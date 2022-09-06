Rooftop cocktails at Harmon Guest House to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

HEALDSBURG

The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House is hosting a tasting event 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Three new cocktails — the Spicy Mezcal Margarita, the Mezcal Buzz and the Stormy — will highlight the flavor of artisanal La Luna Mezcal. Mezcal is made in Mexico from distilled agave. Cocktails are $15 each. Proceeds from the sale of the cocktails will support Corazón Healdsburg, an organization that works to unify the community with family programs and cultural events. To reserve, visit harmonguesthouse.com or call 707-922-5442. The Harmon Guest House is at 227 Healdsburg Ave.

HEALDSBURG

J Vineyards & Winery will conclude its Shifting the Lens culinary series with Chef Shenarri Freeman as the chef-in-residence in the winery’s Bubble Room Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 6 to 9.

The series started in July with Chef-in-Residence Jenny Dorsey, a Chinese American chef, food writer and competitor on the Food Network’s “Chopped.” Chef Preeti Mistry, who co-founded the former Navi Kitchen and Juhu Beach Club restaurants in Oakland and was a contestant on “Top Chef,” was the chef-in-residence in August.

Freeman will prepare a vegan menu of five or more courses, paired with small-lot J wines. A special limited-release rose also will be served.

Tickets are $200 per person, with reservations available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days. To reserve, go to exploretock.com/jvineyardswinery or call 707-431-5430. J Vineyards & Winery is at 11447 Old Redwood Highway.

KENWOOD

Muscardini Cellars is hosting several harvest events this fall, starting with a Barrel to Bottle Tasting Experience 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Winemaker Michael Muscardini will offer samples from the barrel, along with an array of bottlings paired with artisan cheeses and salume. Tickets are $45, or $35 for wine club members.

At 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25, the winery will host a Fall Release Weekend event, with live music, pizza made on site, with wine pairings. Tickets are $40, or $15 for wine club members.

In October, at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Muscardini Cellars will hold a wine pairing and painting event, Palate to Palette. Wine flights and charcuterie will accompany a discussion on selected expressionist paintings, followed by a collaborative painting session and one glass of wine.

To reserve any of these events, go to muscardinicellars.com or call 707-933-9305. The winery is at 9380 Sonoma Highway.