Subscribe

Readers share best non-touristy spots to show visitors around Sonoma County

Where do you take visitors from out of town? Here are some of our readers’ favorites.|
LONNIE HAYES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2022, 8:49AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Where do you take visitors from out of town? Where are your favorites? In search of the best hidden gems to see when visiting Sonoma County, we asked our readers for their favorites.

From coastal back-road drives to adventurous hikes through the rising redwoods, we have you covered for your locals-only activity guide.

Did we miss any of your favorite spots to show visitors around town? Let us know in the comments.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette