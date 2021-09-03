Ready to kill your lawn for drought-resistant plants?

Lawn be gone

Everyone is talking about sheet mulching their lawns. But do you really know how to do it?

If you’re ready to finally kill that lawn, learn how to do it right during a free webinar Sept. 7 hosted by Daily Acts of Petaluma and the city of Santa Rosa.

Sheet mulching or “lasagna gardening” creates a blank slate and healthy soil conditions for a new, water-wise landscape.

The webinar will cover the water-saving and environmental benefits of transforming a lawn to a water-wise garden and the steps to do it. Santa Rosa is offering a cash-for-grass rebate for those who take the plunge. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 7. Go to dailyacts.org/events-cal/leave-your-lawn to register and receive a link to the workshop.

School plant sale returns

Fall is approaching, and it’s the ideal time to start planting your water-wise garden and replacing big gulpers with water sippers.

You should be looking for drought-tolerant and summer dry plants and California natives. The nursery at Willowside School has them.

Their next sale is Sept. 4 with additional dates scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

The student-supported nursery has thousands of plants, including a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias and plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden. Price is $5 for a 1-gallon container.

They also have more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples, 3-6 feet tall, at $30 to $70. Sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at the corner of Hall Road at Westside Road in Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.