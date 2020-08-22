Residents rediscover the Russian River amid the pandemic

Editor’s note: As of Friday, fire evacuation zones covered many of the beaches mentioned in this story. Use caution and, before leaving home, check the updated fire map at pressdemocrat.com.

Two girls splash around in chest-deep water, singing along to tunes from “The Greatest Showman.” A couple floats by on connected inner tubes, passing a joint. An elderly man sits in the shallows, drinking La Croix and smiling at the world from beneath his face covering.

It’s a summer Tuesday at Del Rio Woods Regional Park along the Russian River on the east side of Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg, and the county park is teeming with life.

In years past, the midweek scene here was notably quieter. Even on days when the temperature soared into the triple digits, you’d rarely see more than a handful of folks frolicking between the banks.

This year, however, as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a shelter-in-place order that recommended avoiding nonessential travel outside the county, the idyllic little park has seemed busier than ever.

Rediscovering the river

Del Rio isn’t the only river spot experiencing this trend; statistics from the county parks department indicate that visitation is up at all parks and beaches along the Russian River this summer. And most of the visitors appear to be locals.

“Visitation at all parks is up significantly since the pandemic started,” said Meda Freeman, spokeswoman for Sonoma County Parks. “Anecdotally, locals seem to be the predominant visitors during the week.”

Santa Rosa resident Mandi Emery was one of those newcomers. For years, Emery mostly avoided the river, deterred by reports of drunken tourists and algae that was sickening dogs.

She went so far as to say she thought the waterway was “gross.”

Then this summer happened. As temperatures climbed, Emery, her fiancé and her 16-year-old daughter sought spots to cool down. Due to COVID-19, they didn’t feel comfortable using friends’ pools. So Emery decided to give the river another shot.

Over the course of the summer the trio visited Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, Steelhead Beach Regional Park or “Platform Beach,” the beach to the east of Healdsburg’s Badger Park, at least once a week. Depending on the day, they kayaked, went stand-up paddling or plonked chairs in the water and threw a Frisbee.

“It has been the closest fun thing to do that we feel is acceptable to do in this time.” One day they even saw river otters. “We had some really fun times and memories there this year.”

Noelle Thill, a Healdsburg resident, experienced a similar awakening.

Thill’s 10-year-old daughter loves to swim, and Thill spent the spring struggling to find a body of water where she felt safe from COVID exposure. When a friend recommended Mom’s Beach in Forestville, Thill was intrigued. She’s lived in Sonoma County for 20 years but had never visited the river before.

She ended up going midweek with the 10-year-old and her older daughter, who is 16. The girls swam. They splashed. They waded. They floated on a tube. After nearly four hours, they didn’t want to leave.

“They couldn’t get enough of the water, which was great for both them and for me,” Thill said. She said she was impressed by how many of the other visitors were wearing masks and practicing physical distancing and by the park rangers who came by to remind visitors of free life jackets available for use.

“The experience could not have been more pleasant,” Thill said. “We can’t wait to go back.”

Business owners who rely on the river for revenue said they’ve benefited from a spike in local visitors, too.

Take Russian River Adventures, for instance, an inflatable kayak rental company in Healdsburg. Owner Larry Laba said this summer has ranked as one of his busiest in the 20 years he’s been running trips, and he noted that a majority of customers were from Wine Country.

“We have seen so many local people who’ve said, ‘We’ve lived here 10 years or our whole lives and have always talked about doing this but (have) never done it,’” Laba said. “To me that’s a sign that people might not be comfortable traveling outside of Sonoma County, but after months of (sheltering in place) they’re itching to get out and explore.”

Go early, clean up

Still, there are downsides to all this love. As more and more people have flocked to the Russian River Valley this year, overcrowding and litter have become big problems.

Especially on weekends, the river can feel like Highway 101 in Petaluma with all its tube traffic.

What’s more, Don McEnhill, executive director of Russian Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that protects the waterway, said it has been “stunning” how little many visitors care about trash or parking illegally in their pursuit of getting into the water.

“County Parks manages most river access points and has been trying to get a handle on crowds. But when people drive two or three hours to go swimming in the river, they are on a mission and end up doing things that are not respectful to get to river,” he wrote in a recent email. “Our staff and volunteers are out picking up a lot of trash from mainly 20- or 30-year-olds who just seem oblivious to trashing up the river they come to cool off in.”

Freeman, the spokesperson for County Parks, echoed these sentiments, noting that the best way to avoid crowds is to visit on weekdays and go early. With the Walbridge fire bearing down on Guerneville and other parts of West County this past week, it also might be wise to check online at SoCoEmergency.org about road closures before you go.