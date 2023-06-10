Queens of spring, and why they’re in danger

Efforts are underway in Northern California and Sonoma County to try to protect these small but critically important pollinators and address what’s causing their losses.|
STEPHEN NETT
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2023, 7:10PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

What do wildflower superblooms, almonds and strawberries all have in common? If you said bees, you’d be right. Most of the world’s flowers, as well as our fruit, nut and seed harvests, rely on busy squads of buzzing bees dancing from blossom to blossom.

And there isn’t any backup: Around one-third of all human food crops, and more than 85% of the world’s flowering plants, depend entirely on bees and insects to pollinate them, according to the nonprofit wildlife conservation organization Xerces Society.

So when things are not well in the world of bees, there’s widespread concern. Over the past two decades, massive colony die-offs in commercial and private bee hives, and steep declines in wild bee populations, have raised alarms among beekeepers, scientists, farmers and environmental agencies.

Now, efforts are underway in Northern California and Sonoma County to try to protect these small but critically important partners and address what’s causing their losses.

When we think of bees, the ones we usually imagine are the familiar brown-and-black banded European honeybee, Avis mellifera. Humans have cultivated and raised colonies of this species for at least 8,000 years and carried them to nearly every temperate corner of the globe.

Today, more than 2.8 million honeybee colonies are being managed in the U.S. to pollinate crops worth an estimated $15 billion each year, according to California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation. More than 1.1 million of those bee colonies are employed here in California.

But Avis m. aren’t the only bees in the neighborhood. There are more than 20,000 known wild bee species around the planet. More than 1,600 wild bee species are native to California.

Those numbers are important because experts have only recently begun to understand that wild bees are also heavily involved in pollinating human crops, not just native plants and wildflowers. And what’s good for the honeybees isn’t necessarily good for the wild ones.

What are swarms?

Spring is usually a busy time for the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association’s Roger Simpson. He’s one of 30 bee handlers on call to head out when someone reports a large buzzing swarm.

In early spring, large groups of bees emerge from their hive and form mobile clusters, a living mass containing thousands of bees. They fly off together, and for a time can be found clinging in a loose ball to a branch, fence or occasionally the side of a shed or home.

Sometimes panicked residents, concerned about being stung and unable to shoo them away, will try to spray them with a hose or worse, Simpson said, before calling a professional for help.

“Swarms aren’t aggressive, and people shouldn’t be scared of them,” Simpson said.

The swarms are actually a queen bee that’s set off from her old hive with some of her children to locate a new home. It’s how one bee colony becomes two.

Each spring, roughly half of an old colony takes off with their queen in a mass to find a new nest. She leaves eggs behind for a new queen to hatch and inherit the old hive.

Simpson, a member of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association since 2008 and a beekeeper himself, has years of experience handling bee swarms.

The local nonprofit Beekeepers Association, entirely volunteer-led, has 500 members who range from backyard enthusiasts and private bee keepers to small business owners who really love their bees.

Simpson and the other swarm handlers usually get the call between 10 a.m. and noon, he said, when the swarms are typically on the move. He keeps his equipment in his truck, like a volunteer fireman.

“You never know what you’ll find. I’ve seen swarms on everything from the bumper of a car to 8 feet off the ground above a chicken coop. You hope for a bush or branch, where the bees are hanging like grapes.”

The swarm bees are docile, he said, because they’re loaded with honey and pollen they’re carrying to their new nest.

Once the swarm settles, usually not far from their original hive, scout bees spread out to locate potential nests. They come back and dance, and by wiggles, wags and patterns, they convey what they’ve found to the swarm. Eventually the colony makes a decision and flies off together to move into a new home.

The bees immediately set to building wax and the comb for a new brood of eggs. They gather and store as much nectar and pollen as they can, preparing themselves to get through the next winter.

To capture a swarm, Simpson, ideally, shakes them loose into a green box he has handy. He usually leaves the box in place for the day, until all the scouts have returned. After dark, they’re relocated to a home apiary or foster care with other beekeepers.

In 2022, the Bee Association rescued between 330 and 340 swarms around Sonoma County. But those were only the ones reported by the public. Not all the European honeybees come back to tended hives. Some make their way out into the environment, become feral, and take up permanent residence in the wild.

‘Rewilding’

Michael Thiele is a Sebastopol-based former beekeeper who believes re-wilding European honeybees is a good thing, and the right thing. He formed a nonprofit organization, Apis Arborea, to experiment with ways to help them.

Thiele started the campaign to address what he sees as an error in management of the domestic bee. Now he and his team design custom nests from logs and study how the bees fare in conditions that more closely mimic the ones they knew before they were “farmed” by humans.

“Millions of years ago,” Thiele said, “the bees evolved with certain behaviors and preferences in the wild, before humans began to keep them in hives for honey and wax.”

Humans have put convenience and commerce ahead of bee welfare, he believes. Like feedlots for cattle, commercial hives crowd the bees into unnatural spaces and unnaturally dense numbers, which leaves them vulnerable to disease and other pathogens which have decimated hives across the country.

