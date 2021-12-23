Subscribe

Readers share timeworn treasures that recall Christmases past

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 23, 2021, 3:50PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Christmas trees come and go, holiday feasts are quickly consumed, festive sweaters get holes and most gifts eventual break or wear out and wind up in the landfill or a thrift shop.

Oh, but the decorations. They are the totems of all our good times at Christmas. Maybe it’s the angel on top of the tree or grandma’s gravy boat, a dime store elf that has lost his color but not his place in your heart. Most people who celebrate Christmas have at least one of these timeworn treasures they bring out every year. We care for them as if they are priceless objects — it wouldn’t be Christmas without them.

They may not be worth much, but their sentimental value is priceless and they’re irreplaceable. They can transport us back in time and remind us of the people and places of our past that we still hold dear.

For Bonnie Stinski, that treasure is a little turtle with a Santa hat, made by a special auntie and presented to her when she was a teenager.

Stinski is 89 now, but the turtle maintains an honored spot in a curio cabinet in her living room; it’s been a constant companion for more than 70 years.

“I just tucked her away and kept her there all these years,” Stinski said.

The 7-inch turtle has moved with her multiple times through five states. She cherishes it because it reminds her of her Aunt Lizzie, who lived nearby in their tiny town in Missouri, where Stinski was one of 13 kids in her family.

“We didn’t have much in the way of material things,” said Stinski, who moved to Healdsburg in 1998.

“At Christmas, it was a big deal when we got a fresh apple or an orange from California. We might get one present, like a baby doll or a truck. I grew up on a farm. We didn’t have a lot of money, but we had a lot of love.”

The advent calendar that survived a fire

The Glass fire last year wiped out the Nuss family’s Rincon Valley home and almost everything inside. Sonia Nuss had raised her four kids there, in Piedmont Heights.

This advent calendar was one of the few things that survived when Sonia Nuss’ house was burned in the Glass fire last year. (Sonia Nuss)
It was almost a miracle when her husband, digging through smoky remains in a closet, including jackets that had melted, unearthed an intact fabric advent calendar that had been central to every one of their Christmases since 1985.

“When we found out that the advent calendar made it, it was like Christmas all over again,” Nuss said.

The calendar had been purchased by an aunt when her oldest son was born. Nuss’ mother added to it, sewing on rickrack, buttons and decorations. The kids loved moving around a little stuffed bear on the calendar as it searched through the days of December for Christmas, finally finding it on Dec. 24.

“It was a process, moving the bear every day and looking for Christmas. We’d ask the kids, ‘Well, do you think the bear is going to find Christmas today?’ It always involves a conversation and even as the kids got older, they were involved in moving the bear every day and looking forward to Christmas.”

Now safely on the wall of her rental house, the bear is once again in search of Christmas and presumably has found it, just as he has every Christmas since 1985.

The Santa Claus candy container

On Janet Reynolds’ counter is a candy container in the likeness of the Jolly Old Elf that has been dispensing holiday sweets since 1956.

This candy container has been holding holiday sweets for Janet Reynolds and her family since 1956. (Janet Reynolds)
Her mother made it out of a brandy sniffer. Her mom was in a sewing group and, as was the fashion back in the day, they made a Christmas craft each year. The candy container Santa was a favorite and was saved. Every Christmas, it occupies a special place in the living room and is always filled with candy.

“Somehow I ended up with it and cherish those memories of my mother’s sewing club and this Santa candy dish,” said Reynolds, who lives in Santa Rosa. “The ribbon and jingle bells on the top of Santa’s hat are the originals.” Reynolds is 77 now but brings out the little Santa every year and makes sure to keep it filled.

“We grew up in Massachusetts, and it came all the way across county in 1965 and was always out at her (mom’s) home here in California. After she passed away and we were going through her things I said, ‘I want that.’ I hope one of my two daughters will carry on the tradition.”

The pitcher just made for fizzes

The Cambra family of Santa Rosa has been serving their special-recipe Christmas fizzes out of a special crystal pitcher since the 1950s.

Susan Cambra Diez said the Fostoria lead crystal pitcher was given to her parents Hugh and Marge Cambra for their wedding in 1949. Her dad started the tradition of treating guests at their annual Christmas Day open house to tasty fizzes, using his own recipe. He always served them in the Fostoria pitcher.

“We’d have fizzes and open presents,” Diez said. She and her two brothers carry on the tradition. While they trade off hosting, Diez is the keeper of the sacred pitcher and is responsible for bringing the ingredients and a Vitamix to whip up their favorite holiday beverage, which comes in both virgin and spiked versions.

This morning they will toast their dad, who started it all more than 60 years ago, and drink up to decades of good times and fond memories.

Crocheted angels for the creche

Each year a trio of crocheted angels visit the baby Jesus in Deanna Bowers’ manager scene. They are a precious reminder of her mother, Martha DeBower, who made the figures over the years and gave them to friends and family.

“So much of Christmas is tied up with my memories of her. She was a wonderful baker,” said Bowers, 83, who lives in Oakmont. “I inherited that love of Christmas cooking and baking. She had talented fingers. She crocheted afghans and all kinds of things. She made these angels probably in the 1960s.

“My mother died on Feb. 13, 2021, from cardiac failure after 107 years of living and loving,” Bowers said. “I miss her every day but am so grateful for the many years we had together and her quiet passing. She was sick less than 24 hours.”

Deanne Bowers treasures these crocheted angels made by her mother. She gives them an honored spot in her manger scene each year. (Deanna Bowers)
The crocheted angels are stiffened with cornstarch so they will stand in the nativity set that her Aunt Gerry glazed and fired in white pearl in the 1970s.

“They are precious family heirlooms, and the showpiece for Christmas in the entry to my home,” Bowers said. “(They are) a beautiful treasure and tribute to two talented women in my family.”

The music box

Every Christmas, Susan Joice brings out this wooden Christmas tree music box that her mother bought in Europe around 1930. (Susan Joice)
When Susan Joice was a little girl, her mother every year would bring out a wood music box.

“She was so careful. She would bring it down off the shelf and put it on a table, and I would watch it go round and round,” Joice remembered.

The music box is in the form of a Christmas tree, with cherubs beneath it, all atop a stand painted with crescent moons and stars. It played “Silent Night” as the cherubs rotated over the night skies.

Joice, a retired graphic designer from Guerneville, figures her mother bought the piece when she traveled through Europe during college, around 1930.

Joice’s mom died when she was 18, so the box carries even more significance. It’s a reminder of the mother she had for such a short time but who conspired with her dad to always make the holiday special. She remembered with awe the one Christmas when she came out to the tree to find a beautiful Madame Alexander doll with a bed and dressing table and clothes for it.

Ever since her father gave her the music box about 40 years ago, Joice has brought it out each Christmas. It’s tired and the music tinkles slowly. But her memories remain vivid.

“It’s on the kitchen table now,” she said. “While I’m writing my Christmas cards, it’s nice to look at.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.

