Santa Rosa

Display your roses well

So your garden is abloom with roses and you’d love to bring a few inside. But can you do more than stick a few in a bud vase?

Bring a few roses to The Redwood Empire Rose Society meeting April 18 and they’ll show you how to create eye-catching arrangements and displays with each type of rose bloom, and stem size and shape.

Nonmembers are welcome. Free. 6:30-7:30 p.m. 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For information visit Sonomaroses.org.

Santa Rosa

Learn how to program your irrigation controller

You’ve got the system but do you know how to run it efficiently?

A workshop put on by Daily Acts and Santa Rosa Water will give people hands-on experience learning the basic steps to programming an irrigation controller, including how to use its various features to save water, money and match your water needs.

The event, which honors Earth Day, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 at the Sustainable Education Garden at Santa Rosa City Hall in downtown Santa Rosa. Each attendee will receive a free low-water-use plant. There is no charge but attendance is limited. To reserve a spot visit dailyacts.org/events.

Santa Rosa

Gallery and garden open at The Laguna Environmental Center

Stop by the Laguna Environmental Center from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 to browse their garden and gallery. Guided garden tours will be at 1:15 and 2:15 p.m. Free. 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Lagunafoundation.org.

