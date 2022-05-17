Salade Nicoise a good match for Lucy rosé of pinot noir

Our wine of the week, Lucy 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir ($22), from the Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County, is a delight. As you take your first sip, slow down just a bit to look at the wine’s gorgeous color, like liquid rubies.

As the wine splashes over your palate, you’ll notice lemon – Eureka, not Meyer – first, followed by suggestions of strawberry, white peach, rhubarb and green plum. The wine is bone dry and fully savory, without suggestions of sweetness. It is as sophisticated and elegant as any Provencal rosé. It is refreshing, delicate, lean and subtle, with gorgeous acidity.

At the table, the possibilities are breathtaking, as this wine engages beautifully with a huge array of foods. It is ideal for a picnic, with a baguette slathered with good chèvre, sliced strawberries and lots of black pepper. When our fresh crop of garlic is ready for harvest, which will be quite soon, enjoy it with freshly made aioli and early summer vegetables. Enjoy it with pizza, with wild Pacific King salmon and with seafood soups, stews, and salads. It makes a lovely aperitif, too, with almonds, olives and salami alongside.

Shrimp, clams, radishes, raw zucchini and fresh favas are also excellent companions. Shrimp tacos with radish salsa, steamed clams over zucchini noodles, fresh fava risotto: All encourage the wine to blossom into its full beautiful self.

For today’s dish, I’m revisiting a longtime favorite, Salade Niçoise, made with fresh instead of canned tuna. I often make this with our local salmon when I have it, but when I don’t, I use whatever tuna is available at my local market.

Salade Niçoise

Serves 2

2 to 4 golden beets

1 small shallot, minced

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine or Champagne vinegar

6 ounces small new potatoes

Handful of small green beans, trimmed

2 farm eggs

6 to 8 ounces tuna (see note below)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley or snipped chives

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small lettuce, such as Little Gem, cleaned, trimmed and leaves separated

Handful of large cherry tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup Niçoise or Picholine olives

Roast the beets in a 375-degree oven until they are tender when pierced with a bamboo skewer or fork. Cool, peel, cut into quarters and set aside.

Put the shallot into a small bowl, add a generous pinch of salt and the vinegar. Set aside.

Fill a medium saucepan half full with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt and the potatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to the heat to medium and simmer until the potatoes are completely tender. Use a slotted spoon or strainer to transfer the potatoes to a bowl or colander. Add the green beans to the water and cook until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the potatoes.

Carefully lower the eggs into the water, cover the pan and remove from the heat. Let sit for 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the tuna. Season it all over with salt and pepper. Set a heavy pan over high heat and when it is very hot, add the tuna. Cook for 3 minutes, turn, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

To finish the dressing, stir the mustard into the shallot mixture, add several generous turns of black pepper and the parsley or chives and whisk in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid. Set aside.

To assemble the salad, divide the lettuce between two plates, placing it to the side. Set tuna next to it, close to the center of the plate. Add beets, potatoes, tomatoes, green beans and olives, grouping them separately. Remove the eggs from the water, pat them dry and break open by smacking each one through its equator with a soup spoon. Scoop out each half and set them next to the tuna.

Season everything lightly with salt and pepper, drizzle with vinaigrette, and enjoy right away.

