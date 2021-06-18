Readers share the best lessons they received from their fathers

As a girl growing up, Patty Brown knew she was “the smartest, prettiest and best daughter in the world.” It was an article of faith. And she had it on great authority. Her father said so.

The things our dads tell us matter. Their words, when used wisely and with love, reverberate throughout our lives. They can empower us with confidence and self-reliance or they can leave us feeling small and inadequate.

Few fathers have a perfect record of wisdom. But most dads impart a few lessons that stay with us. It can be practical information that helps us navigate life, like how to change a tire or fix a leak. Or they can be deeper truths that embed in our consciousness and become part of our internal compass.

The wisdom of a father can come through words or actions.

Brown, a Petaluma resident, said her dad’s many lessons came in both forms. He had unerring patience.

“He sat with me through junior high and high school math class homework, calmly sharing the rules and through my tears, I made it through school,” said Brown, who grew up in Healdsburg, where her dad managed a small J.C. Penney store in the 1970s. “When I turned 15 and wanted to learn to drive, he was the one to take me, and later my brothers, out in the country and to empty store parking lots and taught us how to drive a clutch three-on-the-tree Vega and Econoline truck. Again, I cried and tried, and eventually I mastered it.”

What helped her slog through the hard lessons feeling like a failure was his gentle reminder that “doing your best is the greatest reward of all.”

He also modeled a work ethic and made sure his sons and only daughter did their part.

“After a long day of swimming at Memorial Beach, we knew we had to be at the store by 5 p.m. so dad would throw our bikes into the back of his truck and take us home for the evening, or we’d have to ride a long way across town after a hot day at the beach,” she recalled. “We had to get right in and clean up, then help mom with the dinner. Dad taught us to help with the chores, so we’d be better human beings, or ‘human beans’ as he always said.”

Be useful as well as beautiful

Tari Nix’s dad Tom, a former high school quarterback and all-around athlete, taught her to become a champion swimmer and diver by throwing her into the waters at Ponce de Leon Springs in DeLand, Florida, where she grew up. It gave her an adventurous spirit to “boldly go forth” and take on new challenges, such as when she chose to become a founding member of the school’s first women’s gymnastics team rather than join the swim and dive team at the University of Florida.

The elder Nix, who worked for the phone company Southern Bell, taught his kids a lot of things that became part of a blueprint for life. While she was a popular baton twirler and cheerleader, Tari, now 67 and living in Windsor, learned from her dad that it was not enough to skate through life on good looks. “Be useful as well as beautiful,” was one of his most important bits of advice.

“Both my sister and I learned life skills, mechanical and beyond, from Dad. Kind of ‘figure it out and fix it yourself,’ and not to be ashamed to ask for advice when you needed it. Got my own tools and workbench to prove (it),” she said.

Other mantras were “Never say quit,” ”Leave everywhere you go better than you found it” and “keep everything shipshape,” the latter referring to the self-discipline in mind, body, spirit and soul he learned serving on a Navy submarine and the USS Spinax during the Korean War.

He also showed her the virtue of keeping one’s mind sharp by memorizing poetry; he particularly loved to recite the great meditation on death “Thanatopsis” by William Cullen Bryant. He wrote some 2,500 poems himself, which Tari said now serve as “priceless historical (hysterical) collections of events surrounding family, friends, neighbors, community, public figures, news items and as an understanding of whatever he found humorous, special or uncanny in the world around him.”

Tom Nix would dole out her $1 weekly allowance in change, with the advice to save 20% for later, a practice she continued throughout her work life.

But the greatest lessons from her dad, who died in 2018 after living joyfully for 88 years, were about how to be a good person and treat each day as a precious opportunity.

“Honor yourself and honor others and do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” she said. “It was about high integrity. Be the best you can be and look for all the good things. Every day is a new day and live it to the fullest.”

Be a good sport

Tim Baker said his father Art, who died 15 years ago, had many good qualities that he modeled for his five children, including a strong work ethic, compassion and family values. But Baker said the thing that really sticks out is sportsmanship. Before he became a dad, Art was a star pitcher at Analy High School and may have been given a shot at the pros if World War II hadn’t pulled him away.