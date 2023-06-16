Santa Rosa dad living with deadly cancer making every day count

Ty Arnold was a competitive cyclist and into extreme sports but these days he settles for low key rides on an adapted bike so he can make memories with his children in the time he has.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2023, 3:14PM
Support for Ty

A friend has set up a GoFundMe to help Ty Arnold with expenses and provide some memorable outings for him with his kids at gofund.me/5f3cc6f6.

From the time he was old enough to break free from farm duties and part-time jobs in his native Idaho and head into the nearby mountains to play, Ty Arnold has collected sports. The bigger the adrenaline rush, the better.

His Santa Rosa garage is filled with gear he’s gathered over decades of pulse-pounding activity, from surfing and snowboarding to mountain biking, backpacking, rock climbing and competitive cycling in some of the region’s gnarliest rides. Triathlons were his jam, allowing him to pack three sports into one exhilarating day.

The 53-year-old athlete has a dozen bikes in the garage, including the tiny 1974 Schwinn Pixie he got when he was 4. Also stacked nearly floor to ceiling are transparent bins of tools and parts from his days as a heating-and-air-conditioning engineer, a trade he took pride in for the good union wages and challenge of problem solving.

Aside from one highly adapted bike, Arnold no longer uses any of this prized gear. But he safeguards his treasures for his two kids in hopes they may find pleasure in pushing their bodies to the limits of endurance, just like their dad.

“Those were the things that gave me such joy. I really wanted to do with my boys the things I missed out on,” said Arnold, whose father owned a large feed lot in Idaho Falls. There were too many farm chores to leave time for recreation, although they lived not far from some of the West’s most spectacular natural destinations, like Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons.

Arnold continues to push the limits of his body, but now it’s an endurance race to live one more day for another chance to hang out, teach some life lessons and skills and have fun with Evan, 12, and 14-year-old Oliver, who prefers to be called Bee.

As a single dad, he has his kids after school and overnight on weekends. They are what keep him going, seven years after being diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma, a blood cancer of the plasma cells that has left him severely weakened and often in excruciating pain.

He’s already a miracle man, having more than tripled his original prognosis of two years and bouncing back after two bouts of kidney failure. Yet some days, simply walking with a walker can be tough. Arnold’s spine has collapsed, severely compressing his once nearly 6-foot frame down to 5 feet and 2 inches. One lung is collapsed so he occasionally needs additional oxygen. A machine stands at the ready in a corner.

It seems like a particularly cruel fate for a man who once lived for extreme sports and chose to move to Santa Rosa because he wanted to be in a place where he could mountain bike after work; Trione-Annadel State Park beckoned.

“It’s really hard. When you’re well, you take for granted all of the things you have. It’s almost like you’re owed it. That’s just what you expect. It’s what you’re used to. When our expectations aren’t met, it’s a big shock,” he said. “You feel the loss of all your abilities. That was the hardest part.”

But Arnold prefers not to squander precious time in self-pity. Instead, he focuses on what he can do — making a home for his children and making memories.

There are the simple, everyday things like putting together puzzles, cooking and playing Monopoly. There are Legos everywhere in the small 1940s home Arnold bought when prices were low and he was still working. He takes the kids to concerts and events. Two weeks ago, he treated them to their first big musical, “The Book of Mormon,” in San Francisco. Before the show Arnold, who grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but no longer follows the faith, explained to Evan the backstory so he could understand the show in context.

Arnold barely scrapes by on disability and a small pension, with a little assistance from his mother and occasional financial gifts from his brother. So the trio do a lot of neighborhood exploring — Solano Avenue in Albany or the Haight in San Francisco. They like to check out bookstores or arcades or grab a slice of pizza. Cycling is a favorite go-to activity, whether on the streets of Santa Rosa or with a trek across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Knowing time is not on his side, Arnold also is trying to teach them practical skills.

“He was an HVAC mechanic and he’ll talk our ears off about HVAC, and it’s pretty interesting,” said Evan, giggling. Fluent in French, Evan just finished up at the Santa Rosa French-American Charter School. He remembers how cool it was when his dad once sneaked them onto a roof to check out a system.

“I will talk their ears off about stuff,” Arnold added. “There’re a lot of lectures. Not so much hands-on. That I’m not (able) to show them. When we have a tool, I’ll try to explain the name of the tool and the technique (for using it).”

Scholar, chemist to HVAC mechanic

Dad is also “quite the scholar” Evan said, especially in math and science.

Arnold studied chemistry at the University of Idaho, where he used his newfound freedom to dive into sports. At 18, he took his first long bike trek across Idaho and helped establish a bike team on campus.

“When I got done with the bike tour, I wasn’t beat up. I was stronger, and that just ignited this passion in me to keep riding a lot. So then I starting putting in tons of miles. I eventually saved enough to buy a used road bike, and I starting putting in 400 miles a week while I was in college,” he said.

Arnold taught himself to swim and started competing in triathlons. He would take his bike, laden with camping gear, up into the mountains.

He later scored a graduate fellowship at UC Davis but wound up dropping out of the doctorate program and settling for a master’s degree in chemistry.

Arnold worked for a decade as a chemist and, after settling in Sonoma County, worked for several companies, including 3M in Petaluma. But he felt his profession didn’t pay enough to comfortably raise a family and save for retirement, so he took additional courses at Santa Rosa Junior College and entered the trades.

