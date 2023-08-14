“Landing in five minutes. Working with World Central Kitchen ... again,” Santa Rosa chef Gray Rollin texted Friday as he flew into Maui, knowing the wildfire destruction he’d find after living through Sonoma County’s 2019 blazes.

But seeing the widespread leveling of restaurants where he once worked in Lahaina, Hawaii, and traumatized friends and family was jarring. The fires started the night of Aug. 8 and have since left thousands homeless and destroyed the town of Lahaina.

“Landing here was a lot. It just takes your breath away. It’s an emotional roller coaster, and it’s all resurfacing,” he said as he and dozens of other volunteer cooks began prepping thousands of meals at Maui Community College, which has become a hub for people displaced by the fires and first responders to get meals.

College culinary instructors; volunteers from Maui County, Maui United Way and other aid groups in Hawaii; and chefs from all over have converged at the college to make thousands of meals a day with donated food, from sandwiches to chili, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, provides meals to disaster survivors worldwide. It’s often the earliest food-relief effort on the scene, serving warm meals to first responders and locals. Rollin and many others worked with the organization during the 2019 wildfires in Sonoma County.

“Our goal right now is to provide 65,000 meals per day,” Rollin said.

The well-known chef, who cooks and tours with musicians including Lizzo and Linkin Park, opened his restaurant, Belly Left Coast Tap Room, in downtown Santa Rosa in 2015.

Rollin’s brother Garth, who also is a chef, lives in Maui and encouraged his sibling to get on a plane as quickly as possible to help feed people impacted by the massive fires, which had claimed almost 100 lives as of Monday morning.

“Hearing my brother cry, getting on a plane as fast as I could was a no-brainer. Within three hours of arriving, I’m here cutting 1,200 pounds of ono (a local fish) as fast as I can,” Rollin said.

As search and recovery efforts in the ravaged areas of the Hawaiian island continue, Rollin said, many locals are just trying to find loved ones and places to shelter.

“I’m at my brother’s house, and we have 12 people in a three-bedroom. I know this town so well, and they just couldn’t stop the fire,” he said.

Summer heat, months of dry conditions and high winds gave the fires plenty of fuel and allowed them to tear through neighborhoods. Reports estimate that nearly all of Lahaina, a historic town popular with tourists, has burned to the ground.

“Some of these buildings are hundreds of years old, and it’s dry wood that just burned,” he said.

“All of the restaurants I was at are gone. They’re just gone,” Rollin said.

Rollin recalled the 2019 fires in Sonoma County and could relate to the bewilderment people feel in the first few days after such a disaster.

“It’s a lot of, ‘How can I help you?’” he said. “Sonoma County may be 2,500 miles away, but we’re still part of this.”