According to Thiele, left alone in nature, honeybees will have a density of two and a half nests per square mile. But commercial apiaries, which have grown to industrial proportions, contain 1,400% more bees than that.

Since 2006, beekeepers in North America and Europe have been reporting sudden die-offs of large portions of their tended colonies, at times of up to 90% of their bees.

“Today, almost all managed bees live in boxes with plastic foundations stacked on the ground, filled with sheets of polystyrene stamped with artificially sized hexagonal patterns, as templates for the bee comb,” Thiele said.

“That’s good for bee management and harvesting, but unnatural to the bees.”

Unlike commercial hive boxes, logs and wood cavities are naturally well-insulated, which helps regulate temperature and humidity in the nest, Thiele explained. This leads to less moisture condensation in the nest, which Thiele cited as the source of unhealthy fungi and mold, which stress the bees.

The log nests Apis Arborea designs also have smaller volumes and smaller entrances than commercial hives and are set as high above ground as possible, because that’s what the bees naturally prefer, he said.

“Swarms are like a new independent being — a super-organism, open to local adaptation to the environmental factors they encounter,” Thiele said.

subhead

Of course, before Europeans brought the imported variety, California was already populated with bees, a thousand wild varieties that evolved here long ago: the digger, carpenter, miner, leafcutter, mason and sweat bees and many more. They’re still here, and most rely on nectar and pollen as their sole food source.

Leif Richardson, a conservation biologist with the Xerces Society, studies wild bees, namely California’s 25 or so bumblebee species.

“Bees are an essential part of modern agriculture now,” Richardson said. “We must have bees. But honeybees have problems. Like farm animals, they are vulnerable to outbreaks, and they also carry disease and pathogens into wild bee populations.”

Richardson, who’s kept honeybees himself, believes current practices are unsustainable, and we’re heading for a reckoning.

“It’s getting harder to keep honeybees alive,” he said, “because we’re not addressing the underlying problems sufficiently.”

And then there’s their impact on wild populations. Honeybees compete with native wild bees for food, especially pollen. And unlike honeybees, most wild bees don’t live in large colonies. “Seventy percent of them are solitary,” Richardson said.

“The general trend with wild bees is decline in number and species,” Richardson said. “Some are in serious trouble, at risk of complete loss. We still don’t know a lot; but when we look, we find many need help.”

The factors affecting insect declines are complicated, Richardson noted. But studies mainly point to a combination of climate change, pesticide exposure, pathogens, disease and habitat loss and fragmentation.

That decline in wild bees isn’t simply a matter of environmental concern, according to Richardson. Research has found that wild bees are actually heavily involved in pollinating human food crops.

One study determined that wild bees were providing the majority of agriculture pollination, whether managed honeybees were present or not. And a 2020 study found wild bees were actually better pollinators for certain crops.

Recently, pollination companies have even begun raising and leasing out hives of bumblebees for the job, because of their dedicated effectiveness.

The familiar large, colorful black-and-yellow bumblebees have a different life than the average honeybee, Richardson said. Like honeybees, they live in a colony, have division of labor and provide progressive care for their young over time, but they’re not as highly evolved socially and don’t have the same complexity of communication.

Bumblebee colonies are annual — the entire colony dies off each year, except for the queen, which hibernates overwinter in a ground nest she digs for herself. For nearly three-quarters of the year, the queen lives a solitary life, until her daughters emerge.

“California is a hotspot for bumblebees,” Richardson said. “But their numbers are declining. Nearly one-quarter of bumble species in North America are now threatened or near threatened listing.”

So what needs to be done?

“We need to protect habitat, especially wild lands with diverse flowering plants, parks and preserves,” Richardson said.

As many as a quarter of all wild bees depend on a single type of host plant for survival.

“The Mojave poppy bee only eats bear claw poppy,” Richardson said. “So when that plant habitat is destroyed or lost, the bees are lost, too. Habitat loss is one of the primary reasons we’re losing wild bees today.

“We need to restore habitat, including wildflowers, by planting flowering strips on farms and other land, Richardson said. “And we’re still not dealing with the pesticide issues.”

Many of these steps have been incorporated into the Xerces Society’s Bee Better Certification program for farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers.

Launched in 2017, the Bee Better focus is on establishing or restoring diverse habitat for native bees and protecting them from pesticides and disease.

Growers who qualify for the Bee Better label must maintain at least 5% of their acreage as pollinator habitat.

The public can also help, Xerces suggests, by planting bee-friendly gardens or replacing lawns with flowering “bee beds” and limiting or eliminating the use of pesticides, particularly neonicotinoids, which are widely implicated in declines in bee and other insect populations.

The Sonoma County Beekeepers Association and their dedicated members also actively support thriving and sustainable bee populations and provide extensive information and public education on creating critical pollinator habitat and bee care.

Like many of nature’s systems, the health of the planet’s bees affects humans, in ways we may not fully appreciate. And as we’re just learning, their care is tied to our future as well.

Stephen Nett is a Bodega Bay-based Certified California Naturalist, writer and speaker, with local nature stories at www.findingcalifornia.com. Contact him at snett@findingcalifornia.com.