“I found I liked my job. It was interesting. I wasn’t stuck in the same office every day. It was a new work site all the time,“ said Arnold, who was forced to retire shortly after he began grueling chemotherapy treatments. Now he is on an easier protocol of monthly infusion therapy.

Although the cause of multiple myeloma is not known, some experts have suggested environmental exposures may be a factor.

“I worked around industrial solvents. I was a chemist. Then I was an air-conditioning mechanic. As a kid, I grew up on a farm. We used to clean greasy parts with old oil and diesel. I never wore gloves, never wore a respirator. I didn’t even think about it.”

But Arnold doesn’t spend time ruminating over “Why me?”

“A lot of bad things happen to a lot of people, and they didn’t do anything to deserve it. When I go into (the) oncology (department), everybody is there going through the same thing. Nobody deserved it,” he said. “No one chose it.”

The one sport he hasn’t given up is his first love — cycling. As his body has changed, he has used his tinkering skills to adapt his bike, swapping seats to make getting on easier without breaking a hip, as his bones are very fragile. He’s added higher handlebars so he doesn’t have to bend so far, and another set of brakes — anything to stay on the road.

A former Category-4-level competitive rider, Arnold routinely entered the most punishing races, like the Terrible Two, put on by the Santa Rosa Cycling Club that goes as far as Fort Ross and up to the Geysers, covering 200 miles in a single day that begins at dawn. Just finishing the course in the allotted time is considered a major achievement. That race took place Saturday, as it has annually since 1976 near the summer solstice. But for Arnold, that kind of race is just a distant memory.

“It’s a highly revered event,” said Cherie Barnett, outreach event coordinator for the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. The race is notorious not only for the distance but the difficult 15% to 18% grade. “The award for finishing,” Barnett said, “is a T-shirt that says ‘I did it.’ When you hear people say they have done the Terrible Two, you know that it’s intense. Ty did it three times. And the first time, he got taken out by a broken spoke. The bike was the thing that failed. But he went back two more times and completed it.”

The last time he did the race, he had cancer, not yet diagnosed.

Arnold also rode in the legendary Gianni Series Ring of Fire in west Sonoma County. It’s a wild endurance ride out in the woods, over hills and rocks. “Mountain biking meets Iron Man” is how Barnett describes it. And he did the Grasshopper series of mountain bike races, also traversing rough terrain.

“If you’re into bike riding like I used to be and enjoy competition, it was super fun to go out and compete with other people,” he remembered.

Barnett met Arnold at Brew coffee shop in downtown Santa Rosa, when the gearhead sauntered over to her table and struck up a conversation over a tire she had placed on a nearby table. “Is that tire French or Italian?” he wanted to know.

Son Evan said his dad is known for striking up conversations with “random people” at coffeehouses that can go on for extended periods of time. Outgoing, open and curious, Arnold can talk in granular detail about anything that intrigues him. Evan recalls one conversation about flies with another coffeehouse customer that went on for more than an hour.

“Sometimes he’ll give us knowledge, like random life advice,” Evan said of his dad as he looked over at a shelf of books and keyed in on the first one that caught his eye — “Ropes and Knot Tying.” Yep, that’s his Dad, he said.

It all amounts to a running dialogue from Dad about anything and everything. With no time to waste, Arnold doesn’t hold back.

“I can’t stop myself. I’m talking about geography as we’re driving,” he conceded.

Making time count

Arnold lives with a multitude of small and painful lesions that flare up and can cause stress fractures throughout his body. He has almost no bone density.

“Multiple myeloma can also cause nerve damage or pain when a tumor presses up against a nerve,” he said while seated on a soft couch in his living room, with Bee dozing beside him and Evan chiming into the conversation from his seat at a big table covered with bills and a just-completed puzzle.

Arnold said he probably won’t die of cancer. More likely, it will be a common infection like pneumonia that will prove fatal to his weakened immune system.

He has his ups and downs. Last summer, he was hospitalized while close to death from renal failure, but he fought his way back. His bike, his girlfriend, Christy, and above all, his kids keep him closely grounded to life.

Her refers to his orange BMX racing bike, produced by DK bikes, which stands for Dad and Kids, as providing “the tender mercy” he needs to get into the saddle and ride as much he can, often with Evan and Oliver/Bee.

The bike, he said, helps him manage the pain. He fully believes it helps keep him and his lungs strong and is extending his life. It also reminds him that he is still alive.

Arnold wants to live long enough to straighten out his estate so his kids are secure, teach them as much as he can so they will be self-sufficient and make as many good memories as possible in whatever time they have left together.

He treasures one memory from long ago, when the kids were very little and he would tool around downtown Santa Rosa on a long skateboard with a tandem stroller. They would head to Old Courthouse Square, to a fountain that existed before the square was reunited.

“There was a little hill, and on top of the hill they had some redwoods. My little babies called it Big Mountain. ‘We’re going to Big Mountain.’ We’d get on this thing and ride down there like a toboggan,” he recalled.

He laments that he doesn’t have the money to take them on big trips — to Disneyland or the Monterey Bay Aquarium or Yellowstone. But he holds out hope that may still happen. In the meantime, he and his kids make day jaunts and explore close to home, frequently on two wheels.

Barnett said she once dared to call Arnold a hero. He quickly corrected her, saying he has too many flaws. But, she said, he has endearing qualities that are impossible not to admire.

“He has every right in the world to throw his hands in the air and give up,” she said. “But he’s determined that if there’s still time on the clock, he’s going to make it count.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I've never been or tells me something I don't know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories.

 

