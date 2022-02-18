Rewilding the landscape one garden at a time

Emily Murphy characterizes as a “rite of passage” her idyllic childhood days spent roaming half-wild through the woods of western Sonoma County.

It was during these long visits to her Gram’s house near Cazadero that Murphy forged an intimate relationship with nature on property that had been in her family since her Italian immigrant great-grandparents bought it in 1906.

Once her parents dropped her off, it was just she and Gram, tending the garden and foraging for wild berries and mushrooms. Alone, often barefoot, she splashed in natural swimming holes, munched raw carrots she just pulled from the soil and soaked up her grandmother’s memories of the land as if, she writes, “it were a place not separate from her but she was profoundly part of.”

From her Nonno (great-grandfather), she learned how to “read the landscape” to determine what to plant where.

That early experience gave Murphy a deep kinship with nature, one rooted in the belief that each person can take responsibility for tending the planet, beginning at home in their own garden. Individual acts become collective actions that can make a difference.

The Marin-based garden writer calls on property owners to think beyond sustainable and organic and the idea to do no further harm to the environment. She encourages them to take their environmental mission even further by practicing “regenerative gardening” that helps restore and “rewild” the landscape.

She lays out easy-to-follow principles for doing that in her new book, “Grow Now: Go Beyond Organic, Rewild Your Land, Sequester Carbon, Support Diversity” (Timber Press, 2022).

“We can restore and create biodiversity if we start at home,” said Murphy, who in college studied ethnobotany — the human relationship to plants — with an emphasis on environmental and social ecology.

Rewilding

Murphy, who lives in San Geronimo, southwest of Novato, is part of a movement in gardening and agriculture that emphasizes environmental restoration through soil regeneration, carbon sequestering and “rewilding” developed land to create animal habitat, then connecting that land through living greenways.

She aims to increase biodiversity in the world, one garden at a time, by encouraging landscapes that support a wide range of native birds, insects and other creatures. She points to U.S. Forestry Service data that shows that 6,000 acres of open space is lost to development each day.

“There is more than one way to talk about ecological gardening that doesn’t just focus on food, even though that is a wonderful focus and something we can all benefit from,” she said.

“But there is another part to regenerative growing, and that part is fostering biodiversity. It’s about rewilding our landscapes and homescapes with native plants and high-performing ecology plants, food crops and herbs. We can restore and create biodiversity, and that begins at home.”

As far back as 20 years ago, architect William McDonough, cowriter of “Crade to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things,” called for an integration of design and science that provides long-term benefits for society through safe materials and minimizing water and energy waste.

Taking a cue from McDonough, Murphy suggests we should shift our focus away from the idea of being “less bad” to the environment to doing “more good.”. Instead of hurting the land less, we should help it more.

Taking personal action, Murphy said, can help alleviate the “eco-anxiety” many feel amid a cascade of bad news and dire forecasts about climate change and other environmental catastrophes that make people feel fearful and powerless.

“When we look at the word ‘sustainable,’ the root word is ‘to sustain.’ What that really means is to maintain the status quo. But that is not getting us anywhere, and maintaining the status quo means the climate crisis will only continue,” she said.

What is regenerative gardening?

Regenerative gardening is a holistic, nature-based approach to horticulture focusing on caring for soil and soil ecosystems by increasing the carbon-storing capacity of the soil and biodiversity.

At a time when human activity is increasing the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, contributing to global warning, it’s helpful to keep in mind, Murphy said, that soil stores carbon. The top meter of soil on Earth holds three times more carbon than the atmosphere. Yet some 133 billion metric tons of carbon have been lost from the soil since the advent of agriculture, most of that in the last 200 years.

Regenerative organic agriculture and gardening can help return carbon to the soil and restore the soil’s natural ecosystem. Carbon is an essential part of the growing cycle.