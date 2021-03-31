Roasted lamb can be an Easter dinner centerpiece

Easter is a celebration of spring. The land is waking up from its winter slumber, fruit trees are blossoming and soon wisteria will be everywhere. It’s a glorious time of rebirth and resurrection, whether or not you see it from a religious viewpoint.

Many of our Easter food traditions are rooted in history. Ham has long been at the center of the Easter table in large part because spring was when hams, made in the fall when pigs were harvested, were ready. Lamb is traditional, too, as is goat in certain parts of the world.

I care less about what I eat on Easter than I do about the people with whom I share the meal. If I am the one cooking, I like to start our feast with deviled eggs, radishes with crème fraîche and a dry sparkling wine. A leg of lamb is always at the center of the table, surrounded by spring vegetables and some sort of grain seasoned with fresh herbs.

To drink, nothing is better than an elegant, ephemeral, delicate Russian River Valley or Green Valley pinot noir. I have a very special bottle in my “cellar,” a 1994 Dehlinger Goldridge Vineyard. I can’t wait.

If you grew up eating deviled eggs, you probably want them to taste exactly like they did then. Some versions include sweet relish and others are made with Kraft Miracle Whip; I find both unpleasant, as I grew up with savory deviled eggs. Over the years, I have put my own imprint on deviled eggs, which I share with you here. You can find commercial green peppercorn mustard in most supermarkets. If you don’t have it, use Dijon mustard instead.

Savory Deviled Eggs with Green Peppercorns

Makes 12 pieces

6 eggs, cooked and peeled (see Note below)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise, homemade or Best Foods brand

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

1 tablespoon green peppercorn mustard (or Dijon)

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Tabasco sauce

Black pepper in a mill

Brined green peppercorns, drained

Cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Transfer the yolks to a small bowl and set the whites aside.

Mash the yolks with a fork until quite fine. Add the mayonnaise, crème fraîche and mustard and mix thoroughly.

Season with salt, pour the lemon juice over the salt to dissolve it, season with black pepper and mix well. Add a few shakes of Tabasco sauce, taste and correct the seasoning.

Use a teaspoon to fill each egg white with the egg yolk mixture. Top each one with 3 green peppercorns, set on a platter and enjoy right away.

Note: If you have a preferred method for making hard-cooked eggs, use it. If not, steam them; allow 10 minutes for small eggs and up to 15 minutes for large eggs. Cool completely before gently cracking and peeling. This method works well with very fresh eggs, which can be hard to peel when simply boiled.

______

If you are not adept at butterflying a leg of lamb, ask your butcher to do it for you. I often serve this lamb with farro, bulgur or couscous but here, I’m suggesting millet, which is naturally gluten free and thus covers one dietary consideration if you will have several guests at your table.

Butterflied Leg of Lamb with Garlic Rub and Millet

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 large garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary needles

1 tablespoon crushed black peppercorns

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small leg of lamb, about 5 pounds, boned and butterflied

1 cup millet

3 cups boiling water

Olio Nuovo or ultra-premium extra virgin olive oil

Maldon salt flakes or other flake salt

1 lemon, cut in wedges

Small rosemary sprigs

Set the garlic cloves on a clean work surface and use the flat side of a broad knife to crush each clove. Put the crushed cloves into a suribachi, sprinkle with some of the salt and use a wooden pestle to grind the garlic into a paste. Add the coriander and rosemary, grind and crush them and mix them into the garlic along with the remaining salt and the black pepper. Stir in the olive oil.

Set the lamb on a work surface and set aside 1 tablespoon of the garlic paste. Rub the rest of garlic paste into the lamb, being sure to reach into any crevasses and folds in the meat; use all the paste.

Let the meat rest at room temperature for 30 minutes; it can be refrigerated, covered, for as long as 1 day. Bring it to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Prepare the millet: Put the millet in a medium sauce pan set over medium-high heat and cook, stirring gently, for about 3 minutes, to lightly toast the millet. Add 2 teaspoons of salt and the boiling water, reduce the heat and simmer gently, covered, for 35 minutes. Without lifting the lid, remove from the heat and let rest for 15 minutes. Uncover, stir in the reserved garlic paste, fluff with a fork, cover and keep hot.

Meanwhile, set a rack in a roasting pan. Set the lamb, fatty side up, on the rack and put on the middle rack of the oven. Cook for 20 minutes. Use an instant-read thermometer in the thickest part of the meat; if it has reached 125 degrees, remove it from the oven, cover lightly with aluminum foil and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes. If it hasn’t reached 125 degrees, cook for another 5 to 10 minutes and test again.

After the lamb has rested, use a very sharp knife to carve it into thin crosswise slices. Mound the millet in the center of a serving platter and surround it with the carved lamb. Drizzle a little olive oil over everything, sprinkle with salt, garnish with lemon wedges and rosemary sprigs and enjoy right away.

______

This is one of my most requested recipes, though it’s really more of a technique than a recipe. Once you try it, you might never steam or boil asparagus again. This method concentrates both flavors and textures and eliminates the need to peel the asparagus. It is delicious as is. You can add a simple vinaigrette — lemon, mustard and warm bacon all work well. If you have mustard flowers nearby, garnish the asparagus with them.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 pounds fresh asparagus

2 teaspoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

To prepare the asparagus for roasting, snap off the tough stalks. Set the trimmed asparagus in a single layer on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and toss lightly so each stalk is lightly coated. Season with kosher salt and several turns of black pepper and roast in an oven that has been preheated to 475 degrees until it is just tender, from 7 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of the spears (pencil-thin asparagus may cook in as few as 5 minutes).

Remove the asparagus from the oven, place it on a serving platter and serve right away or set aside to use in a more complex dish.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.