Bake brownies to make the most of raspberries’ sweet season

You may have noticed that the red raspberries available in our stores over the winter weren’t particularly sweet. Pretty, yes. Sweet? Hardly. Well, that begins to change in April, and here’s why: Most of our winter raspberries — both organic and conventional — are grown in southern Mexico, which boasts continual warm weather, or the raspberries are grown either hydroponically or in plastic-covered cold framegreenhouses.

By April in those warm realms, the sun is strong enough to need little help in ripening the early crop.

As the sun intensifies on its journey northward toward its peak power in June around these parts, the berries produced in Southern California grow sweeter, and so do the berries we find in our markets.

Finally, in the heat of high summer, we get berries grown regionally, if not locally.

And they’ll be as sweet as they can get. But the march to their peak sweetness starts now.

Many think that raspberries are summer-bearing crops, but there are also many ever-bearing varieties that keep producing fruit over extended periods of time, and it’s these types that supply most of the off-season fruit.

Continual bearing is accomplished by allowing new canes, called primocanes, to grow from the established roots in spring. These canes will produce large harvests of berries late in the summer into early fall.

When these are finished fruiting, some are cut back to the ground in fall and will produce entirely new primocanes canes in the spring. Others are cut back by a third and in this condition go through a short dormancy. These are called floricanes, and they flower and set fruit early in the year. By staggering planting times and pruning, red raspberries in warm climates will produce fruit year around.

The berries we know as red raspberries are mostly descendents of European varieties. There are native American red raspberries, but they are rather insipid fruits without a lot of flavor.

A lot of commercial red raspberries sold in American markets now are of the “Heritage” variety, but that is changing since the introduction of “Caroline” in the 1990s.

“Caroline” resulted from a cross made in 1989 between a raspberry that breeders called “GEO-1” and “Heritage.”

It produces large crops of berries on floricanes up to three weeks earlier than other varieties. The berries on its primocanes are larger and more flavorful than other commercial varieties. It’s also a nutritional powerhouse, packing in more beta-carotene and more vitamin C and E than other varieties tested at Ohio State University. Its color compound, anthocyanin, also functions as an antioxidant known toprevent heart disease.

While you can buy frozen red raspberries in the store, you can also freeze their summery perfection yourself. Simply spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet and freeze until frozen hard, then put them in a freezer bag for winter muffins or pancakes and to top cereals.

Raspberries have an affinity with many other flavors, including almonds, cream, and both black and red currants. One of its best cohorts is lemon.

When berries are plentiful, heat them gently in a saucepan until the juice flows free, then express the juice through cheesecloth, twisting the cloth to get most of the juice into a container.

Chill in the fridge until cold, then mix four parts raspberry juice with one part lemon juice. Fill a glass with ice, pour in the raspberry-lemon juice, and top with a sprig of spearmint. Or make it a long drink with a shot of vodka. Ahh yes.

Don’t forget to use some red raspberries to make raspberry vinaigrette, the dressing that glorifies almost any leafy green salad.

Place six cups of fresh red raspberries in a bowl. Heat a quart of rice vinegar and a half cup of sugar in a saucepan and bring it to a boil until the sugar is dissolved, then pour the hot vinegar-sugar mix over the berries, place the bowl in a plastic bag and twist-tie it shut, then store it in the fridge for 30 days.

After 30 days, pour the contents of the bowl through cheesecloth into a pot to catch the liquid. Bring the pot liquid to a boil, and immediately turn the heat down so the liquid simmers for 5 minutes.

Pour into sterilized one-pint mason jars, screw down the sterilized lids and bands until just tight, and process in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes. Remove the jars to a dish towel laid flat on the kitchen counter and screw the bands down tight. The vinegar will last indefinitely. Makes about 2 pints.