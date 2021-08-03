Rich dish from Provence matches layered syrah from Napa

French beef stew, or La Daube de Provençal. (Travelight)

Our Wine of the Week, Mi Sueño, 2018 Napa Valley Syrah ($55), is a big, bold and chewy wine, packed with exuberant flavors and deep layers of ripe complexity. Aromas envelop you before the glass is even halfway to your lips.

Flavors range from black plums and ripe blackberries to white peppercorns and bread that has been toasted until it is almost but not quite black. There is a meaty flavor, too, suggestive of dry-aged beef, especially skirt steak. It is a full-throttle, pedal-to-the-metal expression of the varietal, and it begs for foods that will stand up to it.

For some of the best pairings, look to the varietal’s home, the Southern Rhone and Provence, where you’ll find pissaladière, a pizza-like dish; flatbreads made of earthy chickpeas; tapenade with plenty of anchovies and oil-cured black olives; and rich stews. It is also delicious with skirt steak, with its concentrated flavors of beef; prepare it seared rare over farro with a dollop of rouille, the classic condiment served with bouillabaisse, for a match that makes the wine soar.

Vegetarians will enjoy it with baked sweet potatoes topped with butter and grated Emmenthal cheese. Vegans can pair the wine successfully with black bean and mushroom ragout.

For today’s dish, I’ve adapted a recipe from my cookbook “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma” (Sasquatch Books, 2000). The changes consist mostly of paring down the number of servings. Even if you’re cooking for just two people, don’t worry about making the full amount, as flavors improve over the first two days after it comes out of the oven. To reheat, set in a 300-degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes.

And here’s an important alert: Don’t get all excited about making this immediately. The ingredients need to marinate for at least 24 hours and up to 48 hours.

La Daube de Provençal

Makes 6 to 8 servings

For the marinade:

3 large carrots, washed and trimmed, cut into ¼-inch thick diagonal slices

2 yellow onions, peeled, trimmed and cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

2 large strips orange zest

1 bay leaf

8 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly crushed black pepper

3 cups dry fruity red wine

For the meat:

3 pounds beef, in medium (2-ounce, approximately) chunks (see Note below)

3-ounce chunk of bacon

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Pinch of sugar

Bouquet garni (tied bundle) of 2 thyme sprigs, 2 Italian parsley sprigs, 1 bay leaf and 1 wide strip of orange zest

1 ½ pounds very small potatoes, such as creamers, washed

¼ cup pitted Niçoise olives

Put the carrots, onions, thyme leaves, orange zest, bay leaf and garlic into a large bowl. Add the salt and pepper and stir in the wine.

Put the beef and bacon into the marinade, turn so the meat is fully coated, cover and refrigerate for 24 to 48 hours.

Prepare a clay pot or other ovenproof container with a lid.

Use tongs to lift the meat out of the marinade. Cut the bacon into medium julienne, season the beef all over with salt and pepper and put both into the pot.

Strain the marinade into the pot and set the vegetables aside. Add a pinch of sugar and the bouquet garni.

Put the pot in a cold oven, set the temperature to 300 degrees and cook for 2 ½ hours. Open the oven, add the reserved vegetables and cook for 40 minutes more. Add the potatoes and olives, cook for another 35 minutes or until the potatoes are tender and remove from the oven without lifting the lid.

Let rest for 20 to 30 minutes before removing the bouquet garni and serving.

Note: If available, use beef shank meat. If it is not available, use chuck roast.