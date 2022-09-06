Sandwich, rosé a delightful pairing

Our wine of the week, Argyle 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir ($22), Willamette Valley, is beautiful, with engaging floral notes in the aromas that are mirrored on the palate.

There are delicate notes of red fruit, from not-yet-ripe strawberries and Ranier cherries to juicy Santa Rosa plums and red raspberries. Hints of spice circulate through the wine’s gorgeous acidity, which keeps the wine refreshing, tangy and exuberant.

This easy quaffer is a breeze to pair with food, as the acidity engages with a wide array of flavors and textures. Ceviche, poke and sashimi are natural matches that make the wine soar; it can even stand up to a bit of heat. Fresh goat cheeses, slathered on a baguette topped with black olive tapenade and figs, welcomes this wine alongside.

A traditional caprese salad, without the balsamic vinaigrette so many chefs add these days, is a good match, as is grilled salmon. You’ll enjoy it with a tomato galette; red onion tart; and watermelon salad with fried halloumi, a drizzle of olive oil and a chiffonade of fresh basil.

Today’s recipe is inspired by the classic pan bagnat of Provence, which calls for canned tuna. In Sonoma County, we can enjoy it during our wild Pacific king salmon season. When you can’t get our salmon, consider poached Tombo tuna in olive oil.

Sonoma Pan Bagnat

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 ounces anchovy fillets, drained

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

6 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup best-quality extra-virgin olive oil

2 ½ - 3 cups cooked wild Pacific king salmon, broken into chunks, see Note

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, drained and patted dry

3 tablespoons pitted black olives, sliced

1 pound loaf, San Francisco-style sourdough bread

1 small red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced

2 - 3 hard-cooked farm eggs, peeled and sliced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Put the anchovies into a small bowl, cover with the vinegar and set aside. Put the garlic into a small bowl, add the olive oil and set aside.

Put the salmon into a medium bowl, add the capers and black olives and toss together quickly. Do not over-mix; the salmon should be distinctly chunky.

Slice the bread in half lengthwise and open on a clean work surface. Pull out some of the soft parts in the middle of each side; discard it or use to make bread crumbs.

With a pastry brush, coat the cut surfaces of the bread with the olive oil and garlic, using all of it.

Spoon the salmon mixture onto the bottom half of the bread, covering the entire surface of the baguette. Spread it evenly and gently, pressing it into the bread.

Scatter the onions on top of the salmon and season lightly with salt. Arrange the eggs on top, overlapping them slightly, and season with salt and pepper again.

Spoon the anchovies and vinegar over the cut side of the top half of the baguette, pressing it into bread.

Invert the top piece onto the sandwich and cut it into 4 to 6 pieces. Wrap each piece tightly in parchment or wax paper and then in plastic wrap. Set the sandwiches on a baking sheet or flat platter, top with a heavy cutting board and refrigerate at least 2 hours and as long as overnight before serving.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.