Ghandi, sex and stinging nettles: an unexpected history of wild greens, with recipes

With mushroom hunting gaining in popularity over the past few years, it seems plausible that foraging for wild spring greens may not be far behind, so I’ll begin with a disclaimer:

To the best of my knowledge, the information contained herein is accurate, but it’s best to learn and verify that what you bring home is safe to eat.

That said, there are an abundance of spring greens for foragers and non-foragers alike. The fields and forests contain a bounty of plants like fiddleheads, purslane and stinging nettles. Here, I focus on wild plants that you may also find at local farmers markets and — believe it or not — at Oliver’s Market, which carries these ingredients supplied by the forager-farmer Wine Country Cuisine.

Wild asparagus

Although plentiful in stores, what a treat it is to find asparagus in the wild. I give a tip of the hat to Euell Gibbons whose 1962 book “Stalking the Wild Asparagus” opened my eyes to wild food. Asparagus has an interesting history. It grew wild along the Nile. It was a delicacy to the Greeks, who introduced it to the Romans. The Romans fell in love with it and sent fleets around the Mediterranean to collect it. It was brought to America by colonists where some plants escaped from the garden and spread in the wild.

If ever there was a harbinger of spring, it’s asparagus. As the days grow longer and the soil warms, asparagus suddenly springs into life sending up shoots that can grow 6 inches or more a day. At its peak, asparagus can grow almost faster than it can be harvested. This vitality has, over the ages, put it high on the list of foods which have special powers to increase potency and sexual vigor!

Size really doesn’t tell you much unfortunately. The conventional wisdom is that thin, pencil-size asparagus are more tender than those that are fatter. Truth is, diameter of the stalk isn’t a good guide to its tenderness. Actually, the fatter the spear the more tender — usually. The reason: No matter its size, each spear has a set number of tough fibers that run its length. In a small spear, they are crammed together and there is less juicy white flesh between them. With fatter spears the fibers are further apart separated by more tender, sweet flesh.

Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce

Makes 4 servings

This is the classic French recipe for asparagus. Cook the asparagus in whatever way you like but make sure it’s crisp-tender.

1-1/2 pounds asparagus, preferably wild-gathered

1/2-pound (2 sticks) butter

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice or to taste

3 tablespoons or so warm water

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

Chopped chives and paprika for garnish

Using a collapsible steamer steam asparagus until just tender, about 5 minutes depending on thickness.

Meanwhile melt butter in a 1-quart saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and skim off any foam.

Add egg yolks, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon warm water to a blender and blend for a couple of seconds. With motor running at medium speed, add half the butter in a slow steady stream. Add 1 tablespoon water to thin sauce and continue slowly adding remaining butter. Thin sauce if desired with additional warm water and season to your taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm asparagus topped with a spoonful or two of sauce and garnished with chives and paprika.

Stinging nettles

Despite the sting of their prickly leaves, stinging nettles are secretly both good tasting and good for you. The sting comes from formic acid in the hairy leaves, which is neutralized when cooked. Nettles are greens with amazing culinary and medicinal properties. They are high in iron, potassium, manganese, calcium and Vitamins A and C and are also a decent source of protein.

The word "nettle" describes more than 40 different flowering plant species from the Urtica genus, which comes from the Latin word "uro," meaning, "I burn." The plant is found wild throughout the continental United States, and is readily available in spring and early summer.

Nettles are found in woodsy areas and forests, in natural grasslands, along fertile fields and riverbanks, and along shaded trails. Look for young plants when you are ready to forage. Always pick the leaves while wearing thick gloves and a long-sleeved shirt (and pants). When foraging, only pick the nettle tops (the top four leaves) and make sure the nettles are less than knee-high.

To cook nettles, wash and drain, discarding the stems. Place the leaves in a pot of boiling salted water and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until nettles are wilted. Drain through a colander and press out any excess water. Nettles can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Again, after cooking, nettles produce an entirely sting-free eating experience.