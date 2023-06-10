Queens of spring, and why they’re in danger

What do wildflower superblooms, almonds and strawberries all have in common? If you said bees, you’d be right. Most of the world’s flowers, as well as our fruit, nut and seed harvests, rely on busy squads of buzzing bees dancing from blossom to blossom.

And there isn’t any backup: Around one-third of all human food crops, and more than 85% of the world’s flowering plants, depend entirely on bees and insects to pollinate them, according to the nonprofit wildlife conservation organization Xerces Society.

So when things are not well in the world of bees, there’s widespread concern. Over the past two decades, massive colony die-offs in commercial and private bee hives, and steep declines in wild bee populations, have raised alarms among beekeepers, scientists, farmers and environmental agencies.

Now, efforts are underway in Northern California and Sonoma County to try to protect these small but critically important partners and address what’s causing their losses.

When we think of bees, the ones we usually imagine are the familiar brown-and-black banded European honeybee, Avis mellifera. Humans have cultivated and raised colonies of this species for at least 8,000 years and carried them to nearly every temperate corner of the globe.

Today, more than 2.8 million honeybee colonies are being managed in the U.S. to pollinate crops worth an estimated $15 billion each year, according to California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation. More than 1.1 million of those bee colonies are employed here in California.

But Avis m. aren’t the only bees in the neighborhood. There are more than 20,000 known wild bee species around the planet. More than 1,600 wild bee species are native to California.

Those numbers are important because experts have only recently begun to understand that wild bees are also heavily involved in pollinating human crops, not just native plants and wildflowers. And what’s good for the honeybees isn’t necessarily good for the wild ones.

What are swarms?

Spring is usually a busy time for the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association’s Roger Simpson. He’s one of 30 bee handlers on call to head out when someone reports a large buzzing swarm.

In early spring, large groups of bees emerge from their hive and form mobile clusters, a living mass containing thousands of bees. They fly off together, and for a time can be found clinging in a loose ball to a branch, fence or occasionally the side of a shed or home.

Sometimes panicked residents, concerned about being stung and unable to shoo them away, will try to spray them with a hose or worse, Simpson said, before calling a professional for help.

“Swarms aren’t aggressive, and people shouldn’t be scared of them,” Simpson said.

The swarms are actually a queen bee that’s set off from her old hive with some of her children to locate a new home. It’s how one bee colony becomes two.

Each spring, roughly half of an old colony takes off with their queen in a mass to find a new nest. She leaves eggs behind for a new queen to hatch and inherit the old hive.

Simpson, a member of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association since 2008 and a beekeeper himself, has years of experience handling bee swarms.

The local nonprofit Beekeepers Association, entirely volunteer-led, has 500 members who range from backyard enthusiasts and private bee keepers to small business owners who really love their bees.

Simpson and the other swarm handlers usually get the call between 10 a.m. and noon, he said, when the swarms are typically on the move. He keeps his equipment in his truck, like a volunteer fireman.

“You never know what you’ll find. I’ve seen swarms on everything from the bumper of a car to 8 feet off the ground above a chicken coop. You hope for a bush or branch, where the bees are hanging like grapes.”

The swarm bees are docile, he said, because they’re loaded with honey and pollen they’re carrying to their new nest.

Once the swarm settles, usually not far from their original hive, scout bees spread out to locate potential nests. They come back and dance, and by wiggles, wags and patterns, they convey what they’ve found to the swarm. Eventually the colony makes a decision and flies off together to move into a new home.

The bees immediately set to building wax and the comb for a new brood of eggs. They gather and store as much nectar and pollen as they can, preparing themselves to get through the next winter.

To capture a swarm, Simpson, ideally, shakes them loose into a green box he has handy. He usually leaves the box in place for the day, until all the scouts have returned. After dark, they’re relocated to a home apiary or foster care with other beekeepers.