A friend has set up a GoFundMe to help Ty Arnold with expenses and provide some memorable outings for him with his kids at gofund.me/5f3cc6f6 .

From the time he was old enough to break free from farm duties and part-time jobs in his native Idaho and head into the nearby mountains to play, Ty Arnold has collected sports. The bigger the adrenaline rush, the better.

His Santa Rosa garage is filled with gear he’s gathered over decades of pulse-pounding activity, from surfing and snowboarding to mountain biking, backpacking, rock climbing and competitive cycling in some of the region’s gnarliest rides. Triathlons were his jam, allowing him to pack three sports into one exhilarating day.

The 53-year-old athlete has a dozen bikes in the garage, including the tiny 1974 Schwinn Pixie he got when he was 4. Also stacked nearly floor to ceiling are transparent bins of tools and parts from his days as a heating-and-air-conditioning engineer, a trade he took pride in for the good union wages and challenge of problem solving.

Aside from one highly adapted bike, Arnold no longer uses any of this prized gear. But he safeguards his treasures for his two kids in hopes they may find pleasure in pushing their bodies to the limits of endurance, just like their dad.

“Those were the things that gave me such joy. I really wanted to do with my boys the things I missed out on,” said Arnold, whose father owned a large feed lot in Idaho Falls. There were too many farm chores to leave time for recreation, although they lived not far from some of the West’s most spectacular natural destinations, like Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons.

Arnold continues to push the limits of his body, but now it’s an endurance race to live one more day for another chance to hang out, teach some life lessons and skills and have fun with Evan, 12, and 14-year-old Oliver, who prefers to be called Bee.

As a single dad, he has his kids after school and overnight on weekends. They are what keep him going, seven years after being diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma, a blood cancer of the plasma cells that has left him severely weakened and often in excruciating pain.

He’s already a miracle man, having more than tripled his original prognosis of two years and bouncing back after two bouts of kidney failure. Yet some days, simply walking with a walker can be tough. Arnold’s spine has collapsed, severely compressing his once nearly 6-foot frame down to 5 feet and 2 inches. One lung is collapsed so he occasionally needs additional oxygen. A machine stands at the ready in a corner.

It seems like a particularly cruel fate for a man who once lived for extreme sports and chose to move to Santa Rosa because he wanted to be in a place where he could mountain bike after work; Trione-Annadel State Park beckoned.

“It’s really hard. When you’re well, you take for granted all of the things you have. It’s almost like you’re owed it. That’s just what you expect. It’s what you’re used to. When our expectations aren’t met, it’s a big shock,” he said. “You feel the loss of all your abilities. That was the hardest part.”

But Arnold prefers not to squander precious time in self-pity. Instead, he focuses on what he can do — making a home for his children and making memories.

There are the simple, everyday things like putting together puzzles, cooking and playing Monopoly. There are Legos everywhere in the small 1940s home Arnold bought when prices were low and he was still working. He takes the kids to concerts and events. Two weeks ago, he treated them to their first big musical, “The Book of Mormon,” in San Francisco. Before the show Arnold, who grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but no longer follows the faith, explained to Evan the backstory so he could understand the show in context.

Arnold barely scrapes by on disability and a small pension, with a little assistance from his mother and occasional financial gifts from his brother. So the trio do a lot of neighborhood exploring — Solano Avenue in Albany or the Haight in San Francisco. They like to check out bookstores or arcades or grab a slice of pizza. Cycling is a favorite go-to activity, whether on the streets of Santa Rosa or with a trek across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Knowing time is not on his side, Arnold also is trying to teach them practical skills.

“He was an HVAC mechanic and he’ll talk our ears off about HVAC, and it’s pretty interesting,” said Evan, giggling. Fluent in French, Evan just finished up at the Santa Rosa French-American Charter School. He remembers how cool it was when his dad once sneaked them onto a roof to check out a system.

“I will talk their ears off about stuff,” Arnold added. “There’re a lot of lectures. Not so much hands-on. That I’m not (able) to show them. When we have a tool, I’ll try to explain the name of the tool and the technique (for using it).”