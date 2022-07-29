Sale features a profusion of fuchsias

Sebastopol

Fuchsia plant sale on Saturday

Pretty up your outdoor spaces with some homegrown fuchsias from the Sebastopol Fuchsia Society at a sale on Saturday. Group members have grown and potted all the plants and hanging baskets that will be for sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or ending sooner if they sell out). The sale will be at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. For more information, call Edwina Sauers at 707-838-9429. Cash, checks and debit cards accepted.

Online

Learn to capture your grey water

Buckets can do the trick, but a better way to capture otherwise-wasted household water is through a grey water system that reuses water from washing machines, showers and bathroom sinks. A free webinar Aug. 9 will cover how to install a simple grey water system that uses the wash water from your washing machine to irrigate your landscape. 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The webinar, put on by Daily Acts of Petaluma and the city of Santa Rosa, is free but registration is required to receive a link to the online session. If you can’t attend it live, you can receive a recording. To register, visit dailyacts.org/events-cal/laundry-to-landscape-graywater.

