With undulating hills, redwood groves and lush meadows, King Ridge Road in the far western reaches of Sonoma County is one of the most beautiful stretches of roadway in California.

Cazadero resident Susan Hrastar works to keep it that way.

Hrastar, 66, lives along the scenic roadway and volunteers picking up roadside trash every time she walks her dog, a goldendoodle named Phi.

The dynamic duo does this deed five times a week, sometimes logging as much as 6 miles a day. While Hrastar said she has no idea how much trash they pick up in a given month, she noted the two have been beautifying the local community for “multiple years” and have collected hundreds of bags of garbage along the way.

“The way I see it, this is me doing my tiny little part to make this part of our world nicer.” Susan Hrastar, who cleans up trash along west Sonoma County roads with her dog, Phi.

“The way I see it, this is me doing my tiny little part to make this part of our world nicer,” said Hrastar, who is the recipient of the North Bay Spirit Award for her efforts. “It’s so beautiful here, and seeing garbage annoyed me. So I went and did something about it.”

Hrastar’s ritual began as a byproduct of her daily wellness routine. After her retirement from a long career as a public nurse, she would build her schedule every day around walking Phi.

At first, the walks were only about two things: dog and exercise.

Over time, however, as Hrastar noticed the trash on the sides of the road, it hit her: Why not bring along a garbage bag and turn her ritual into something that made the community better for everyone?

“It was like, let’s kill two birds with one stone,” she said. “We get exercise, the litter gets picked up. Everyone wins.”

For her devotion to beautifying the roadway for everyone, Hrastar has been selected for the North Bay Spirit Award for April. A collaboration between The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out remarkable volunteers who go all-in for a cause that benefits the community.

The trash she picks up varies from beer cans and energy-bar wrappers to water bottles and dirty napkins. Sometimes the duo will find random items such as furniture or pieces of wood. She’s also found worse. Hrastar puts most of the garbage in her garbage bag. If an item is too big (or if it’s too gross), she’ll set it aside and circle back with her car to pick it up later in the day.

Hrastar and Phi don’t just pick up litter on the roadway shoulders. Sometimes they pick up garbage down the embankments, too. Phi is the one who goes down the hills, as Hrastar does not keep her on a leash. When the dog finds trash down there, she’ll go down, grab it and bring it back for Hrastar to dispose of.

“We try to lead by example,” Hrastar said.

This isn’t the first time Hrastar has engaged in public service. As a nurse for the California Department of Public Health, the Cleveland, Ohio, native went into health facilities and hospice agencies and evaluated them. She did that job for 15 years and retired at age 62.

Earlier in her career, Hrastar was an officer in the U.S. Navy. She first came to California when she was stationed in Long Beach, and she met her husband there on a Sierra Club hike.

They named their only daughter Sierra to commemorate this milestone.

When Hrastar left the Navy, she and her husband moved to Sebastopol. They’ve been in Sonoma County ever since.

“This is home now,” said Hrastar, who said the current family property on King Ridge Road is about 70 acres in all. “It’s open. It’s beautiful. It’s wild, and it’s precisely the kind of place I always envisioned myself living in as an adult.”

Robert Sterler, Hrastar’s husband, said he’s amazed by his wife’s commitment to keeping the area clean.

“She’s a strong woman. We’ve been hiking together for years, and she’s always walked me into the ground,” Sterler said. “It might seem like a little thing to pick up someone’s bottle or can, but it actually has a much broader significance in terms of being a metaphor for how we should live. We should all take care of each other.”

Neighbors and visitors to the area are similarly grateful to Hrastar for her efforts.

When she and Phi are out and about, passersby will honk and wave as a way of saying thank you for keeping the community clean.

Cyclists appreciate the volunteerism, too. The little-trafficked road is one of the most iconic cycling destinations in the country, and it’s a popular component of century (100-mile) rides from Windsor, Santa Rosa and other major cities across the country.

Pro cyclist Laura Cameron King, an ambassador for the Mill District development in Healdsburg, said she was “delighted” to know Hrastar was working to keep the road looking great.

“You can be riding and come upon a cow in the middle of the road up there. It feels totally remote, and you’re looking around and seeing the most beautiful views,” said Cameron, who met her husband and fellow pro cyclist, Ted King, on a King Ridge ride. “If (Hrastar) is bettering this near-perfect road in any way, everybody wins.”

Local cyclist Tim Nordvedt agreed.

Nordvedt said he rides King Ridge four to six times a year and considers it one of the most spectacular spots in the entire region.

“On a ride out there, one moment you’re ripping through misty redwood forests and the next you are up on top of the world,” he wrote in a recent text message. “I’m stoked to hear that someone who also enjoys that road slows down enough to pick up litter and make the road even more stunning.”

Hrastar plans to continue her trash-picking ritual for as long as she and Phi are able. Phi is 10 now, so their days of long walks are numbered.

In the meantime, Hrastar said, she hopes that by winning the North Bay Spirit Award she will inspire passersby to think twice before driving with unsecured garbage or tossing litter off their bikes and out car windows.

“This (planet) doesn’t clean itself,” she said. “We all need to start taking better care of it, before it’s too late.”

