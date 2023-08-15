Rosé sips work with watermelon vinaigrette

Our wine of the week, Morét-Brealynn, 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir ($28), is a striking example of what great grapes can do. With pinot noir grapes from Santa Lucia Highlands, the maker of this wine has made an extraordinarily delicious beverage.

The wine is more deeply colored than many rosés, closer to a ruby caught in sunlight than, say, a newborn’s pink cheek.

On first sip, I notice a richness, a plushness I don’t typically find in a dry rosé. But it works. It fades quickly to uncover a delightful minerality, followed by hints of watermelon, red raspberry and Santa Rosa plum, qualities that float above a foundation of crisp and bright acid.

At the table, the wine is every bit as food-friendly as pinot noir. You’ll enjoy it with summer’s harvest, from grilled apricots filled with fresh goat cheese to a juicy tomato pie. A BLT welcomes it alongside, as do salty cheeses such as feta, Roquefort and other blue cheeses. The wine soars with fettuccine in a simple tomato-butter sauce, and a traditional shrimp Louis is a delight when paired with the wine.

One of summer’s most traditional dishes, Caprese salad, is a great match, especially if it is the classic version, without all the other ingredients so many cooks and chefs insist on adding. If you stick to the original ingredients of mozzarella fresca, outstanding tomatoes, fresh Genovese basil, ultra-premium extra-virgin olive oil, good salt and freshly ground black pepper, you’ll have a fabulous match.

For today’s recipe, inspiration comes from the seeded watermelons I’ve been enjoying this summer.

Watermelon Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

This is a very simple vinaigrette, developed in a way that preserves the pristine flavors of the fruit. Try to find a seeded watermelon to make this. If you can’t, use the heart of a seedless melon. Among the best ways to enjoy this dressing are with roasted beet salad; arugula and feta salad; feta and olive salad; julienne of jicama, carrots and radishes; fruit salad with whipped ricotta; halibut carpaccio with microgreens and halibut gravlax.

1 cup fresh watermelon juice (see Note)

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 teaspoon minced serrano or jalapeño

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons simple syrup

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons fruity olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Put the juice into a glass jar. Add the onion, serrano, lime juice, syrup and salt. Stir, then taste and correct for salt and acid. Stir in the olive oil, add the cilantro leaves and season with several turns of black pepper.

Chill for 30 minutes before using. This dressing is best the day it is made.

Note: For 1 cup watermelon juice, you’ll need about 2 ½ cups diced watermelon. Simply cut open a melon, scoop out flesh and cut it into small dice. Put the diced watermelon into a strainer set over a deep bowl and stir it now and then as it drains. Occasionally crush the watermelon gently with the side of spoon but do not press it through the strainer. Strain the juice before using it.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings,” from which this recipe was adapted. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.