange nectarines.

The wine is as easy at the table as it is on the palate. Pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, roasted root vegetables, meatloaf, eggplant polpettini and halibut with black olive tapenade all make excellent companions.

For today’s recipe, I am inspired by the weather. You need to allow 3 days for this dish; it’s a perfect way to pass the time when it’s not so inviting outside. The hands-on work itself is easy, but the ingredients need to marinate in wine overnight. Then the dish itself, once cooked, needs to chill completely, which is best done overnight.

I have added bacon to this traditional Provençal dish, as it further engages the wine, encouraging it to blossom into its full self.

Provençal Beef Stew with Bacon and Orange Gremolata

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 ½ pounds beef for stew, in 2-inch chunks

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 yellow onions, diced

5 garlic cloves, crushed

1 celery stalk, cut into small dice

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into ½-inch diagonal rounds

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 cups dry red wine

1 bunch fresh thyme (about 10 sprigs)

3 bay leaves

2 teaspoons white peppercorns

1 strip orange zest

4 strips bacon, fried until crisp

Grated zest of 1 orange

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Set the meat on a clean work surface and season all over with salt and pepper, tossing and turning the meat to be certain it is evenly seasoned.

Put the meat into a Dutch oven or similar vessel. Add the onions, garlic, celery, carrot, olive oil, wine, thyme, bay leaves and peppercorns. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, remove from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature. Set over low heat, bring to a simmer and cook very gently until the meat is quite tender, about 3 to 4 hours. Stir now and then as it cooks.

Remove the stew from the heat, add the strip of orange zest, cool, cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours so the fat rises to the surface and congeals. Use a small spoon to scrape off and discard the fat.

To serve, set over a low flame and heat through. Use tongs to remove and discard the thyme and bay leaves. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Serve in the cooking vessel or transfer to a serving dish or individual soup plates.

Working quickly, crumble the bacon and combine it with the grated orange zest, minced garlic and parsley, and toss gently. Sprinkle over the stew and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan founded the Sonoma Provence Exchange in the mid 1990s. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.