‘Lucky’ cilantro eaters can enjoy these recipes all year long

Cilantro is my favorite fresh herb. But a small but significant portion of people, 4% to 14%, have a gene that makes fresh cilantro taste like soap. (The seeds of the plant, known as coriander, do not cause that perception.)

Some, probably those who fancy themselves “super tasters,” claim that sensing a soapy taste in cilantro translates to having superior taste receptors. Whether that’s true or not, those who don’t taste soap are lucky, because they can enjoy the bright, cooling flavor of this herb.

Unlike certain herbs — spring’s chervil and tarragon, and summer’s basil, for example — cilantro is not tethered to a season. It is as welcome in the middle of winter as it is at the height of summer. And like, say, black pepper, it can insinuate itself into a wide range of foods without ever becoming tiresome.

The Mediterranean region, both southern Europe and northern Africa, is likely the native home of cilantro, though it is now found in cuisines from around the world. In addition to the name itself, cilantro is also referred to as Chinese parsley, Mexican parsley, and, in much of the world, coriander, though in the U.S. coriander typically refers to the dried seed of the cilantro plant.

For fullest flavor, cilantro should be added either to uncooked dishes, such as salsas and raitas, or at the end of cooked dishes, as its flavor quickly dissipates in high heat.

If you grow cilantro in your garden, you already know that it bolts in hot weather. When this happens, you can let it go to seed and then gather and dry those seeds for your own coriander.

As I write today’s column, I am enjoying a simple salad for breakfast: farro, white beans, chickpeas, cucumbers, fresh favas, green onions, lemon, olive oil, Italian parsley, and plenty of cilantro. It is perfect.

All Purpose Cilantro Sauce, with Variations

Makes about 1 cup

This sauce can be enjoyed just as it is or it can be used as the foundation for other sauces, several of which you’ll find in the variations below.

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Kosher salt

1 bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems only, chopped

Small handful of Italian parsley leaves, chopped

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

Put the garlic cloves into a mortar, sprinkle with salt and use a wooden pestle to crush into a paste. Add the chopped cilantro and parsley, a handful at a time, and pound to incorporate it into the garlic. Season lightly with salt and stir in the olive oil.

Alternately, you can make this in a food processor. To do so, add the garlic and parsley, pulse several times, add the cilantro, and pulse several more times, scraping the sides of the work bowl a time or two. Transfer to a bowl, season with salt, and stir in the olive oil.

At this point, the sauce may be used as a condiment (it is delicious on tacos) or as the basis for another sauce. It will keep for 2 or 3 days, covered and stored in the refrigerator.

Variations:

— For use in Mexican dishes, stir in 1 minced fresh serrano and the juice of 1 lime. Taste, correct for salt and acid, and let rest 30 minutes before using.

— For use in North African dishes, add a generous pinch or two of red pepper flakes and the juice of 1 lemon. Taste, correct for salt and acid, and let rest 30 minutes before using.

— To make cilantro pesto, add ⅓ cup grated Vella Dry Jack or Estero Gold cheese and two tablespoon lightly toasted pine nuts or walnuts. Taste and correct for salt.

— To make cilantro relish, which is delicious on grilled ahi served over farro or a small seed-shaped pasta, add 4 ounces (about 1 cup) crumbled feta or queso cajito (cotija), the juice of 2 limes and 1 teaspoon chipotle powder. Taste and correct for salt and acid, adding a splash more olive oil if the sauce is too tart.

Cilantro Raita

Makes about 1 1/2 cups

Raita is one of the essential condiments that accompany Indian dishes such as curries and biryanis. There are countless versions, and this is one of my favorites.

1 ½ cups whole milk yogurt

½ cup chopped cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons shredded spearmint leaves

1 serrano, minced

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Kosher salt

Put the yogurt into a medium bowl, add the cilantro, mint, serrano, garlic and ginger, and stir well. Season to taste with salt.

Enjoy as a condiment with Indian curries or with roasted meats or vegetables.

My Favorite Mojito

Makes 1 serving

Although I drink rum infrequently, when temperatures stay above 90 degrees for several days, I like a cooling cocktail (you can omit the rum and enjoy a cooling “mocktail” if that is your preference). The cilantro here is not traditional but it is how I enjoy it. The term “muddled” means crushed or pounded, which can be accomplished — gently — in a small mortar with a wooden pestle.