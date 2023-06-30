Sonoma County and Napa Valley were recently named among the most incredible places to visit in California by travel show host Samantha Brown.

The two regions were named on the June 25 list of “29 Incredible Places to Visit in California” published on her website, samantha-brown.com.

Brown referenced Sonoma’s wine industry, as well as the coastline and charming small towns as what makes it unique.

Specifically, Healdsburg was named as a reasoned to visit the area. Brown had mentioned the tourist town previously in a 2016 list of the most charming towns in America. The town’s wine tasting rooms, cheese shops and boutiques are all a draw, according to Brown.

Napa Valley also made the list, with Brown citing the wine and dining options, as well as the beautiful landscapes.

Some of the other places named included Redwood National Park in Humboldt County, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

In 2020, Brown visited Sonoma County for her PBS show “Places to Love.“ During the show, she highlighted Sonoma County’s coastline, orchards, cheeses and landmark locations.

Click through the gallery above to see all of the “incredible” California locations she loves.

For the complete list, go to pdne.ws/46l9uML.