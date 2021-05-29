Rocky Healdsburg side yard’s glamor makeover

For Linda Adreveno, moving to Sonoma County was like moving to the country, even though her country home was set in a leafy subdivision in Healdsburg.

It was still a far cry from the San Francisco high-rise she had called home. But as a longtime condo dweller, she had a certain vision for her country home: “a house with a little room to breathe and a yard for outdoor living; a place to grow flowers, maybe a few vegetables and relax with family and friends.

”While I do have space, it didn’t meet my original definition of a garden or outdoor living area,“ she said. ”What I had was a yard filled with rock.“

The rental house she settled on had no backyard, just a long narrow deck butting up against a fence. The side yard was worse, with a close-up view of the neighbor’s wall and ground covered with heavy stones. There were some nice raised beds for vegetables and a few lily bulbs, but not much else was alive amid all that rock.

“I like to look out my window and see something,” said Adreveno, a human resources consultant. “But when I looked out my bedroom window I saw this lovely yellow wall, all this rock and the garbage cans.”

She really yearned for an inviting place to hang out alone or with friends, day or night. But she had nothing to work with. And as a renter, she was constrained, unable to make any changes that weren’t easily reversible.

Undeterred

However, Adreveno wasn’t ready to let go of her vision of country life. She’s always had a penchant for seeing the possibilities in things other people might overlook or throw away, and that extends to forgotten spaces.

She set out in January, the darkest month of the year, to take her side yard, as she puts it, from “hard rock to soft lights.” She did it primarily with found or foraged materials and a few inexpensive items from IKEA and the dollar store. The whole makeover, including furniture and mood lighting, came to $871.

Her biggest investment was a nice centerpiece — an outdoor sofa from Wayfair that she painted gray before she assembled it. Everything else was done on a thin shoestring.

Perhaps the biggest challenge was to create a backdrop that would conceal or at least disguise the one side of the yard that is her neighbor’s garage wall.

She hit on the idea of collecting scrap wood and old palettes and crates, taking them apart and then reassembling the wood into wooden fence she painted brown. She built the fence pieces on stands so they could stand alone, not touch the neighbor’s wall and be easily moved. That became the backdrop.

To the side she created a screen to hide the garbage cans, incorporating part of an old bed to create a shelf for potted plants. She also hung a mirror to give the illusion of light and spaciousness in an otherwise dark corner.

Outdoor furniture can be expensive. Adreveno saved money by scoring two aluminum outdoor chairs at a salvage yard for $10. They were missing their backs.

“They were white and decayed. I could barely fit them in my car. But I cleaned them up and painted them,” she said. She used rope to weave new backs for them.

Easy water feature

The tinkling of water adds a calming touch to the little landscape. Adreveno created her own small fountain with a blue bucket from the dollar store, filled with rock for stability, and a $12 painted glass bowl that looks from a distance like a fancy mosaic piece.

She got clever with decorations. Wanting some circular forms to offset the angles, she bought several hula hoops from the dollar store and wrapped them with tiny fairy lights. Rigged up to an inexpensive solar panel, they twinkle engagingly at night, making the space feel cozy and fun.

Two 12-inch Chinese lanterns from IKEA ($40) are connected to solar panels and are suspended over the space with poles used for displaying flags.

Because she was unable to run any electrical wire, she used solar panels to provide evening light without running wires or requiring an electrician. The total cost for electrical fixtures was $73.

“I wanted something fun and whimsical, but not spend a lot of money,” she said.

Scavenging is half the fun

It helps that Adreveno is a born picker and scavenger.

“There are some friends who will tell you going on a walk with me is kind of a challenge because I most likely am going to find something I absolutely have to bring home, even though I may not know what I’m going to do with it,” she said, laughing.

Adreveno considers it a creative challenge to take an object and conjure up a way to repurpose it. She recalls an instance when she was walking on a beach with a friend and spotted something jutting up from the sand. She wandered over, dug it up and declared that she was going to bring it home. It was a large 15-pound piece of rusted metal encrusted with barnacles.