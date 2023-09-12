Eggplant, while not necessarily maligned, doesn’t seem to inspire much passion. We don’t anticipate it as eagerly as we do summer’s tomatoes, chiles and melons, and we don’t feature it on the table all that often, either. I suspect we’ve all had inedible versions of eggplant parmigiana.

Yet eggplant is so delicious when good ones are cooked properly. The worst eggplant dishes I’ve had involved eggplants that were not cooked long enough, so their texture was rubbery and tough and flavors tight and even a bit bitter. Proper cooking using almost any technique, from oven-roasting and pan-frying to grilling over hot coals, produces a delightful array of inspired dishes.

I suspect one reason we don’t hear a lot of praise for eggplant is that it’s pretty good year-round. Locally grown eggplant enjoyed in its true season is the best, of course, but eggplant travels pretty well. Unlike apricots, tomatoes and watermelon, out-of-season eggplant is still pretty good, a quality it shares with cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower.

Although Italian eggplant — the big elongated bulbs with deep purple skin — is the most common, Johnny’s Seeds shows 22 varieties, from tiny Thai eggplant about as big as your thumbnail to ghostly white eggplant, speckled eggplant and high-yield Turkish eggplant with deep orange skin and green stripes.

Today’s recipes are for large globe-shaped eggplant. Long thin ones and tiny ones require different techniques and ingredients.

Eggplant Risotto with Tomato Coulis

Makes about 4 servings

This risotto may appeal to anyone who thinks they don’t like eggplant and view it as tough and bitter. Be sure to use an eggplant that’s heavy for its size and tastes sweet when you nibble on a raw piece.

Tomato Coulis, recipe follows, optional

5 cups homemade chicken or vegetable broth or stock

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large eggplant, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 large or 2 medium shallots, cut into small dice

1 ½ cups risotto rice, preferably Vialone Nano

¾ cup dry white wine

2 ounces mozzarella fresca, torn into small pieces

1 ounce grated Estero Gold or Dry Jack cheese

Black pepper in a mill

First, make the coulis, if using, and set it aside; you can do this a day or two in advance.

Pour the stock or broth into a saucepan and set over medium heat. When it begins to simmer, reduce the heat to low.

Put 1 tablespoon each of the butter and olive oil into a heavy saute pan set over medium heat. When the butter is fully melted, add the eggplant and cook until the eggplant softens, about 10 minutes. Use a thin spatula to turn it now and then as it cooks. Add the parsley, season with salt, remove from the heat and set aside.

Put the remaining butter and olive oil into a medium saucepan or saucier and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the shallot and saute gently, adjusting the heat as necessary and cooking until soft and fragrant, about seven minutes. Add the rice and saute two minutes more, stirring all the while, until all the rice turns milky white.

Add the wine and stir until it is completely absorbed by the rice.

Begin adding broth or stock, ½ cup at a time. Stir between additions and adjust the heat as necessary to keep the liquid hot but not so hot it evaporates the moment you add it.

Pour the tomato coulis into a small saucepan and set over medium-low heat.

When the rice is almost tender, after about 18 minutes, fold in the eggplant and the cheeses and stir well until the cheeses have melted. Add several very generous turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Ladle coulis into soup plates and agitate the plates so the coulis spreads over the surface of the dish. Divide the risotto among the servings and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Omit the tomato coulis. Add the grated zest of 1 lemon to the eggplant just before pulling it off the heat. Add 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice to the risotto along with the eggplant and cheeses. Garnish each serving with a lemon wedge.

To elevate the dish, cut a large eggplant into lengthwise slices, about ¼ inch thick. Saute in olive oil until tender, season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat. When the risotto is done, remove it from the heat. Press a slice or two of eggplant into four small ramekins and fill with risotto. Let rest for about 10 minutes and transfer to a very hot oven for another 10 minutes. Spoon tomato coulis onto four salad plates, invert the ramekins and tap gently so each falls on top of the coulis. Enjoy right away.

Tomato Coulis

Makes about 2 cups