Risotto with walnuts mirrors cabernet’s layers

Frank Family Vineyards 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($60), our wine of the week, is engaging and sophisticated, with a subtle air of mystery. Aromas are rich, dark and sweet, with suggestions of vanilla, blackberry and mocha.

On the palate, the darkness continues with black plums, black raspberries and espresso giving way to bittersweet chocolate and whispers of tobacco. As the wine lingers on your palate, you’ll notice a suggestion of nutmeg and allspice. The wine is beautifully balanced, with firm structure and crisp, elegant acidity.

The easy pairing is red meat, the juicier the better. This lovely wine is excellent with prime rib and equally delightful with venison and bison. Pescatarians can enjoy it with halibut, served over a bed of diced sweet potatoes, new potatoes and black olives with a drizzle of olio nuovo on the fish just before serving.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the 2022 crop of walnuts, especially red-skinned walnuts from the Sebastopol farmers market. I’ve layered flavors into a simple risotto to match the layered flavors in the wine. Radicchio, once hard to find, is readily available in most local supermarkets.

Red Wine Risotto with Radicchio and Walnuts

Makes 3 - 4 servings

1 medium chioggia radicchio

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock, hot

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, cut into small dice

1 ¼ cups Italian rice, preferably Vialone Nano or Carnaroli

½ cup dry red wine

6 ounces grated Vella Mezzo Secco or similar cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

¾ cup walnuts pieces, preferably red, lightly toasted and chopped

Heat a stove-top grill. (Or you can use an outdoor charcoal grill.) Cut the radicchio in half, cutting through the poles not the equator. Cut out and discard the stem core. Brush the cut side of the radicchio with olive oil and set both pieces, cut side down, on the grill. Cook for about 7 minutes; turn and cook about for about 7 minutes more. Transfer to a clean work surface. Season with salt and pepper and cover with a tea towel.

When the radicchio is cool enough to handle, cut it into ribbons and set aside.

Pour the stock into a saucepan, add 4 cups of water and keep hot over a low flame.

Pour 2 tablespoons of olive oil into a saute pan or saucepan that is at least 4 inches deep (an All-Clad saucier is ideal). Add the butter and set over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, add the shallots and saute until very limp and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the rice and cook, stirring continuously, until each grain turns milky white. Increase the heat to medium, add the red wine and cook, stirring constantly, until it is completely absorbed.

Begin adding the stock, ½ cup at a time, and stirring continuously as the rice absorbs the liquid. After about 17 minutes, taste the rice. When it is almost done, each grain will have a bit of crunch in the center. Add the radicchio and, while stirring, add the liquid ¼ cup at a time. Taste every minute or so until the rice is tender but not soft; the grains should be distinct. Stir in the cheese, half the walnuts and the parsley. Taste and correct the seasoning.

The risotto should be loose and creamy, but not soupy. If it seems too dry, add some of the remaining liquid. If there is none, add about ½ cup hot water and stir until you reach the proper consistency.

Ladle into soup plates, scatter walnuts over each portion and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.