Santa Rosa DUI suspect identified after two-car crash on Piner Road

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2022, 8:30PM
A 25-year-old Santa Rosa man is suspected of driving under the influence in a Saturday crash that sent two people to the hospital, according to Santa Rosa police.

Authorities identified the suspect as Raymond Wayne Perez, 25. He has been hospitalized since the two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Piner Road at the railroad tracks, according to a department Nixle alert.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, a Nixle alert said on Saturday night.

Eastbound Piner Road was closed at Bay Village Circle for about an hour on Saturday. No SMART trains were involved.

“Santa Rosa police traffic investigators determined that the driver of the black vehicle had been driving under the influence of alcohol,” the alert stated.

The northbound train went through at 6:41 p.m. and the next train came through at 8:41 p.m., not long after the tracks had been cleared.

Once Perez is released from the hospital, he’ll be booked on suspicion of DUI causing injury, a felony, according to the alert.

Staff Writer Kathleen Coates contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter. You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

