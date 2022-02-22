Roasted beets can’t be beat

Although beets are a cold-weather crop, we have them in the North Bay year-round these days. Between our fertile soil, microclimates, drought and climate change, you can be certain someone local is harvesting beets that will soon appear at a farmers market or farm stand near you.

Beets are related to spinach, chard and quinoa, as you can tell when you compare their greens to the greens of these other plants. They have subtle similarities in taste and work well together in single dishes.

If you are of a certain age, you may have an aversion to beets. Until the 1980s or so, most Americans ate canned beets, which are, to put it mildly, not to everyone’s taste.

My advice to anyone impacted in this way is to try fresh golden beets or Chioggia beets, which are pink with white swirls. White beets are a good option, too, but they are difficult to find. The flavors of these varieties are more delicate and more subtle than that of red beets.

Beets taste best roasted, which concentrates their best flavors without increasing the subtle bitterness that sometimes blossoms when beets are steamed or boiled. It also smooths out the earthy flavor, so the taste of dirt that some people detect is minimized.

Beets, because of their nutritional value, are one of the foods we’re often told to eat more frequently. A cup of sliced raw beets has about 58 calories, along with nearly 20% of our daily requirement of vitamin C, folacin, manganese and other micronutrients.

This dish doesn’t really need a recipe, but it’s the only way I have to offer it to you here. It’s really more of a concept, and you can dress and garnish it however you like. Just be sure to get beets with perky greens. Roast the beets, saute the greens, add a vinaigrette and enjoy.

Simple Roasted Beet Salad

Serves 2

1 shallot, minced

Kosher salt

Juice of 1 lemon

4 medium beets of choice, roasted and peeled (see the following recipe for instructions, should you need them)

Beet greens

Olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

Put the shallot in a small bowl, season with salt and add about half the lemon juice. Set aside.

Cut the beets into wedges and set aside.

Trim the greens, removing the tough stems and dicing them.

Pour a little olive oil into a small saute pan set over medium heat. Add the diced stems, saute for 2 to 3 minutes, add the garlic, saute 1 minute more and add the beet greens. Pour in the remaining lemon juice, cover the pan and cook gently for about 5 minutes, until the greens are wilted and tender. Season with salt and remove from the heat.

Divide the greens between two plates and top with the beets. Add the extra-virgin olive oil to the shallot mixture, taste, correct for salt and season generously with black pepper. Spoon over the beets and greens and enjoy right away.

This salad is more complex than the previous one, but it’s not difficult to make.

Golden Beet Salad with Feta and Ruby Vinaigrette

Serves 3 to 4

6 medium golden beets, leaves removed and set aside for another use, rinsed

1 small red beet, leaves removed, rinsed

Olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 small shallot, minced

2 tablespoons best-quality red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

3 cups loosely packed wild (small-leafed) arugula or mixed salad greens

3 ounces feta, preferably sheep feta

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Put the beets in a baking dish and drizzle with just enough olive oil to coat them lightly. Set in the oven and cook until tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer. The time will vary from 25 to 45 minutes or a bit longer, depending on the size of the beets.

Remove from the oven and let cool until easy to handle.

Set aside the golden beets. Peel the red beet, using your fingers to pull off the skin. Cut it into very small dice and put it in a small bowl. Add the garlic, shallot, red wine vinegar and a very generous pinch or two of salt. Stir, set aside for 15 to 20 minutes and then whisk in the olive oil. Taste, correct for salt and season very generously with black pepper.

If there is beet juice on your hands, wash them thoroughly.

Peel the golden beets; the skins should come off easily. Cut each into six wedges and put into a medium bowl. Add the feta cheese and thyme leaves and toss gently. Add about 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and toss very gently.

Divide the greens among individual plates and top with some of the golden beets and cheese. Drizzle a generous spoonful of dressing over each portion and serve immediately.

This dish is named for how it is served, which is similar to how caviar is often served, with minced red onion, snipped chives and either sour cream or crème fraîche. I have called for toasted baguette slices instead of the more traditional blini (small thin pancakes made with buckwheat flour), in part because it’s easier and in part because I think the toasts are better with beets.