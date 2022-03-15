Rohnert Park Warriors cheer team win first place at national competition

Cheerleader Keira Dolan shouted “Undefeated!” after she and fellow members of the Rohnert Park Warriors cheer team won first place at a national competition in Florida on Saturday.

The local 10-member recreational cheer team of 9- to 13-year-old girls took home the honors at The Quest Recreational Championship, a national competition held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on March 11-12.

“We didn’t expect a win going into this,” said Savanna Chasco, a co-head coach. “It was hard getting there. There aren’t many opportunities like this that are offered. We’re very proud of them.”

The competition, which ushers in some of the best high school and college cheer teams in the nation as well as recreational teams like the Rohnert Park Warriors, is the most competitive and prestigious end-of-season event for cheerleaders in Youth/Rec Cheer, overseen by USA Cheer.

Since August 2021, the team has trained three to five days every week for the competition.

“My favorite part about cheerleading is you can make friends, you get to tumble, do competitions and perform,” said Keira, 9, a student at Marguerite Hahn Elementary.

On Jan. 22, the Rohnert Park Warriors cheer team earned an invitation to compete at The Quest when they took home first place in their division at The American Masterpiece & PacWest Dance Grand Nationals in San Jose.

Then it was training time.

Co-head coaches Chasco, Kaitlynne Droubay and junior coach Melanie Maldonado began increasing the difficulty of the team’s stunts for the competition.

“It was exciting; they worked really hard for this,” said Shaun Dolan, Keira’s dad. “The coaches did an amazing job by changing some of the stunts so they’d earn more points.”

The team was scored based on the creativity of their routine and execution and difficulty of their jumps, tumbling and stunts. They won first place against five other recreational teams in their division.

The Warriors cheer team last made it to the national competition in 2020, when they competed in Anaheim and placed third, said Dolan, Keira’s dad.

Cheerleader Hailey Baker, on the team since she was 10, will age out of the Warriors cheerleading team when she begins high school later this year.

“It feels good to leave Warriors on a good note. I love how we’ve bonded. I love how we’ve all gotten to hang out. I’m gonna miss that,” said Hailey, now 13 and a student at Lawrence E. Jones Middle School.

Another cheerleader noted this competition was her last as she’s moving on to Rancho Cotate High School in August, too.

“I was happy and sad at the competition. Some of my friends were so happy when we won; some were crying,” said Danika Sutliff, 13, a Warrior’s cheerleader since she was 6.

Though Sutliff is moving on, she still wants to dedicate her time to the Rohnert Park Warriors team and eventually become a junior coach, she said.

With first place, each girl got a competition ring.

“I’m excited we get competition rings,” Keira said by phone from a Disney World restaurant on Monday. “I’m excited for our end of the year celebration, too. We’ll get to eat pizza, practice and hang out at the park!”

Founded in 2013, the Rohnert Park Warriors, a nonprofit youth football and cheer organization, has a mission to “develop and promote the ideals of responsibility, hard work, sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and commitment in all kids.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.