Russian River rosé complements spring tabbouleh

If our Wine of the Week, Crux, 2019 GSM Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé ($24) were a song, it might be “Little Town Flirt” by Del Shannon, on the charts long ago in 1963.

It’s a lighthearted pop song that makes you step a bit more lightly. This gentle quaffer does that, too, lifting you gently as you sip and savor. Flavors come and go, as if they were peeking around a corner to catch your eye and then vanishing the moment they do. In a word, the flavors — of Rainier cherries, of not-quite-ripe watermelon, of Ruby grapefruit, of white peppercorns and of a strawberry field — flirt.

You’ll adore this wine with traditional Hawaiian poke and with most ceviches, provided they are not too spicy. The wine can take a bit of heat but not a lot. It is outstanding with lox and is flattered by most smoked fish. Enjoy it now with crab but remember it for when local wild Pacific king salmon comes into season. Serve that salmon with a Rainier cherry relish, and you will have a stellar match.

The wine is, of course, a lovely aperitif on a spring afternoon, with or without a few nibbles. A bit of feta cheese, some cured meats, green olives, a handful of French breakfast radishes and a glass of this engaging rosé will lift your spirits, if they need lifting, and leave you content.

Today’s recipe features a tabbouleh I make in the spring, before tomatoes are in season. In this one, the sweetness of Ruby grapefruit unites the other ingredients and the wine in perfect harmony, with the avocado engaging beautifully with the wine’s lingering finish.

Spring Tabbouleh with Ruby Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Makes about 8 servings

1 cup medium-grain bulgur

Ruby Grapefruit Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, trimmed and cut into small dice

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups fresh sorrel leaves, cut into very thin slices (or 2 cups small arugula leaves)

2 firm-ripe avocados

¼ to ½ Ruby grapefruit

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Put the bulgur into a strainer or colander, shake off any dust or debris, rinse under cool water and set the strainer with the grain in a large bowl. Add water to completely cover the bulgur and set aside for 10 to 15 minutes.

While the bulgur rests in the water, make the dressing and set it aside.

Drain off any water that may remain in the bowl (it likely all will have been absorbed) and tip the bulgur into a large wide glass or ceramic or stainless steel bowl. Pour the dressing over the bulgur, scatter the scallions and celery over it and top with the parsley, cilantro and sorrel leaves.

Cut the avocado into small dice, squeeze the grapefruit over it and toss very gently. Spread on top of the sorrel or arugula, season with salt and pepper and cover the bowl tightly. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

To serve, remove from the refrigerate and let rest for 15 minutes. Use two large salad spoons or forks to toss the ingredients together, being certain to reach to the bottom of the bowl to incorporate the bulgur and dressing.

Enjoy slightly chilled or at room temperature.

Ruby Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Makes about ¾ cup

1 small shallot, minced

3 tablespoons fresh Ruby grapefruit juice

2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon crushed cardamom seeds

Black pepper in a mill

6 to 7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Put the shallot in a small bowl or jar, add the juice and vinegar and season with salt; add the cardamom. Let sit for about 15 minutes. Add several turns of black pepper, stir in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt and acid balance. Use right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including "Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings."