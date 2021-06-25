Rohnert Park renovation master builds a better bathroom by hand

It was the bathroom nobody wanted to use. It had been heavily used for more than 30 years by three growing boys who long since have grown into men and fledged the nest.

It was years overdo for a remodel. But Ann Johnson never quite had the time or the will to tackle it.

Until the pandemic.

As 2020 drearily drew to a close with yet another lockdown, the Rohnert Park woman was at the end of her COVID tether.

“It was after Christmas,” she said. “Christmas we couldn’t have anyone here. I was getting kind of bored. And depressed. And in a funk. I thought, ‘I can’t just sit here and worry about the pandemic. I’ve got to do something, so I might as well do something useful.”

It was as good a time as any to undertake a remodel. She at first approached her husband with a tentative budget to make her case. The hardest part was convincing him to install a solar tube light, which would bring natural light into the windowless room but would mean cutting a hole in the roof. The prospect was a bit terrifying, but Johnson had watched a YouTube video of the process and was convinced it would be done without disastrous consequence.

Johnson, who had done some DIY projects with her husband Bill, decided this would be her project, and she would bring her husband in only on occasion or when she really needed an extra set of hands.

She started the last day of January and finished about two months later.

I was different than other projects they undertook when they were younger.

“Before it was, ‘Oh we’re going to pull this off in an all-nighter.’ This time it wasn’t like that. I did it at my own pace,” she said.

She lives in a 1980s tract house, and the “builder’s-grade” bathroom on the second floor had never received a remodel in all those years. Without natural light, it was dark and dingy. No one wanted to use it.

“It was like a dark cave,” she said. The worst part was the lack of a window. But she perked up when she realized she could solve that with a solar tube, also known as a sun tunnel.

An alternative to a skylight, a solar tube channels sunlight from the roof into a room through a highly polished metallic tube that acts as a continuous mirror.

They won’t give you a sky view, but they do bring natural light into a dark place. Solar tubes sell for $500 to $1,000, about half as much as a skylight.

“I was going to have a contractor do it. But it’s really hard to get a contractor these days,” Johnson said. “ I said, ‘Bill, I looked at this on YouTube. I think I can do this.’ And it was the pandemic. You don’t invite anybody into your home.”

When the pair found themselves atop the roof with a Skil saw, there was a moment of fear. But Johnson put it into perspective. She assured herself that if they botched it, somehow they could always call in a contractor.

Once they started, it went pretty smoothly. It’s a bit like a dryer vent, Johnson said.

The tube comes with a flange to put around the hole. And they carefully cut through the layers of shingles, getting deeper and deeper until they reached wood. Sealing proved to be easy.

“Our favorite part of this whole thing was the light we gained from it,” she said.

That was just the first project.

The bathtub comes next

Johnson ripped out the old, single-piece fiberglass tub and surround. Having done tilework before, that was easy. She selected subway tiles. She was pleasantly surprised to find that tiling had actually gotten easier. That was the fun part.

They pulled up the old linoleum. And while there as no dry rot, they put in new subflooring and covered it with soft gray hexagonal tiles. She chose brushed nickle for the fixtures and a matching vanity/mirror set from Lowe’s.

She wanted a vanity with legs so she could tuck a scale and some baskets beneath it and plenty of drawers for storage.

The walls are white, another trick to make a windowless room brighten up. But gray elements, including one gray wall, brought some color and contrast into the space.

Johnson said she brought the whole project in for about $3,500.

Without the pandemic, she said, she probably would have continued to put off the remodel. She and her husband have another bathroom they use. Out of sight, out of mind.

“I made the proposal because I really needed something to do. And traveling was out. There were so many things we could not do. I started something in the garden a bit, but I really needed something to grab a hold of.”

Now, she sometimes visits the bathroom she actively avoided just to bask in its beauty and the feeling of accomplishment.

So what’s next?

She looked up at the popcorn ceilings and decided they have to go.

“I got a quote for $700 to remove it. But I thought, ”I can do this.’ I’m becoming fearfuless.“

Lessons she shared:

1. Everything I know I learned on YouTube.

2. If you have plumbing or electrical needs, call a professional!

3. Safety first! Wear the safety glasses; don't push your limits.

New products make life easier!

1. Aquadefense waterproofing roll on membrane.

2. Flexcolor grout includes sealant which saves a step, plus has color-matched caulk.

Shout out to my friends at Herc Rentals for always having my tile saw available!

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.