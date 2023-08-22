Santa Rosa farmer, following in her dad’s footsteps, out to grow the perfect heirloom tomato

Miranda Forni is out to achieve a perfectly ripened tomato for use at Bloom Carneros in Sonoma.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2023, 11:53AM
Updated 1 hour ago

At her farm on 3 acres in northwest Santa Rosa, Miranda Forni emerges from her tomato patch. Her two daughters and their friends play at one of the picnic tables scattered under a large oak tree while their dog, Spots, runs up to give a friendly sniff of a greeting.

Forni has just inspected the neatly staked and trellised rows of heirloom tomatoes she grows for Bloom Carneros, the restaurant at Kivelstadt Cellars in Sonoma.

“I am trying to achieve a perfectly ripened tomato for them to utilize in the kitchen,” said Forni who, rather than plucking, snips each tomato from the vine, being careful to leave their stems intact.

She points out hulking red Box Car Willies, a variety similar to beefsteak; bright orange mandarin tomatoes; yellow pineapple tomatoes with veins of red; and the nearly iridescent Black Russians. A day’s harvest promises to be a rainbow of colors and flavors.

Thirty-five miles away, chef Jennifer McMurry plans the menu at Bloom Carneros around Forni’s harvest. Early in the week, Forni checks in with McMurry about what’s coming to her by the time the restaurant opens for lunch Thursday.

“It’s the best time of year. Essentially, I’m waiting all year for the first tomatoes,” said McMurry, who typically goes through 30 to 40 pounds of tomatoes and three flats of cherry tomatoes each week. “I don’t ever buy tomatoes any other time of year, so you appreciate them that much more.”

The farm-to-table relationship between Forni and McMurry goes back a generation, to when McMurry worked at a restaurant in Calistoga in the early 2000s and would buy microgreens from Forni’s father, Peter, who owned Forni-Brown-Welsh nursery before closing it in 2018.

A year later, Forni gave up her job as a teacher and began selling nursery plants at farmers markets. Shortly after, she found the property on Barnes Road in Santa Rosa and expanded, starting plants in the spring and fall and growing summer produce with the intention of selling to local chefs.

“This is where I needed to be and what I needed to do to feel fulfilled in my profession and life,” Forni said.

Tomatoes like no other

McMurry can’t recall exactly when she met Forni, but as soon as she discovered the family connection, sourcing produce from her was a no-brainer.

“The quality of what they’re doing is just another level,” McMurry said. “I think if you taste one of Miranda’s tomatoes, they’re nice and kind of dense and rich with flavor compared to what you would find in a lot of other ones.”

One variety grown at Forni Farm that tomato lovers likely won’t find anywhere else is the Copper River tomato, an heirloom variety cultivated over the course of several years by Lynn Brown, Forni’s dad’s business partner. When sliced, it has a marbled yellow, green and red pattern.

Each year, Forni saves the seeds of the Copper River and two other varieties to grow plants for the following summer.

Heirloom varieties, like the ones Forni grows, require plenty of TLC. Forni has to make sure they get plenty of water when they’re young plants, but not too much once fruit sets, so as not to dilute their flavor.

She removes foliage to make sure they get enough sun, but not so much that they’re vulnerable to sunburn. She monitors the weather carefully, making sure to harvest before any big temperature swings so they don’t split and crack.

“I will say it’s a pretty labor-intensive crop to grow,” Forni said. “You definitely have to be on top of when the tomatoes are ripe and when to harvest them.”

Last year, she grew more than 150 tomato plants and sold to McMurry and a small grocer. This year, she’s scaled back to 70 plants and grows exclusively for McMurry.

The two talk over the winter about what vegetables McMurry would like. For the restaurant, Forni also grows shishito peppers, cucumbers, eggplant and basil, which grows lush and green between the rows of the tomatoes.

Spring and summer are spent waiting and watching, full of anticipation tinged with anxiousness.

Now, as the tomatoes ripen, Forni relishes the ease of this part of the season.

“Now we’re just harvesting, eating very well, the weather’s shifting a little bit and making it over the hump of getting your garden going. And now it’s finally here,” she said.

Summer, perfectly plated

The freshly picked tomatoes, while beautiful, are diamonds in the rough that McMurry refines until they gleam like polished gems in her artfully composed plates.

She pairs Copper River tomatoes with blistered shishito peppers and creamy corn pudding, laying out the elements to make an edible kaleidoscope of color.

One of her favorite ways to use tomatoes is with watermelon, a combination she’s played with for years.

“That’s something I eat (for) as long as I can in the summer,” McMurry said. “It’s a nice balance of sweet and savory.”

Given the distance, Forni doesn’t get to the restaurant often. But as a former art teacher, she does enjoy seeing McMurry’s culinary works of art when they pop up on Instagram.

