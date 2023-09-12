Roasted or with risotto, eggplant can be delicious

Cooked properly, this purple veggie doesn’t need to be tough or bitter.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2023, 2:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Eggplant, while not necessarily maligned, doesn’t seem to inspire much passion. We don’t anticipate it as eagerly as we do summer’s tomatoes, chiles and melons, and we don’t feature it on the table all that often, either. I suspect we’ve all had inedible versions of eggplant parmigiana.

Yet eggplant is so delicious when good ones are cooked properly. The worst eggplant dishes I’ve had involved eggplants that were not cooked long enough, so their texture was rubbery and tough and flavors tight and even a bit bitter. Proper cooking using almost any technique, from oven-roasting and pan-frying to grilling over hot coals, produces a delightful array of inspired dishes.

I suspect one reason we don’t hear a lot of praise for eggplant is that it’s pretty good year-round. Locally grown eggplant enjoyed in its true season is the best, of course, but eggplant travels pretty well. Unlike apricots, tomatoes and watermelon, out-of-season eggplant is still pretty good, a quality it shares with cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower.

Although Italian eggplant — the big elongated bulbs with deep purple skin — is the most common, Johnny’s Seeds shows 22 varieties, from tiny Thai eggplant about as big as your thumbnail to ghostly white eggplant, speckled eggplant and high-yield Turkish eggplant with deep orange skin and green stripes.

Today’s recipes are for large globe-shaped eggplant. Long thin ones and tiny ones require different techniques and ingredients.

Eggplant Risotto with Tomato Coulis

Makes about 4 servings

This risotto may appeal to anyone who thinks they don’t like eggplant and view it as tough and bitter. Be sure to use an eggplant that’s heavy for its size and tastes sweet when you nibble on a raw piece.

Tomato Coulis, recipe follows, optional

5 cups homemade chicken or vegetable broth or stock

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large eggplant, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 large or 2 medium shallots, cut into small dice

1 ½ cups risotto rice, preferably Vialone Nano

¾ cup dry white wine

2 ounces mozzarella fresca, torn into small pieces

1 ounce grated Estero Gold or Dry Jack cheese

Black pepper in a mill

First, make the coulis, if using, and set it aside; you can do this a day or two in advance.

Pour the stock or broth into a saucepan and set over medium heat. When it begins to simmer, reduce the heat to low.

Put 1 tablespoon each of the butter and olive oil into a heavy saute pan set over medium heat. When the butter is fully melted, add the eggplant and cook until the eggplant softens, about 10 minutes. Use a thin spatula to turn it now and then as it cooks. Add the parsley, season with salt, remove from the heat and set aside.

Put the remaining butter and olive oil into a medium saucepan or saucier and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the shallot and saute gently, adjusting the heat as necessary and cooking until soft and fragrant, about seven minutes. Add the rice and saute two minutes more, stirring all the while, until all the rice turns milky white.

Add the wine and stir until it is completely absorbed by the rice.

Begin adding broth or stock, ½ cup at a time. Stir between additions and adjust the heat as necessary to keep the liquid hot but not so hot it evaporates the moment you add it.

Pour the tomato coulis into a small saucepan and set over medium-low heat.

When the rice is almost tender, after about 18 minutes, fold in the eggplant and the cheeses and stir well until the cheeses have melted. Add several very generous turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

Ladle coulis into soup plates and agitate the plates so the coulis spreads over the surface of the dish. Divide the risotto among the servings and enjoy right away.

Variations:

  • Omit the tomato coulis. Add the grated zest of 1 lemon to the eggplant just before pulling it off the heat. Add 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice to the risotto along with the eggplant and cheeses. Garnish each serving with a lemon wedge.
  • To elevate the dish, cut a large eggplant into lengthwise slices, about ¼ inch thick. Saute in olive oil until tender, season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat. When the risotto is done, remove it from the heat. Press a slice or two of eggplant into four small ramekins and fill with risotto. Let rest for about 10 minutes and transfer to a very hot oven for another 10 minutes. Spoon tomato coulis onto four salad plates, invert the ramekins and tap gently so each falls on top of the coulis. Enjoy right away.

