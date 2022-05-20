Subscribe

Reimagined Madrona gets ‘sexy’ new look

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2022, 11:56AM

Jay Jeffers wasn’t in the market to buy a hotel. It never even crossed his mind. But when a friend suggested he check out an inn for sale in Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley, he shrugged and thought, why not?

It was Memorial Day weekend in 2020, in the dismal first months of the pandemic. Everything was shut down, and there was nothing else to compete with a guided tour of a 139-year-old mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It was,” he said, laughing, “a chance to get out of the house.”

But the Madrona Manor had him at the gate. Passing through the distinctive twin pillars at the entrance at Westside Road, he was thunderstruck by the whole package — a Gilded Age “cottage” fit for the more casual West, with lush grounds, vineyard views and a sense of stepping into another world.

“I had never seen it before. I didn’t even know it existed,” said Jeffers, a celebrated San Francisco interior designer and ElleDecor A-lister. “You come into the gates to these beautiful gardens, and suddenly the mansion presents itself to you. And then you turn your head and look over the Dry Creek Valley. It was just one of those things. I could see its future immediately.”

A fresh look

After a 2½-hour tour, Jeffers was sold. He recruited two partners, one of them his brother Kyle Jeffers, a commercial real estate investment manager specializing in hotel deals, and the other his friend Cory Schisler, who has spent his career in hotel and restaurant branding, marketing and public relations. Among the three of them, they have all the bases covered.

With capital from 20 investors, the partners bought the storied 8-acre estate for $8.6 million from Trudi and Bill Konrad, who bought it in 1999. They closed escrow in February 2021 and were “swinging hammers” by April. Enlisting Redwood Construction of Petaluma and Santa Rosa architect Daniel Strening, Jeffers enthusiastically dove into a major $6 million makeover to freshen the look for a new generation of visitors.

Gone are the yellow paint and green trim. The house is now a pale gray that appears gleaming white on a bright day. Down came the heavy Victorian drapes, letting the Sonoma sun pour into the old belle of Dry Creek.

While Jeffers, who specializes in high-end residential projects, had never thought about buying a hotel, he has had a lifelong love for them and had dreamed of designing the interior of one.

The newly renamed Madrona quietly reopened in April. Visitors now step into a refreshed environment that feels timeless. Jeffers mixed antiques that have been passed down through many generations and many owners with pieces he designed himself and singular elements commissioned expressly for The Madrona.

“We cataloged about 750 pieces of furniture, fixtures and artwork, and we did end up using about 250 of them,” Jeffers said.

Of those, 20 were purchased by wealthy San Francisco businessman and banker John Alexander Paxton, who built the three-story, gabled mansion at Madrona Knolls Rancho as a weekend getaway in 1881. Paxton loved the country life so much he moved his family in permanently. He died in 1888, but his widow remained there until 1902.

“I tried to use at least one piece from the property in every room,” Jeffers said. There are objects from a number of previous owners, giving it a “rich character that has been built over the years,” he added.

“I could see the strong character of the home and the architecture,” the designer said on a recent visit as The Madrona prepared to reembark on a summer season of visitors and weddings. He was dressed in Wine Country casual threads — loose pants and loafers — befitting the relaxed daytime atmosphere of what is now known simply as The Madrona. It’s in the soft light of evening that the hotel takes on a romantic vibe — “sexy,” as Jeffers put it.

Intellect, exoticism

For the reimagined Madrona, the designer was inspired by the 19th century British Aesthetic movement, which embraced mixing beauty and intellect with art and the exotic. It was a reaction against the stark functionality of the Industrial Age and stuffy Victorianism, where architecture and interiors were about making a statement and projecting social status.

“The Aesthetic movement was about beautiful things in your home. It was about art for art’s sake and beauty for beauty’s sake,” Jeffers said. “It was about joy and having fun. They say in some ways it was the birth of residential interior design, because it was about how your home made you feel instead of what your home meant to other people who saw it.”

It’s unlikely the influence of the movement reached the Paxtons. But Jeffers playfully has invented a story that the Paxtons went to hear the British writer Oscar Wilde, a fan of Aestheticism who visited San Francisco in 1883.

“I have kind of a fantasy that the Paxton family went and listened to a talk and maybe went to shop at (longtime San Francisco home furnishings store) Gumps afterward and bought a few paintings,” he said. “We did find some old framed pieces, and when we were cleaning them up we found a label of Gumps when it was on Market Street” (before the 1906 earthquake).

Jeffers is collaborating with his good friend Lisa Chadwick, owner of Dolby Chadwick Gallery in San Francisco, to commission work specifically for the hotel and available for purchase. That is mixed with vintage art and original photography, such as the fun yet somehow elegant black-and-white chicken portraits by Beth Moon in the dining room, which has been repainted in a dramatic yellow ocher.

Visitors will feel a difference the minute they enter the restored Madrona. It’s no longer a bed-and-breakfast inn but a 24-room boutique hotel. The dark carpet and drapes were removed. An old redwood floor proved too soft to withstand hotel use, so a new European oak floor in a herringbone design was placed over it.

Not content with a simple paint job, Jeffers worked in some painted ceilings, one by San Francisco artist Willem Racke incorporating the designs found on old china transferwear from the 19th century.

The reception area has been moved to the back where a room for people with disabilities used to be. That accessible unit has been moved into the more private and refurbished original 1860 farmhouse next to the manor. The old reception is now a hip little bar Jeffers hopes will draw locals to the manor to enjoy the ambience.

“I feel like this is part of the Healdsburg community,” he said of the estate, which has roots going back 140 years.

“I don’t want it to be so insular that it is only for hotel guests and people don’t feel welcome coming up here. We have a whole bar menu if you want to come up and sit at the bar and have a burger or pizza and a snack and sit out on the front porch. It’s a 24-room hotel. We want there to be energy, vibrations and people enjoying the space at all times.”

Visitors looking for on-trend design ideas will note the velvet upholsteries and the sprinkle of rattan. Jeffers is not ready to give up the gray. He has incorporated it in a full spectrum of shades within the mansion, including a striking gray-and-white pinstripe vinyl wallpaper in one of the rooms.

Jeffers is the latest in a string of contemporary owners who stepped in to revive The Madrona, each one enhancing it to reflect the times.

Carol and John Muir undertook a complete renovation in 1982 and turned it into a charming Victorian inn just as bed-and-breakfasts were gaining popularity in Wine Country.

When the Konrads bought it in 1999, The Madrona’s star rose further, thanks in large measure to Executive Chef Jesse Mallgren, who earned for the manor’s restaurant a constellation of coveted Michelin stars. Mallgren remains on through The Madrona’s reimagining.

Jeffers, touched by the many stories people have shared about their weddings, romantic dinners, marriage proposals, anniversaries and other special occasions marked at The Madrona, has big plans for inviting in the local community, perhaps with outdoor movie nights featuring theater food that’s a cut above — like Mallgren’s exceptional fried chicken.

“In a way, we were pushing it to get it done,” Jeffers said. “I always felt like we were behind. But when I look back on it, I think what we did in a year is quite an accomplishment.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

