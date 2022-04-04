Rep. Mike Thompson decries downtown Sacramento mass shooting

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a lead campaigner against gun violence, released a statement Sunday in response to a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 injured.

“Gun violence continues to plague our communities and take the lives of Americans every day,” Thompson, , D-Napa, chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce, said in the release.

On Sunday, just after 2 a.m., at least two shooters opened fire as bars closed and crowds emptied into the streets in downtown Sacramento. The shootings took place near a strip of nightclubs, close to the Golden 1 Center and the state Capitol.

Three men and three women were killed, The Associated Press reported.

In 2012, Thompson was appointed chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force following the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Thompson, a senior congressman representing Sonoma County, has been a lead campaigner against gun violence for over eight years.

“Congress must act now to prevent guns from falling into dangerous hands, and that means passing common sense legislation on universal background checks, which close loopholes that allow felons and domestic abusers to obtain these weapons, as well as other gun violence prevention measures that would save lives. Inaction is not an option,” Thompson said in the release.

This is the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city, according to the The Associated Press.

“I am grateful to the heroics of our first responders as they respond to this senseless shooting. My team and I are closely monitoring the situation as law enforcement continue their search for the shooter, and my thoughts are going out to families and friends of those we lost,” Thompson’s written statement went on.

This is the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

In March 2021, Thompson’s measure requiring universal background checks for all firearms purchases was approved by the House and is under consideration in the Senate.

Thompson’s Fifth District covers all of Napa and parts of Lake, Solano, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, including Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma Valley.

About 80% of firearms acquired for criminal purposes are obtained through transfers from unlicensed dealers, according to the Giffords Law Center, led by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head in a 2011 Arizona mass shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.