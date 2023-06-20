Rhone Rangers back in saddle for Sonoma wine event

The first female winemaker in her sixth-generation California wine family, Katie Bundschu has had plenty of experience working with classic Bordeaux varietals, like cabernet sauvignon and merlot.

So when she decided to launch Abbot’s Passage winery in 2015, she knew she wanted to do something different.

“I wanted to create something less traditional than my family has done for multiple generations,” said Bundschu, whose family founded Gundlach Bundschu winery in Sonoma. “That’s why I began making Rhone wines. I’ve always loved their diversity, freshness and brightness — and they pair so well with food.”

That’s a sentiment shared by many who adore Rhone varieties, like grenache, syrah, viognier and mourvedre — wine grapes traditionally grown in France’s Rhone Valley.

This year, to connect with fellow winemakers who share her passion for Rhones, Bundschu joined the Rhone Rangers, a trade group committed to building awareness about American Rhone wines and the wineries that produce them. For Bundschu, whose family winery is deeply rooted in Sonoma County, joining the Rhone Rangers has given her an opportunity to spread her wings.

“At Abbot’s Passage, I source fruit from across the state, so joining the Rhone Rangers has allowed me to step beyond the Sonoma community and connect with growers and producers from other regions. That really enticed me.”

The Rhone Rangers

Founded in the 1980s by a small group of California winemakers, including Frederic Cline of Cline Cellars, Bob Lindquist of Qupé and Randall Grahm of Bonny Doon, the Rhone Rangers was established at a time when few Americans had heard of syrah, grenache or any of the 22 Rhone varietals.

Early American Rhone pioneers like Joseph Phelps, Gary Eberle and John MacCready had been producing a smattering of Rhone wines since the 1970s, but the category had yet to catch on.

In 1998, in an effort to broaden the reach of the organization, the Rhone Rangers relaunched as a nonprofit, electing an executive director and board of directors.

Today, the Rhone Rangers is headquartered in Paso Robles, with more than 100 winery members across California, including 15 members in Sonoma County, and members in Texas, Virginia, Michigan, Oregon and Washington. The organization’s primary focus continues to be consumer and trade education, promoted through regional events and scholarships.

Like many long-standing organizations, the trade group has experienced its share of hurdles, with challenges attracting new members, the rising cost of event spaces and changing consumer preferences. With a promotional model based on in-person events, the COVID-19 pandemic proved particularly difficult.

But Kim Murphy Rodrigues, executive director of the Rhone Rangers, said the pandemic allowed them to pause and think outside the box.

“We had to be pretty nimble, so we pivoted and began doing virtual events,” said Rodrigues, who’s been with the organization since 2018. “It turned out to be a great opportunity to highlight members throughout the organization and introduce them to a broader audience on YouTube. It’s also helped us attract new members.”

Representation on the North Coast

One of those newer members is Casey Graybehl, winemaker/owner of The Grenachista Wine Co. in Sonoma. Producing just 600 cases of grenache-focused wines per year, Greybehl has been a fan of the Rhone Rangers for years and their efforts to champion Rhone varietals.

But with a “marketing budget of zero,” he said, the $800 membership fee had been out of reach.

“During the pandemic, the Rhone Rangers discounted their membership fee dramatically so I could finally afford to join,” Graybehl said. “I thought, let’s do it. It will help me get my name out there.”

With most of Rhone Rangers’ membership located in Paso Robles and elsewhere on the Central Coast, Greybehl said he hopes to see more wineries in the North Bay and elsewhere in Northern California join the organization.

“I lived on the Central Coast for quite awhile, so I know there are a lot of Rhone producers down there,” he said. “But there are many of us making Rhone wines up here, too. Sometimes I think we get overlooked in the North Bay because we produce so much pinot noir. It would be great to pull the focus north a little bit more.”

Back in the saddle

Fortunately for Greybehl and other Rhone wine fans, the Rhone Rangers is headed to Sonoma County on Saturday for its Summer Wine Tasting and Gala Wine Dinner at Cline Family Cellars in Sonoma.

During the afternoon tasting event, guests can sample Rhone varietal wines from 30 winery members, including those from Sonoma County, Napa Valley, Paso Robles, El Dorado, Santa Barbara County, Oregon and beyond.

If you go, look for Sonoma County members Abbot’s Passage, Anaba Wines, Cline Family Cellars, The Grenachista Wine Co., Meadowcroft Wines, the Meeker Vineyard, Ridge Vineyards and Winery Sixteen 600.

The Gala Wine Dinner will feature a multicourse meal paired with wines from Cline Family Cellars and a special presentation honoring Fred Cline as the 2023 Rhone Rangers Lifetime Achievement honoree (see related story on page D3). Rhone Rangers’ founders Randall Grahm and Bob Lindquist will be featured guest speakers.

Bundschu, who will be pouring at the summer tasting on behalf of Abbot’s Passage, said the event will be her first as an official Rhone Rangers member. She’s looking forward to exploring some new wines and educating consumers about her brand.

“I love that people want to learn more about these esoteric Rhone varietals,” Bundschu said. “I feel the same way. The premise behind Abbot’s Passage is discovery and journey, and that’s what I hope to get out of the Rhone Rangers, too — the discovery and journey of new varietals, new producers, new vineyards. It’s all about exploration.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @whiskymuse.