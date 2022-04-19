John Ash shares 6 ways to make the most of salmon

I love spring and always look forward to the commercial salmon season.

Salmonids are a large group of cold-water fish, found mostly in subarctic and high-elevation areas. It includes salmon, trout, chars, freshwater whitefish and graylings — interchangable in the recipes included here.

I’m often asked if I had to choose a last meal, what would it be? The answer: roasted or grilled wild-caught king salmon with a glass of Russian River pinot noir — heaven!

The Pacific Ocean is home to six types of salmon, and U.S. and Canadian boats fish five of them: king, sockeye, silver, pink and chum. To confuse matters, each has at least one other name as well as their Latin name. Here they are, listed by the most common names you'll see at markets.

King salmon (Oncorhynchus tschawytscha), also known as chinook, is considered by many to be the best-tasting of the bunch. They have a high-fat content and corresponding rich flesh that ranges from white to deep red.

Coho salmon (Oncorhynchus kisutch) are sometimes called silver salmon or “silvers” because of their especially silver skin. They have bright red flesh and a slightly more delicate texture than chinook salmon but a similar flavor.

Pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbusha) are the most common Pacific salmon. They have very light colored, flavored flesh and low-fat content. Pink salmon are often canned but also sold fresh, frozen and smoked. They are sometimes called “humpies” or humpback salmon because of the distinctive hump they develop on their backs when they spawn.

Sockeye (Oncorhynchus nerka) salmon are noted for their bright red-orange flesh and deep rich flavor. They are known as “reds” both for their dark flesh color and because they turn deep red (from bright silver, which is how you'll see them at markets, as the commercial catch is caught at sea) as they move upstream to spawn.

Chum (Oncorhynchus keta) is also known as silverbrite, keta and dog salmon because of its dog-like teeth. Keta comes from its species name and is an effort to get away from the negative associations of chum. Keta is a smaller fish — averaging about 8 pounds — with pale to medium-colored flesh and a lower fat content than other salmon. Chum is usually canned or sold frozen to foreign markets.

Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar), commonly known simply as Atlantic salmon. All commercially available Atlantic salmon is farmed.

Farmed versus wild-caught

Whether you are aware of it or not, most of the salmon we see in the market today comes from farmed sources. Salmon represents a perfect case study for what’s happening with other farmed fish, and there are both good and not-so-good aspects to know about.

Like most other edible fish, wild salmon has suffered from the twin problems of overfishing and destruction of breeding habitat. As numbers declined, prices rose and instead of backing off and giving the fish a chance to regenerate, it seems it’s our human nature to want them even more.

In the 1970s, the Norwegians revolutionized the salmon market with a method for farming them using large floating pens anchored in pristine sheltered fjords and bays. This technology spread to other northern European locations and to both coasts of Canada and the U.S., plus New Zealand and Chile. Restaurants touted “Norwegian Salmon” as something special, suggesting they might be superior to native wild species.

On a visit to Norway in the early ’80s, I had a chance to see salmon farming and it really was quite amazing. Big floating pens contained hundreds of fish, which originated from the farm’s hatchery nearby. Once released into the pens, they were fed several times a day with formulas containing fishmeal and other nutrients and as a result grew quickly and efficiently.

The result was that salmon, previously limited by seasonal availability, now became available year-round, and farming provided consistent quality and size. Prices dropped as efficiencies of farming increased. This all helped make salmon as universally popular as it is today.

There were a couple of dark clouds, however. The most successful species for farming is the Atlantic salmon. It adapts well to farm conditions, whereas the Pacific species is less adaptive and, from an economic standpoint, grows more slowly. Of course, the Atlantic salmon isn’t native to the west coast of the U.S. and Canada, so concern grew over the potential loss of native species with imports of Atlantic salmon. Although they are contained in pens, some do escape and colonize locally.

There is also worry that genetic differences between farm-raised salmon, engineered to grow twice as fast as their wild cousins, could wreak havoc on the gene pool of wild salmon.