Sale features a profusion of fuchsias
Sebastopol
Fuchsia plant sale on Saturday
Pretty up your outdoor spaces with some homegrown fuchsias from the Sebastopol Fuchsia Society at a sale on Saturday. Group members have grown and potted all the plants and hanging baskets that will be for sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or ending sooner if they sell out). The sale will be at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. For more information, call Edwina Sauers at 707-838-9429. Cash, checks and debit cards accepted.
Online
Learn to capture your grey water
Buckets can do the trick, but a better way to capture otherwise-wasted household water is through a grey water system that reuses water from washing machines, showers and bathroom sinks. A free webinar Aug. 9 will cover how to install a simple grey water system that uses the wash water from your washing machine to irrigate your landscape. 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The webinar, put on by Daily Acts of Petaluma and the city of Santa Rosa, is free but registration is required to receive a link to the online session. If you can’t attend it live, you can receive a recording. To register, visit dailyacts.org/events-cal/laundry-to-landscape-graywater.
Submit home and garden related news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. For events allow at least three weeks notice.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: