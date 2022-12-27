In many countries, showcasing round items is popular on New Year’s Eve because the circular shape symbolizes money and wealth, and tradition says honoring the items will boost your income for the next 12 months. You can put on your favorite polka-dot outfit for the evening and fill your pockets with coins, if you like.

Even better, eat plenty of round foods like doughnuts, cookies, cakes, grapes, oranges and that global favorite, pizza.

One of Wine Country’s “luckiest” pizzas might be the version served at Roof 106, the open-air eatery and craft cocktail lounge atop the swanky Matheson restaurant in Healdsburg. That’s because chef-owner Dustin Valette and chef-pizzaiolo Brian Best treat the usually humble pie with near-religious dedication to pristine ingredients. You might say they build altars to pizzas.

For this New Year’s Eve, Roof 106 will be open late with food and drink specials all nigh, and a DJ from 10 p.m. to midnight. Just keep in mind that the stylish spot is very popular, and the already-hard-to-get reservations are only accepted for groups of up to four.

Instead, suggests Valette, why not host your own pizza party at home? You can invite as few or as many friends and family members as you like, customize pies with any toppings your group prefers and have a blast doing it.

“I think one of the fun things about doing pizza at home with friends is that you enjoy the camaraderie of, ‘Hey, we’re creating something together,’” Best said. “It’s interactive — not like the buffet where like all the food is out on the table when the guests arrive. Everyone knows pizza and loves pizza, but there’s sort of a magic and mysteriousness to it, because probably all of us have eaten it a million times more than we’ve made it ourselves.”

Top chef recipes can be intimidating, it’s true, even for the seeming basic pies.

“We do all kinds of high-touch fancy stuff in restaurants,” said Valette, who opened his first restaurant, Valette, in 2015 following a six-year career as executive chef of Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen at Hotel Healdsburg. At Matheson/Rooftop 106, which opened late last year, many ingredients come from his Healdsburg hometown, and nearly all come from Sonoma County.

As he noted, the steak he secures for his restaurants is a top premium quality, but really, nearly the same steak can be purchased at places like Journeyman Meat Co. in Healdsburg or even Oliver’s Market, then sizzled at home with great results.

“But pizza is different,” Valette said. “If you don’t eat (it) right at the pizzeria, you take it to go, and by the time you get home, it’s soggy. Or if you make it at home, it’s either frozen or grocery-store cold heat-up stuff. But after you learn how to make it the right way, you take it out of the oven and it’s hot — ow, I’m burning myself! — and so delicious, and I’m so happy.”

So Valette suggests what he calls “a little-kids’ version,” where home cooks can read a complex recipe such as his, then think about substitutions.

Conquer the crust

Toppings usually steal the show, but the dough actually makes or breaks a pizza.

“I always say, you’ve got to stretch the canvas properly before you apply the paints,” Best said. “When I was developing pizzas for the restaurant, anytime someone wanted to talk to me about toppings, I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear it. We’re putting just tomato sauce and mozzarella on the pizza until I get the dough right.’”

At Roof 106, doughs are crafted with boutique flours like Indian Jammu and Sonora Wheat grown by Lou Preston of Healdsburg’s organic-biodynamic Preston Farm & Winery. And the yeast is a unique, wine-based strain created by California pinot noir pioneer and founder of Healdsburg’s acclaimed Williams Selyem Winery, Burt Williams.

The challenge: The general public can’t buy the Williams yeast, and chef Best’s dough-making method requires a three- to five-day closely monitored fermentation process to give it its distinctive fruitiness and rich, slightly sour depth of flavor. He also works with a poolish, which is a fancy term for any sort of fermented grain or fermented flour mixed with water.

The difference: his poolish is treated like a sourdough starter, with the “mother” yeast constantly fed high-protein flour as often as every six hours over several days before making the dough.

Purchasing pizza dough is the easiest solution, but making a simple dough is more fun, and not really as hard as it sounds, the chefs insist.

“The key is allowing it to ferment, but it doesn’t necessarily need to be a three-day fermentation,” Best said. “You can still achieve something delicious if you make the dough the day or night before with a commercial active dry yeast. Then just leave it out for a few hours at room temperature to proof and activate the dough.”