This is the time of year to make resolutions with high-minded goals: to be thinner, smarter, faster, to be new and improved.

But when it comes to wine, only one resolution makes sense: to have bottled fun in 2023. Here are five experiences to consider with your friends.

1. Uncork a 1.5-liter magnum on a rainy day while bingeing on a Netflix series. Here are three magnums to consider pairing with a Netflix series.

Dry Creek Vineyard, 2019 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon, Dry Creek Valley, $220.

Iron Horse Vineyards, 2014 Stargazing Cuvee, $195. The Stargazing Cuvee was inspired by the images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope and released by NASA in July 2022.

Shafer One Point Five, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Stags Leap District, $220 on wine.com.

And among the Netflix series that will hold your attention during an afternoon of extended sipping are “Call the Midwife,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “1899.”

2. Check out the Giants’ home opener April 7 with a new wine makeover in play. Evan Goldstein has joined the San Francisco Giants’ lineup as the first master sommelier for a professional sports organization.

To make a day of it, take a Golden Gate Ferry from Larkspur (goldengate.org). Oracle Park, which became the Giants’ home in 2000, has a wine bar on each level, California wine carts along Promenade and View levels and seven other locations that offer wine on tap. It will be fun to see what new bottlings Goldstein has circulating at Oracle. “Delicious wines can be mainstream and accessible, and as happy being alongside a hot dog as a premium steak,” Goldstein said.

3. Host a blind wine tasting. It’s easy to do and it always brings home this point: great grapes coupled with talented winemaking always trump fancy packaging.

Invite your friends over and ask each to bring a bottle of wine without disclosing what it is. Have a place setting for each person with a pen, water glass, a piece of paper and a wine glass. When your friends arrive, gather the bottles and create a line-up of bagged wines, numbering each bag. Once everyone has rated the wines, unbag the bottles and let the banter begin.

4. Uncork something unfamiliar to keep that palate of yours in vogue. Here are two categories that will appeal to the curious: orange wine and natural sparkling wine (pet nat).

Orange wines are simply white wines produced like red wines. The grape skins are not removed, as they typically are in white-wine production. Instead, like with red wines, these skins stay in contact with the juice for days and even months. Here’s a great one to uncork: Joseph Swan Vineyards, 2019 Catie’s Corner Grenache Blanc Orange Cuvee, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County at $30.

Pet nat is short for petillant natural, a catch-all term for practically any sparkling wine bottled before primary fermentation is completed. An interesting zinfandel sparkler to uncork is the Breaking Bread, 2021 Pet Nat at $30.

5. Bring canned wine with a picnic on the Sonoma Plaza. Once you park, find a picnic table near the duck pond. One of the best canned wine producers on the market is Maker (makerwine.com). I suggest the sparkling option, which offers six cans for $48, featuring sparkling rosé, sparking sauvignon blanc and sparkling riesling. Co-founders Sarah Hoffman and Kendra Kawala are behind Maker, a company that cans premium wine.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.