Rewilding the landscape one garden at a time

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 18, 2022, 11:37AM
Emily Murphy characterizes as a “rite of passage” her idyllic childhood days spent roaming half-wild through the woods of western Sonoma County.

It was during these long visits to her Gram’s house near Cazadero that Murphy forged an intimate relationship with nature on property that had been in her family since her Italian immigrant great-grandparents bought it in 1906.

Once her parents dropped her off, it was just she and Gram, tending the garden and foraging for wild berries and mushrooms. Alone, often barefoot, she splashed in natural swimming holes, munched raw carrots she just pulled from the soil and soaked up her grandmother’s memories of the land as if, she writes, “it were a place not separate from her but she was profoundly part of.”

From her Nonno (great-grandfather), she learned how to “read the landscape” to determine what to plant where.

That early experience gave Murphy a deep kinship with nature, one rooted in the belief that each person can take responsibility for tending the planet, beginning at home in their own garden. Individual acts become collective actions that can make a difference.

The Marin-based garden writer calls on property owners to think beyond sustainable and organic and the idea to do no further harm to the environment. She encourages them to take their environmental mission even further by practicing “regenerative gardening” that helps restore and “rewild” the landscape.

She lays out easy-to-follow principles for doing that in her new book, “Grow Now: Go Beyond Organic, Rewild Your Land, Sequester Carbon, Support Diversity” (Timber Press, 2022).

“We can restore and create biodiversity if we start at home,” said Murphy, who in college studied ethnobotany — the human relationship to plants — with an emphasis on environmental and social ecology.

Rewilding

Murphy, who lives in San Geronimo, southwest of Novato, is part of a movement in gardening and agriculture that emphasizes environmental restoration through soil regeneration, carbon sequestering and “rewilding” developed land to create animal habitat, then connecting that land through living greenways.

She aims to increase biodiversity in the world, one garden at a time, by encouraging landscapes that support a wide range of native birds, insects and other creatures. She points to U.S. Forestry Service data that shows that 6,000 acres of open space is lost to development each day.

“There is more than one way to talk about ecological gardening that doesn’t just focus on food, even though that is a wonderful focus and something we can all benefit from,” she said.

“But there is another part to regenerative growing, and that part is fostering biodiversity. It’s about rewilding our landscapes and homescapes with native plants and high-performing ecology plants, food crops and herbs. We can restore and create biodiversity, and that begins at home.”

As far back as 20 years ago, architect William McDonough, cowriter of “Crade to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things,” called for an integration of design and science that provides long-term benefits for society through safe materials and minimizing water and energy waste.

Taking a cue from McDonough, Murphy suggests we should shift our focus away from the idea of being “less bad” to the environment to doing “more good.”. Instead of hurting the land less, we should help it more.

Taking personal action, Murphy said, can help alleviate the “eco-anxiety” many feel amid a cascade of bad news and dire forecasts about climate change and other environmental catastrophes that make people feel fearful and powerless.

“When we look at the word ‘sustainable,’ the root word is ‘to sustain.’ What that really means is to maintain the status quo. But that is not getting us anywhere, and maintaining the status quo means the climate crisis will only continue,” she said.

What is regenerative gardening?

Regenerative gardening is a holistic, nature-based approach to horticulture focusing on caring for soil and soil ecosystems by increasing the carbon-storing capacity of the soil and biodiversity.

At a time when human activity is increasing the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, contributing to global warning, it’s helpful to keep in mind, Murphy said, that soil stores carbon. The top meter of soil on Earth holds three times more carbon than the atmosphere. Yet some 133 billion metric tons of carbon have been lost from the soil since the advent of agriculture, most of that in the last 200 years.

Regenerative organic agriculture and gardening can help return carbon to the soil and restore the soil’s natural ecosystem. Carbon is an essential part of the growing cycle.

We can add carbon to our soil, Murphy said, by adding organic matter such as compost and plants, then covering that with organic mulch to protect the soil from erosion. Roots add nutrients to the soil. Mycorrhizal funghi then work with plant roots to produce glomalin, which helps turn carbon into humus and stabilizes soil carbon. Adding organic matter to the soil adds to its fertility structure and ability to hold water.

That all may sound complicated, but there are simple things home gardeners can do, Murphy said, such as adding more native plants and perennials and swapping out low-performing ornamental plants for natives whenever possible.

You also can feed and protect your soil with organic compost and mulch and take a no-dig approach to planting.

By not tilling and digging deep, you ensure carbon stays in the ground, helping the soil retain moisture and protecting “the underground superhighway of roots, funghi and organisms” that allow plants to thrive, she said.

A fundamental of regenerative gardening is to foster biodiversity by planting a diverse mix of native and habitat-serving plants, then committing to gardening organically with no synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides.

Growing cover crops between seasons, such as fava beans and vetch, helps fix nitrogen in the soil, another way to enhance the soil organically. You can still plant fava beans now. They take awhile to germinate, Murphy said, but let them grow for a month before chopping and dropping as green compost while the roots stay in to feed the soil.

“Sequestering carbon in the soil takes dedication, but the benefit of growing a biodiverse range of plants is immediate,” she said. “When people see the benefits, it’s really incredible.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

8 Northern California Natives that Hummingbirds Love

Sticky monkey flower: Diplacus aurantiacus

California fuchsia: Epilobioum canum — also known as Zauschneria canum

Pink Flowering Currant: Ribes sanguineum var. sanguineum and other ribes species

Twinberry honeysuckle: Lonicera species L. involucrata and L. hispidula.

Sage species

Penstemon species

Western Columbine Aquilegia formosa

Lupine species such as Lupinus albifrons

10 Ways to increase your Nature Quotient

1. Keep a bird book and binoculars by the window.

2. Grow three new herbs in your kitchen or on your patio.

3. Compost kitchen scraps and yard waste.

4. Try grow from a cutting a plant you pass on walks in your neighborhood

5. Try propagating a favorite houseplant.

6. Try growing mushrooms in a cupboard or shady spot outside.

7. Use only organic fertilizers.

8. Follow the sun by creating outdoor spaces to be in either sun or shade depending on the season.

9. Add a new pollinator friendly planting bed to your garden.

10. Replace a section of lawn with a riot of regionally appropriate plants and wildflowers.

(From “Grow Now” by Emily Murphy)

