Readers share their most memorable holiday disasters

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2021, 1:33PM
It’s been 58 years, but Mary Hesse Jenkins will never forget the Christmas her dad pitched the Christmas tree — ornaments, lights and all — onto the front lawn.

Jenkins was 13 that year of 1963. Her mother had a brilliant idea to deck the tree with real candy canes. She even removed them from their wrappers before hanging them. It looked great. Everyone was impressed.

And then the ants marched in. It was an epic invasion as large as the Russian Army.

“It wasn’t just 100 on the tree. There were thousands all over the tree and the floors and the walls,” said Jenkins, a retired physical therapist who lives in Santa Rosa. Because the formal living room in those days was generally off-limits to the eight kids in her family, the insects had a several days’ advantage. No one saw them advancing until it was too late.

“I don’t remember my reaction as much as I remember my mother and father’s reaction. Mom was totally freaked out,” Jenkins said.

“My mother screamed, my father threw the tree out the front door and we could not leave presents under the tree that year,” Jenkins recalled.

Completely outnumbered, her parents ceded the tree to the enemy and Jenkins’ family went without a Christmas tree that year.

Holiday disasters are part of almost every family’s lore. Mishaps sneak in unannounced to hijack the festivities and turn “the most wonderful time of the year” into a day that will live in infamy.

The tales of Christmases gone wrong, of Hanukkahs that took an unhappy turn, of Thanksgiving dinner debacles, eventually become the stories we tell and retell, probably embellish and, hopefully, laugh at with the passage of time.

The theme of the misbegotten holiday is a trope of modern culture. Disaster threads through almost all our favorite holiday movies. Kevin McAllister gets left “Home Alone” and faces off against a pair of hapless burglars. The Griswolds in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” endure everything from a dead cat to a burned tree to a citywide power outage started by their over-the-top light display. In “A Christmas Story,” a pack of dogs make off with the turkey for dinner. Ad exec Steve Martin endures the ride from hell with John Candy in order to make it home for Thanksgiving in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

“People really create trouble for themselves all year long. But I think people really create trouble for themselves for the holidays, whether they intend to or not,” said Alex Bernstein, a humorist and short-story writer who found the topic a muse for his anthology series of “miserable” stories. His latest book, which came out last year in time for our first COVID-19 Christmas, was “Miserable Holiday Stories: 10 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours.” His stories, some inspired by his life, include a Jewish Elvis impersonator, a kidnapped Santa Claus and other tales that, according to the back blurb, “will have you longing for mid-January.”

In many ways, the holidays are a set up. The social expectations have become so ludicrous that failure is inevitable. And not everyone is in a position to make merry during the coldest, darkest time of year.

“I remember in my 20s living in a terrible apartment in New York City in the the Village,” said Bernstein, who grew up in Cincinnati and now lives in New Jersey. “Some of those holidays when you couldn’t get home were pretty rough. You’d usually try to figure something out. And when you just couldn’t get home, you were freezing and the heat was off. Those were pretty miserable. One year I got a nosebleed because my uncle started yelling at everybody at a Christmas party.”

Thirty below and no heat

Sometimes the mishaps happen on the journey home. Jeremy Nichols remembers a particularly cold Christmas trip to Salt Lake City in 1990. He and his wife, Laura Kline, had made it to the no man’s land east of Reno when they realized it was so cold cars were skidding off the road on black ice and trucks were sitting dead along the side of Interstate 80.

“In the car, you don’t really notice how cold it is outside as long as your heater works,” said Nichols, who lives in Santa Rosa and was an engineer for Dupont at the time. “But we started seeing signs of black ice on the highway. And when it started to get dark about 5 p.m., I felt it was not safe to go on.”

The couple pulled into a motel in Battle Mountain, an old mining town between Winnemucca and Elko. When they checked in, they thought the flickering candles in the reception were for Christmas ambiance. But when they went to a diner next door, they learned most of the power was out in the area. On the upside, they were offered what tasted like canned stew, which they ate by candlelight.

Temperatures outside that night dropped to 30 degrees below zero. Their motel room had no heat and they had to stuff a rug at the base of the door where icy air whipped through a gap. Nichols said he and his wife fortunately had sleeping bags in the car. Kline put on every stitch of clothing she had and slipped into her bag.

They managed to ride out the frigid night in a room with freezing temperatures, anticipating morning when they could hit the road in their heated car. It was not to be. Their ’65 Olds Cutlass wouldn’t start.

“So I went to the restaurant next door and used the phone and called Triple A,” he recalled. “I discovered they had a three-day backlog for service. So I went back to the motel. Fortunately, the owner had one of those battery chargers on wheels. He loaned that to me and an extension cord. I dragged it out to the parking lot and every 20 minutes or so I’d go out and try to crank it up. And finally, around 11 in the morning, I got the car to start.”

The pair finally made it to Salt Lake City but were reminded it could’ve been worse. Also taking shelter in the frozen motel was a crew from a Brink’s Armored car who had to abandon their stalled rig, presumably fully loaded, along Interstate 80. They hopped a Greyhound in Battle Mountain, which also ended up stalling. When diesel fuel gets too cold, Nichols said, it turns to “gray goo.”

