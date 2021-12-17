Readers share their most memorable holiday disasters

It’s been 58 years, but Mary Hesse Jenkins will never forget the Christmas her dad pitched the Christmas tree — ornaments, lights and all — onto the front lawn.

Jenkins was 13 that year of 1963. Her mother had a brilliant idea to deck the tree with real candy canes. She even removed them from their wrappers before hanging them. It looked great. Everyone was impressed.

And then the ants marched in. It was an epic invasion as large as the Russian Army.

“It wasn’t just 100 on the tree. There were thousands all over the tree and the floors and the walls,” said Jenkins, a retired physical therapist who lives in Santa Rosa. Because the formal living room in those days was generally off-limits to the eight kids in her family, the insects had a several days’ advantage. No one saw them advancing until it was too late.

“I don’t remember my reaction as much as I remember my mother and father’s reaction. Mom was totally freaked out,” Jenkins said.

“My mother screamed, my father threw the tree out the front door and we could not leave presents under the tree that year,” Jenkins recalled.

Completely outnumbered, her parents ceded the tree to the enemy and Jenkins’ family went without a Christmas tree that year.

Holiday disasters are part of almost every family’s lore. Mishaps sneak in unannounced to hijack the festivities and turn “the most wonderful time of the year” into a day that will live in infamy.

The tales of Christmases gone wrong, of Hanukkahs that took an unhappy turn, of Thanksgiving dinner debacles, eventually become the stories we tell and retell, probably embellish and, hopefully, laugh at with the passage of time.

The theme of the misbegotten holiday is a trope of modern culture. Disaster threads through almost all our favorite holiday movies. Kevin McAllister gets left “Home Alone” and faces off against a pair of hapless burglars. The Griswolds in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” endure everything from a dead cat to a burned tree to a citywide power outage started by their over-the-top light display. In “A Christmas Story,” a pack of dogs make off with the turkey for dinner. Ad exec Steve Martin endures the ride from hell with John Candy in order to make it home for Thanksgiving in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

“People really create trouble for themselves all year long. But I think people really create trouble for themselves for the holidays, whether they intend to or not,” said Alex Bernstein, a humorist and short-story writer who found the topic a muse for his anthology series of “miserable” stories. His latest book, which came out last year in time for our first COVID-19 Christmas, was “Miserable Holiday Stories: 10 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours.” His stories, some inspired by his life, include a Jewish Elvis impersonator, a kidnapped Santa Claus and other tales that, according to the back blurb, “will have you longing for mid-January.”

In many ways, the holidays are a set up. The social expectations have become so ludicrous that failure is inevitable. And not everyone is in a position to make merry during the coldest, darkest time of year.

“I remember in my 20s living in a terrible apartment in New York City in the the Village,” said Bernstein, who grew up in Cincinnati and now lives in New Jersey. “Some of those holidays when you couldn’t get home were pretty rough. You’d usually try to figure something out. And when you just couldn’t get home, you were freezing and the heat was off. Those were pretty miserable. One year I got a nosebleed because my uncle started yelling at everybody at a Christmas party.”

Thirty below and no heat

Sometimes the mishaps happen on the journey home. Jeremy Nichols remembers a particularly cold Christmas trip to Salt Lake City in 1990. He and his wife, Laura Kline, had made it to the no man’s land east of Reno when they realized it was so cold cars were skidding off the road on black ice and trucks were sitting dead along the side of Interstate 80.

“In the car, you don’t really notice how cold it is outside as long as your heater works,” said Nichols, who lives in Santa Rosa and was an engineer for Dupont at the time. “But we started seeing signs of black ice on the highway. And when it started to get dark about 5 p.m., I felt it was not safe to go on.”

The couple pulled into a motel in Battle Mountain, an old mining town between Winnemucca and Elko. When they checked in, they thought the flickering candles in the reception were for Christmas ambiance. But when they went to a diner next door, they learned most of the power was out in the area. On the upside, they were offered what tasted like canned stew, which they ate by candlelight.