Project uses acorns to restore Mendocino County forests

In the rolling hills above Redwood Valley in Mendocino County, the late fall landscape is usually alive with the raucous “waka, waka” cries of acorn woodpeckers out gathering ripe oak seeds before the coming winter. Their distinctive black and white feathers, bright red caps and white eye patches are typically visible throughout California’s oak woodlands.

But in 2017, great swaths of the ancient oaks here were burned in the Redwood Complex fire, which also took the lives of nine residents and forced 8,000 more to flee. Before it was stopped, the fire consumed 545 structures and 36,500 acres. It was the deadliest fire in Mendocino County history.

On a recent Monday, in a continuing effort to restore and rebuild, a team of 19 people carried nearly 500 live acorns to the burn-scarred hills, to replant some of the native groves.

The group of staff, apprentices and California Conservation Corps members was led by Lindsay Dailey, co-founder and program director of the Oak Granary, a small environmental education nonprofit in nearby Potter Valley. The fat brown acorns were destined for soil near Fischer Creek, in a section of blackened oak savannah. “They’re really cute,” Dailey said, smiling, “already starting to sprout.”

Dailey is an ecological designer, wildlands firefighter and educator with more than 13 years of experience leading land stewardship and education programs. She started the Redwood Valley oak restoration project informally, in the wake of the 2017 disaster.

“After the fire,” Dailey said, “we wondered with other locals, after the deaths, loss of homes and property, land and forests, what action can people take? We decided to replant oaks.”

Key to the ecosystem

The ancient wild blue, live and white oaks were not only beloved features of the landscape, they’re also an essential species in the environment, a critical hub in a network of life, Dailey explained.

“They’re the most important species for biodiversity in the region. An entire range of life depends on the oaks, from tiny weevils to black bears, nesting birds, moths, butterflies, deer, rodents. They’re key to the ecosystem.”

The oak restoration project, begun in 2018, is now a partnership between the Oak Granary and the nearby UC Hopland Research and Extension Center, with support and participation from the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District (MCRCD), the State Water Resources Control Board and local landowners. The funding comes through a grant awarded to the MCRCD from the Timber Regulation and Forest Restoration Fund and administered by the state water board.

Community volunteers collect the acorns in the wild in the fall, then the acorns are sorted and stored in the Acorn Bank at the Hopland center. As landowners sign up to participate, volunteers plant the acorns, usually after the first fall rains.

So far, six landowners have requested oak replanting on their property as part of the project. Altogether, that’s an area of several thousand acres that could potentially be seeded with new blue, white or live oaks. The new starts will be managed over time by project staff to ensure they reach maturity and eventually spread acorns of their own.

The Oak Granary and MCRCD are actively seeking new landowners to participate.

Dailey and her team are currently planting acorns in the Forsythe Creek watershed, near the west fork of the Russian River, which is prime steelhead and Chinook salmon spawning habitat. Protecting these crucial waterways from fish-choking sediment and runoff after the fires was a critical reason MCRCD became involved, according to Joe Scriven, assistant executive director and fisheries biologist for the district.

“The Forsythe is the biggest tributary of the West fork of the Russian River,” Scriven said. The Forsythe watershed drains about 48 square miles, and about one third — roughly 21,000 acres — of that watershed burned in 2017.

Restoring oak woodlands brings huge ecological benefits, he explained. “Healthier oak woodlands help preserve aquifers in the dry spells and are much better than denuded soil to help maintain cool pools that young fish can shelter in during the long, hot summer.”

Disappearing groves

There’s another reason this oak restoration project is important, Oak Granary’s Dailey said: wild oak savannahs are disappearing throughout the state.

“If you go out and walk the land, you’ll see massive, ancient oaks and small oak seedlings, but nothing in between,” she said. Saplings are being over-browsed by deer and other grazers that no longer have sufficient predators to keep their numbers in check. Faster-growing fir trees are crowding out slow-growing young oaks. Longer droughts and changing climate also take their toll.