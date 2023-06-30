Samantha Brown names Sonoma, Napa Valley among ‘incredible places’ to visit in California

Travel show host Samantha Brown named the two destinations among not-to-miss places in the Golden State.|
CHARLIE WILTSEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 30, 2023, 8:55AM
Updated 35 minutes ago

Sonoma County and Napa Valley were recently named among the most incredible places to visit in California by travel show host Samantha Brown.

The two regions were named on the June 25 list of “29 Incredible Places to Visit in California” published on her website, samantha-brown.com.

Brown referenced Sonoma’s wine industry, as well as the coastline and charming small towns as what makes it unique.

Specifically, Healdsburg was named as a reasoned to visit the area. Brown had mentioned the tourist town previously in a 2016 list of the most charming towns in America. The town’s wine tasting rooms, cheese shops and boutiques are all a draw, according to Brown.

Napa Valley also made the list, with Brown citing the wine and dining options, as well as the beautiful landscapes.

Some of the other places named included Redwood National Park in Humboldt County, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

In 2020, Brown visited Sonoma County for her PBS show “Places to Love.“ During the show, she highlighted Sonoma County’s coastline, orchards, cheeses and landmark locations.

Click through the gallery above to see all of the “incredible” California locations she loves.

For the complete list, go to pdne.ws/46l9uML.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.