Ghandi, sex and stinging nettles: an unexpected history of wild greens, with recipes

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

With mushroom hunting gaining in popularity over the past few years, it seems plausible that foraging for wild spring greens may not be far behind, so I’ll begin with a disclaimer:

To the best of my knowledge, the information contained herein is accurate, but it’s best to learn and verify that what you bring home is safe to eat.

That said, there are an abundance of spring greens for foragers and non-foragers alike. The fields and forests contain a bounty of plants like fiddleheads, purslane and stinging nettles. Here, I focus on wild plants that you may also find at local farmers markets and — believe it or not — at Oliver’s Market, which carries these ingredients supplied by the forager-farmer Wine Country Cuisine.

Wild asparagus

Although plentiful in stores, what a treat it is to find asparagus in the wild. I give a tip of the hat to Euell Gibbons whose 1962 book “Stalking the Wild Asparagus” opened my eyes to wild food. Asparagus has an interesting history. It grew wild along the Nile. It was a delicacy to the Greeks, who introduced it to the Romans. The Romans fell in love with it and sent fleets around the Mediterranean to collect it. It was brought to America by colonists where some plants escaped from the garden and spread in the wild.

If ever there was a harbinger of spring, it’s asparagus. As the days grow longer and the soil warms, asparagus suddenly springs into life sending up shoots that can grow 6 inches or more a day. At its peak, asparagus can grow almost faster than it can be harvested. This vitality has, over the ages, put it high on the list of foods which have special powers to increase potency and sexual vigor!

Size really doesn’t tell you much unfortunately. The conventional wisdom is that thin, pencil-size asparagus are more tender than those that are fatter. Truth is, diameter of the stalk isn’t a good guide to its tenderness. Actually, the fatter the spear the more tender — usually. The reason: No matter its size, each spear has a set number of tough fibers that run its length. In a small spear, they are crammed together and there is less juicy white flesh between them. With fatter spears the fibers are further apart separated by more tender, sweet flesh.

Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce

Makes 4 servings

This is the classic French recipe for asparagus. Cook the asparagus in whatever way you like but make sure it’s crisp-tender.

1-1/2 pounds asparagus, preferably wild-gathered

1/2-pound (2 sticks) butter

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice or to taste

3 tablespoons or so warm water

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

Chopped chives and paprika for garnish

Using a collapsible steamer steam asparagus until just tender, about 5 minutes depending on thickness.

Meanwhile melt butter in a 1-quart saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and skim off any foam.

Add egg yolks, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon warm water to a blender and blend for a couple of seconds. With motor running at medium speed, add half the butter in a slow steady stream. Add 1 tablespoon water to thin sauce and continue slowly adding remaining butter. Thin sauce if desired with additional warm water and season to your taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm asparagus topped with a spoonful or two of sauce and garnished with chives and paprika.

Stinging nettles

Despite the sting of their prickly leaves, stinging nettles are secretly both good tasting and good for you. The sting comes from formic acid in the hairy leaves, which is neutralized when cooked. Nettles are greens with amazing culinary and medicinal properties. They are high in iron, potassium, manganese, calcium and Vitamins A and C and are also a decent source of protein.

The word "nettle" describes more than 40 different flowering plant species from the Urtica genus, which comes from the Latin word "uro," meaning, "I burn." The plant is found wild throughout the continental United States, and is readily available in spring and early summer.

Nettles are found in woodsy areas and forests, in natural grasslands, along fertile fields and riverbanks, and along shaded trails. Look for young plants when you are ready to forage. Always pick the leaves while wearing thick gloves and a long-sleeved shirt (and pants). When foraging, only pick the nettle tops (the top four leaves) and make sure the nettles are less than knee-high.

To cook nettles, wash and drain, discarding the stems. Place the leaves in a pot of boiling salted water and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until nettles are wilted. Drain through a colander and press out any excess water. Nettles can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Again, after cooking, nettles produce an entirely sting-free eating experience.

Nettle Pesto

Makes 1-1/2 cups

Delicious with pasta, but also try adding nettles as a garnish for creamy soups, and fold into softened butter for a delicious topping for meats, fish and vegetables.

