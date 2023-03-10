Winter is the best time for pruning out old stems in garden shrubs. So with spring just around the corner, the time to get to work is now. A good pruning done right now will renew some plants that are looking a little peaked.

Some shrubs have branches or stems that lose vigor over time and need pruning every two to four years.

Creek dogwood, Cornus sericea, is a popular landscape shrub. Native to much of the West, it’s often seen growing in thickets along creeks, wet seeps and rivers. A deciduous plant that grows broadly to about 6 to 8 feet tall and wide, it does well in sun and shade with moderate water. It’s best in valley gardens rather than in the thin, infertile soil of dry chaparral.

In the winter landscape, creek dogwoods are easily recognizable by vibrant deep-red stems that glow in the muted light. In spring, lovely flat-top white flower clusters grace the stems and are followed by white berries in summer that attract bluebirds, mockingbirds, robins, waxwings and quail.

If you look closely at the shrubs, you will notice a mix of brown stems and deep-red ones. As the creek dogwood branches age, the color deepens to brown, and old branches lose vigor and decline. The shrub sends out new shoots each year to maintain strength.

In a garden, if the old wood is not pruned out, plants develop an unattractive mix of nonvigorous or dead brown stems and attractive deep-red ones. I also have seen some plants where the new stems were pruned out each year, leaving just the old, declining senescent branches, causing the whole plant to become unsightly.

The pruning process

Identifying which stems to leave and which to remove is easy.

Each year in winter, use a small saw to cut off the brown stems about 1 to 3 inches from the ground. The plant responds well to having these old stems removed and sends up new shoots.

Several selections of creek dogwood are available. Some are naturally occurring variations of the wild species, such as those with deeper red stems.

Another cultivar is ‘Flaviramea,’ also called the yellowtwig dogwood. It’s a suckering shrub with vivid yellow stems most noticeable in the winter. With this cultivar, it’s easiest to cut the whole plant down to about 1 to 3 inches every few years rather than choosing individual branches to remove. It appreciates some moisture.

An outstanding natural selection from eastern Oregon near the Deschutes River, Cornus sericea ‘Hedgerow’s Gold’ was introduced by the now-closed Hedgerows Nursery. This redtwig dogwood has a more treelike, graceful growth habit, a form that beautifully displays the striking broad, gold-edged, large leaves. The foliage turns a deep red in the fall and the red stems glow in the winter light. It’s a truly spectacular plant and should be more widely grown.

In places I’ve grown it, it has hardly produced suckers, and I haven’t practiced renewal pruning yet. This selection is more drought-resistant than others. Though it’s often grown in shady conditions, I have seen it growing in full sun at a gas station next to a highway near Klamath Falls in eastern Oregon.

Another shrub that responds to renewal pruning is the clove-scented currant, Ribes odoratum. This underused small shrub is native to the Midwest and high plains and has several desirable characteristics: attractive yellow (bee-friendly) flowers in spring that smell strongly of cloves and loads of delicious black currant fruit in summer. The juice is good in chilled white wine.

Leaves are small and attractive and turn red in the fall. It likes partial shade, even under oaks, and appreciates some afternoon sun in the hottest areas.

Just 4 feet tall and drought-resistant, it’s easy to place and manage. It sends up suckers (new branches from the roots) but this is slow, and the plant is not invasive. Old wood about three years old ceases to bear fruit well and declines. Every year, a portion (about one-quarter to one-third) of the older wood should be removed at ground level in winter when the plant is dormant. To ensure a steady supply of fruit, this selective pruning is better than cutting the whole plant to the ground every three to four years. A selection called ‘Crandall’ is often available at local nurseries.