Tomato Coulis

Makes about 2 cups

6 large ripe tomatoes, of backyard-grown quality

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced shallot

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon minced fresh basil

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parley

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

Peel the tomatoes by placing one at a time on the end of a dinner fork and holding it over a high flame or hot burner to quickly sear the skin. Repeat until all tomatoes have been seared, let them rest and cool, then remove the skins and stem cores. Cut each tomato in half horizontally and gently squeeze out the seeds and gel. Chop the tomatoes by hand very finely and set them aside.

Heat the butter in a heavy skillet and saute the shallots for two minutes; do not let them brown. Add tomato pulp and cook over moderate heat for several minutes until the juices have evaporated and the sauce has thickened.

Strain or pass through a food mill. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the herbs. Use right away or refrigerate, covered, for up to four days.

Roasted Eggplant and Tomato Soup with Feta Cream

Makes 6 - 8 servings

Eggplant makes a very voluptuous soup without cream or any of the other ingredients we typically think of when it comes to creamy soups. If you don’t like spicy foods, simply omit the serranos.

1 large or 3 medium eggplants, peeled and cut in chunks

5 - 6 medium tomatoes, peeled and cored

1 or 2 serranos, stemmed and cut in half lengthwise

2 oregano sprigs

6 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

1 large onion, cut into small dice

6 - 8 garlic cloves, minced

Black pepper in a mill

6 cups homemade chicken or duck stock

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, plus more to taste

4 ounces feta cheese

4 ounces crème fraîche or heavy cream

1 tablespoon minced fresh Italian parsley

½ cup quartered cherry tomatoes

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Put the eggplant, tomatoes and serrano into a roasting pan. Add the oregano sprigs and half the olive oil and season with salt. Set on the middle oven rack and cook, turning the vegetables now and then, until the eggplant is very tender, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven.

Meanwhile, pour the remaining olive oil into a medium soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and saute gently until very soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes; do not let the onion brown. Add the garlic, saute two minutes more and season with salt.

Add the eggplant, tomato, serrano and any pan juices to the pot. Stir and season generously with black pepper. Pour in the stock, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer very gently for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the vinegar, cover and let rest 10 to 15 minutes.

While the soup rests, put the feta cheese into a small bowl, crumble with a fork and stir in the crème fraîche or heavy cream. Continue to mix until smooth and creamy. Add the parsley and several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt as needed.

To finish the soup, taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid, adding a bit more vinegar if needed for balance.

Pass through a food mill or puree with an immersion blender and then pass through a strainer; for a more rustic soup, don’t strain after blending.

Ladle into warm soup plates, add a generous dollop of feta cream, scatter tomatoes on top and enjoy right away.

Eggplant with Ginger

Makes 4 servings as a side

Throughout Asia, eggplant is paired with ginger, garlic and soy sauce in a variety of dishes. Some are very sweet and others hot; some are both. This one has just enough sugar to boost the ginger flavor and just a bit of heat, which you can increase by adding more chile sauce.

1 large or 2 medium eggplants

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 - 2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons water

Generous pinch of granulated sugar

Vietnamese or Thai hot chile sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Steamed basmati or jasmine rice

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Remove the stem end of the eggplant and cut the eggplant into ⅜-inch rounds.

Pour the oil into a medium saute pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until it begins to soften, about seven minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and saute one minute more.

Increase the heat to medium.

Push the onion mixture to the edge of the pan, add the eggplant and saute 30 seconds on each side.

Return the heat to low and add the soy sauce, water and pinch of sugar. Cover the pan and cook slowly until the eggplant is tender, about 10 minutes, checking now and then to ensure the eggplant does not stick to the pan.

Add a few drops of hot sauce, agitate the pan and remove from the heat.

Mound the rice in the center of a serving plate or shallow bowl. Set the eggplant over and around the rice and add the pan juices. Scatter the cilantro leaves on top, garnish with cilantro sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