5 cups or so uncooked nettles leaves and small stems

3 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons pine nuts or blanched almonds, lightly toasted

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

1/2 cup or so freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

Salt and pepper to taste

With tongs, place the nettles and garlic in a big pot of salted, boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into cold water to stop the cooking and to set the color. Drain again and wring dry in a clean tea towel. Coarsely chop both the nettles and garlic. You should have 1-1/4 cups or so.

In a food processor or blender, combine the nettles, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, cheese and zest. Process in bursts to chop coarsely until a thick green sauce forms. The mixture can be as smooth or textured as you prefer. If the sauce is too thick, add a little more olive oil. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

Pour into a glass jar or other container and top with a thin layer of olive oil to prevent the surface from discoloring. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 3 months.

Purslane: The delicious weed

Even if you don’t know the purslane name, I know you’ve seen it. Purslane is a low-growing, spreading plant with succulent leaves that look a lot like a miniature jade plant. It grows just about everywhere and thrives in the warm to hot weather of late spring and summer. Farmers, gardeners and the FDA usually see purslane (Portulaca oleracea) as an invasive weed, but it’s a healthy vegetable, higher in heart-healthy Omega-3 fatty acids than any other edible plant according to researchers at University of Texas at San Antonio.

You can eat the entire plant: leaves, stems and tiny flowers. It has a tart, lemony flavor with juicy, almost mucilaginous texture. According to author and food historian Harold McGee, purslane’s tartness comes from an abundance of malic acid. Succulents like purslane convert malic acid to glucose during the day. This means purslane harvested in the morning will be tarter than purslane harvested later in the day or evening.

Look for it in sunny places with poor or disturbed soil, especially in parks and farmlands. Purslane is a very hardy plant and can even grow in cracks in the sidewalk or roadway. If you are wild gathering, be careful, of course, to avoid picking purslane around areas which are impacted by pesticides or automobile pollution. You’ll find cultivated versions in farmers markets during the spring and summer.

Purslane was said to be Gandhi’s favorite food. According to McGee, “Purslane is also called ‘pigweed’ owing to the fact that the 19th century Englishman William Cobbett said it was ‘suitable only for pigs and the French.’”

It’s a popular vegetable and herb in many cuisines, including those of China, Mexico and Greece. In Mexico, the plant is called verdolaga, and is a favorite comfort food. There, it is eaten in omelets, as a side dish, rolled in tortillas, or dropped by handfuls into soups and stews.

Fresh, raw leaves can be used in salads and as vegetable juice. Gently sautéed, steamed or stewed stems and leaves are great served as a side dish with fish and poultry. Also try it quickly stir-fried and mixed with other like-minded greens such as spinach.

Moroccan Tomato and Purslane Salad

Makes 4 servings

You can buy prepared harissa for this recipe. It’s a potent condiment, so use it with discretion.

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon or so harissa, or to taste (recipe follows)

1 teaspoon honey, or to taste

12 ounces or so ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered depending on size

1/4 cup finely chopped scallions, both white and green parts

1 cup purslane leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Kosher or sea salt to taste

Whisk the lemon juice, harissa and honey together, and gently combine with the tomatoes, scallions, purslane and mint. Season to taste with salt and additional harissa if desired. You can make this a few hours ahead and store covered in the refrigerator.

Harissa

Makes about 1/2 cup

There are as many variations of the recipe for this Moroccan hot pepper condiment as there are people who make it. At its simplest, harissa is just hot dried chilies which are ground and stirred into olive oil. This version has some other flavors added to give a little more dimension. You could also add something tart like lemon, vinegar or sumac, and green herbs such as mint or cilantro.

2 cups (1 ounce or so) dried hot red chilies

2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

1-1/2 teaspoons whole cumin seeds

2 tablespoons chopped fresh garlic

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, or to taste

Extra virgin olive oil

Soak the chilies in warm water to cover until softened, about 1 hour. Drain and cut the chilies in half discarding the stems and seeds. Chop the chilies roughly and set aside.

While chilies are soaking, dry toast the coriander and cumin seeds in a small frying pan over moderate heat. They should be a shade darker and fragrant. Grind to a fine powder and set aside.

Add the prepared chilies, spices, garlic and salt to a blender. Purée, adding just enough olive oil to make help it combine, about 1/3 cup should do the trick. With the motor off, scrape down sides with a rubber spatula to make sure mixture is evenly puréed. Spoon into a clean jar and top with enough olive oil to completely cover. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to one week.