“As Roald Amundson said in his book on the South Pole, those who have everything ready are called lucky. Well, there’s some luck involved but mostly it’s doing your homework and being ready,” said Nichols, who grew up in Wisconsin and knew to have sleeping bags packed in the car, just in case. “We did it, and all without the internet, in a 25-year-old car.”

The bloody bad Thanksgiving

What is it about holidays that appliances don’t like? It seems that at important times, they are apt to misbehave.

For Helen Rodriguez of Windsor, the errant appliance was a fan in the bathroom that conked out just as she and her husband were hurriedly readying themselves to host Thanksgiving dinner for the first time ever.

While they might have gotten by for the day without a fan, the only light in their single bathroom was attached to the fan. Without the fan, the room was black.

Her husband ran down to Home Depot and grabbed a new fan while Helen stayed home to work on dinner. He was almost done installing the fan when he cut himself on one of the sharp blades, flinging blood all over the bathroom like a horror movie.

“He walked down the hallway and then into the kitchen, and there was blood splattered everywhere. It was like one of those scenes from ‘Dexter.’ It was everywhere. I’m trying to wipe it up but I keep finding micro spots of blood all over the house,” Rodriguez said.

The couple spent so much time cleaning up what looked like a crime scene that when their guests arrived, they hadn’t showered, dressed or managed to tidy the rest of the house, which was in complete disarray. The debacle set back their meal preparations, so the turkey didn’t get in the oven on time. When they finally carved the bird, it wasn’t completely cooked.

“It was hilarious,” Rodriguez said. “Actually, at the time, it just kept getting worse and worse. We just stared howling laughing. It was just so unbelievable. What else can you do? We don’t cook holidays now. We go over to other people’s houses.”

Disappearing tenors

The classic Christmas pageant and holiday concert present so much opportunity for unfortunate events. Susan Pavelka of Sonoma County recalls a college chorale performance when part of the choir went missing — in the middle of the show.

“Singing under the direction of Paul Salamunovich in the Loyola Marymount University choruses during the holiday season meant balancing studying for final exams with biweekly rehearsals and more as the performance approached,” she said.

“Paul was a perfectionist. I remember him putting his finger up to his mouth to shhhh us during the last words of ‘Silent Night.’ ‘Don’t wake the baby,’ he used to tell us.

“His poured everything he had into his conducting, and we gave him our best because we respected him so. But one afternoon during dress rehearsal, Paul was entrenched in his music and when he went to wave in the tenors, they disappeared. The riser the group was standing on collapsed, and the singers were on the floor. No one was hurt, but the look on Paul’s face was priceless.”

A first post-divorce Christmas

For Deborah Walton of Santa Rosa, Christmas 1983 was one to remember, not for its comfort and joy, but for the incident at the Christmas tree farm.

It was her first Christmas since her divorce and Walton was stuck, against her will, in upstate New York. Even so, she was determined to keep up her family tradition of driving into the country and cutting down their own tree.

Two weeks before Christmas, she bundled her 3-year-old daughter Jenn in a snowsuit and headed out in search of the perfect tree.

“When donned and zipped up, the child’s cherubic face is all you can see as he, or in this case she, stands looking for all the world like a giant gingerbread cookie — legs apart, arms sticking straight out, unable to bend,” she wrote in a Christmas remembrance for friends years ago.

As soon as they arrived at the Christmas tree farm and alighted from the car, her toddler screamed, “I have to go potty!”

Walton managed to free the child from her snowsuit enough to allow her to pee in the woods, which she did, as well as all over her snowsuit.

“She was soaked and it was just freezing out. So back to the car we went. I told her to wait in the car while I went to get our tree, put the saw on my shoulder and headed down the hill to the trees.” From afar she could hear Jenn, who had rolled down the window, announcing that she was cold and wet and wanted to go home — now.

After dragging her heavy tree while fending off a barking dog, Walton arrived back at the car to a perturbed toddler standing naked on the front seat, yelling at the top of her lungs. She threw a sweater on Jenn, pushed the tree into her Subaru through the hatch and into the back seat, jammed the car into reverse and promptly ran over the farmer’s dog. Well, the dog’s leg.

“I jumped out; put the bleeding, yelping dog on the floor of the car next to the naked, screaming 3-year-old and gunned it back to the farmhouse,” she said. Except she got stuck in the mud. The farmer was forgiving. “That dog is always getting underfoot,” he allowed. But he was, Walton said, more surprised to see the naked child standing in the car.

“She always like that?” he asked politely. They managed to get the car out of the mud, the dog to the vet and Jenn back home for a warm bath and freshly baked cookies.

Alas, Walton had jammed the tree into the car trunk-first, leading to a pitched battle to extricate it that ended with broken limbs, shredded bark, flying needles and “the ugliest tree I had ever seen.

“I put it up, put the lights on, hung the ornaments, poured a very big brandy and the following year went to a tree yard and had a good-looking guy put a perfect tree on top of my car for me.”

Do you have a holiday disaster you want to share? Let us know in the comments below.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

