Rhubarb: The sweet smell of spring

Of all the engaging scents of spring — delicate citrus flowers, strawberries warmed by the sun, wisteria — freshly cut rhubarb is the most evocative for me.

My maternal grandmother married her fifth husband when I was 3 and moved into his house, where he had a bountiful garden and a well-stocked basement pantry. My grandmother canned whatever he grew and I loved watching her as I stood on a chair next to her at the stove. When it was time to prepare rhubarb for canning, she would let me taste a few pieces, seasoned with salt, before she added the sugar.

My most vivid memories of my step-grandfather are of him in his garden, where he practiced a very precise magic. His dahlias were nearly as big as dinner plates and my favorite, coral bells, thrived in abundance. His compost pit was the most ambitious and beautiful one I have ever seen, scattered with fresh grass clippings to prevent unpleasant smells.

Sometimes, he would pick a couple stalks of rhubarb for me, which I would eat raw, dipped in a bit of salt I brought from the kitchen. The slightest hint of rhubarb aromas brings all this back to me in such vivid detail that I can just about smell the cherry tobacco he packed into his pipe every evening after dinner.

Is spring the most evocative season? To me, it is.

Rhubarb Salsa Makes about 2 cups If you love sweet-hot foods, you’ll likely enjoy this salsa. It’s outstanding with shrimp tacos, fish tacos and tortas and an excellent condiment with Mexican soups and stews, including pozole. 5 - 6 rhubarb stalks, trimmed, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice 5 green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds 1 serrano, stemmed, seeded and minced 1 tablespoon minced red onion Kosher salt 1 tablespoon honey 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar Black pepper in a mill 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves Fill a small saucepan half full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Fill a medium bowl half full with water and add several ice cubes. When the water boils, carefully add the rhubarb. Stir and, when the water returns to a boil, simmer for exactly 15 seconds, then immediately tip the rhubarb into a strainer or colander. Transfer the drained rhubarb to the ice water and let sit for a minute or 2. Again tip the rhubarb into a strainer or colander and let drain for about 10 minutes. Put the green onions, serrano and red onion into a medium bowl. Add the drained rhubarb and toss together gently. Season lightly with salt. In a small bowl, combine the honey and vinegar and stir until smooth. Pour over everything, add several turns of black pepper and the cilantro and toss gently. Let rest for 5 - 10 minutes, taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid balance.

Rhubarb-Mustard Sauce Makes about 2 cups Combining Dijon mustard with rhubarb is a brilliant idea and I cannot take credit for it. I found it in “A Fresh Look at Saucing Foods” (Addison-Wesley, 1993) by Deirdre Davis, with whom I shared a publisher in the 1990s. This tangy sauce, which I’ve altered slightly, is ideal with seafood, especially snapper and similar fish. You also can brush it over fish fillets before cooking them. 1 pound rhubarb, trimmed, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice 3 tablespoons sugar 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard ⅓ cup fish fumet or bottled clam juice Black pepper in a mill Kosher salt Put the rhubarb and sugar into a medium saucepan, toss well and set aside for 15 minutes. Set the saucepan over medium heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until the rhubarb is just tender, about 5 - 7 minutes. Remove from the heat. Whisk in the mustard and stir until smooth. Add the fumet or clam juice and several turns of black pepper. Stir, taste and season with salt, as needed. Set aside until ready to use or cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Enjoy warm.

Rhubarb-Leek Sauce Makes about 3 cups This sweet-tart sauce is delicious with any poultry, from tiny quail to huge turkeys and everything in between. It is also excellent with pork. This, too, is adapted from Davis’ book. 1 pound rhubarb, trimmed, peeled and cut into thin crosswise slices ¼ cup sugar 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves 1 small leek, white and pale green parts, thoroughly washed and dried 2 teaspoons butter Kosher salt Black pepper in a mill Put the rhubarb into a small saucepan, add the sugar and ¼ cup water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the rhubarb is tender, about 10 minutes; stir occasionally as it cooks. When it is tender, remove from the heat. Cut the leek into ¼-inch thick slices. Put the butter into a small saute pan, set over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, add the sliced leek and cook very gently until it is very soft, or “melted.” Season with salt and remove from the heat. Stir the leek into the rhubarb mixture, add several turns of black pepper and let rest for a few minutes. Taste and correct for salt. Use right away or store, covered, in the refrigerator for about 5 days. Enjoy chilled or warm.

Rhubarb-Strawberry Chutney Makes about 3 cups This chutney, which appeared in my book “California Home Cooking” (Harvard Common Press, 1997), is halfway between a fresh chutney and a cooked chutney. If I cooked this for as long as shelf-stable chutneys are cooked, the bright flavor of fresh strawberries would vanish. If I added enough vinegar to keep it shelf-stable, the same thing would happen. So make this chutney and enjoy it right away. It is excellent with Indian cuisine and makes a great condiment for roast chicken. It’s also an excellent addition to cheese boards. 1 pound rhubarb, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger 1 cup granulated sugar ½ cup apple cider or sherry vinegar ¾ cup Zante currants 1 pint fresh strawberries, chopped coarsely In a medium, nonreactive saucepan, combine the rhubarb, ginger, sugar, vinegar and currants. Set over medium heat, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the rhubarb is tender and the currants are plump, about 25 minutes. Add the strawberries, stir and taste the chutney. Add more sugar or vinegar to correct the sweet-acid balance. Simmer for 5 minutes and remove from the heat. Serve this chutney warm or chilled. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.

Rhubarb-Strawberry Compote Makes 4 - 6 servings Enjoy compote with ice cream, fresh cheeses, scones, flan and cheesecake. It is also excellent with roasted pork. 1 pint small strawberries, stemmed and cut into small dice 1 tablespoon plus ⅔ cup granulated sugar, plus more to taste 1 pound (3 - 4 stalks) fresh rhubarb, peeled 3 tablespoons Campari, optional Put the strawberries into a medium bowl and sprinkle the tablespoon of sugar over them. Toss gently and set aside. Cut the rhubarb into ½-inch pieces, put it into a small saucepan, add ⅓ cup of the sugar and set over low heat. Stir with a wooden spoon until the sugar is dissolved, then continue to cook until the rhubarb is tender but not mushy, about 7 - 10 minutes. Stir in the strawberries and any juice they have released. Taste and add a bit more sugar if the mixture is too tart for you. Simmer 4 minutes more, add the Campari, if using, remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Enjoy warm or chilled.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.