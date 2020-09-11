Revive summer annuals with pruning, extra water

Scraggly, unkempt-looking summer annuals are part of the late-season landscape. Cosmos, both the orange and pink types; petunias, callibroacha, lobelia, alyssum, bidens, zinnias, marigolds, annual salvia, nierembergia, basil and even perennials like single-flowered dahlias and gaillardia are apt to have bloomed themselves practically to oblivion.

Spent blooms and seeds dominate the weary display with few fresh new flowers to provide color and joy. Even some of the leaves may be showing signs of age with brown around the edges, depending on water quality and growing conditions. With our long growing season and warm weather, we still have weeks ahead to enjoy our gardens. How can we revive our summer annuals and prolong the show?

Annual plants don’t live for a year as the name suggests. They live for only one season, a particular season they have evolved in and are adapted to, whether summer or winter.

Winter or hardy annuals can withstand some degree of frost and grow best in cool weather, expiring when temperatures turn warm. Summer or warm-season annuals have very little frost tolerance and need warm weather to thrive, though they may grow very well in cool coastal conditions.

An annual plant germinates, grows, blooms and dies in one season. Its main purpose in life is to produce as many seeds as possible. That’s why our plants look spent, full of wilted flowers and mature or forming seeds.

Because our growing season is long and some plants may have been blooming for some time, a few may be past redemption. But others will respond well to pruning and the addition of fertilizer and a little extra water by growing fresh new leaves and more flowers.

Pruning summer annuals is easy. All it requires is a sharp pair of scissors for those plants with small, finer stems like lobelia and alyssum or pruning shears for those with larger stems like zinnias. Cut back or shear plants evenly around the sides and top by pruning foliage and flowers back by about one third to one half. Cosmos, basil and single dahlias do best with a lighter shearing, taking off about one third of the top growth.

Petunias, lobelia, gaillardia and bidens often can be cut back by one half. The degree of pruning is different for each plant. Trimming spent flowers and some foliage removes a lot of old growth that has been zapping the plant’s energy. Healthy plants will respond to pruning by putting out new growth and flowers in an effort to produce more seeds before the season ends.

Ideally, pruning should be done when the plant begins to look scraggly, not when it is almost completely done blooming.

After pruning, top-dress the soil with good-quality compost or add some organic fertilizer (or both) very lightly dug into the top 1-2 inches of the soil. Water the plant well and keep moist. New growth should start within a week and should continue until cold weather begins. The plants will keep on giving.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.