“When I see what they’re creating for people to eat, it’s cool,” Forni said. “I want Jennifer to be successful, and when I see that I can contribute to her making beautiful food, it’s nice to feel like I’m helping her with a piece of that.”

Forni, who cooks for her family of four, defines success differently when cooking with her tomatoes.

“I feel successful if I make a big batch of sauce and I save it and I’m eating fresh tomato sauce in the winter,” she said. “I don’t get to do that all the time because of the business and kids and a lot going on.”

Pasta is a quick go-to meal in summer or winter.

“(I use) anything I can throw in there to make it more than just butter noodles. If you put some cherry tomatoes in there, it’s absolutely delicious,” she said about a simple pasta dish she makes with butter, garlic, tomatoes, basil and Parmesan that’s a kid-approved family favorite.

Both women agree the ultimate tomato season indulgence is sometimes the simplest.

“I’m happy with making a really nice tomato toast,” McMurry said. “Just ... tomato, a little bit of fleur de sel on some amazing bread. That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Forni’s answer was nearly identical. She turns tomatoes into a simple summer breakfast.

“Since the tomatoes have been ripening: egg, mayo, sourdough bread, basil and tomato. It’s like the best breakfast ever,” she said.

Forni Farm & Nursery

Where: 4000 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday until Nov. 4. Pumpkin patch opens Sept. 28.

More info: fornifarm.com

Instagram: @fornifarm

Tomato tips

Whether you’re attempting to create an restaurant-inspired dish or something as simple as a BLT, McMurry has some golden rules when it comes to tomatoes.

“The biggest thing to me is not to refrigerate them. The refrigerator is not your friend,” she said, a sentiment Forni echoed.

An exception, she said, would be for tomatoes you’re planning to roast or turn into a sauce.

Her other tip is to keep quality flake salt, such as fleur del sel, handy.

“Every tomato we put on a dish we season with fleur de sel. That’s how important I feel it is,” McMurry said.

She also said she uses the salt to season every component and layer in any tomato dish, such as peaches and buratta, which she layers with tomatoes for a version of caprese salad.

As someone, like Forni, who only eats fresh tomatoes while they’re in season, McMurry offered one final piece of advice: Get your fill of them while the season lasts.

“I think taking advantage of it while you can because it’s gonna go fast,” she said. “That's biggest thing.”

Tomato season must-haves

Here are chef Jennifer McMurry’s top three must-have ingredients to make the most of tomato season:

Fleur de sel or other flake sea salt

Fresh basil: “It’s just kind of a natural.”

Aged balsamic vinegar: “It’s a classic that always pairs really well.”

Follow Jennifer McMurry on Instagram @bloomcarneros and @chefjennifermcmurry.

Tomatoes with Shishitos and Corn Pudding

Makes 4 servings

3-4 ears fresh corn, cut from cob, divided

2 cups cream

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups shishito peppers, approximately 1 pound

2 large heirloom tomatoes, about 12 ounces each

Baby basil or the smallest basil leaves from a bunch

Fleur de sel and pepper to taste

In a saucepan, combine the cream with 2 cups of the corn, reserving 1 cup of corn for garnish. Season with a healthy pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Simmer over medium-low heat until cream is thickened. Puree mixture in a blender until very smooth. Let cool and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Slice tomatoes into 1- to 1½-inch chunks and season with fleur de sel. Set on a paper towel to drain.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add shishito peppers and cook, while tossing, until blistered on all sides. Season with salt and pepper.

Place tomatoes on a platter or individual plates, spacing them evenly. Arrange the peppers next to the tomatoes. Add the corn pudding in dollops (see Note). Garnish with reserved fresh corn kernels and baby basil leaves.

Note: To make neat dollops of corn pudding, add the mixture to a pastry bag fitted with a wide tip if you have one. If not, add to a zip-close bag with a corner cut off and squeeze the corn pudding out of the hole, using a slight swirling motion.

Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Honey Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

Chef Jennifer McMurry made this salad with yellow watermelon and red cherry tomatoes. If you can’t find yellow watermelon, use red and add color contrast with yellow cherry tomatoes such as the Sun Gold variety. Find honey vinegar at stores with a good vinegar selection.

3 cups watermelon, cut into ¾-inch cubes

3 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 tablespoon shallot, finely minced

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh chives

¼ cup honey vinegar (such as Katz brand)

¾ cup good-quality olive oil

Baby basil, for garnish (or the smallest basil leaves from a bunch)

Flake sea salt and pepper to taste

Combine watermelon, tomatoes, shallots and chives in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of salt until the mixture emulsifies. Pour dressing over the watermelon and tomatoes and toss gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve on a platter or on individual plates and garnish with basil.

Tomato and Basil Capellini

Makes 4 - 6 servings

1 pound capellini or angel hair pasta

4 tablespoons butter

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

½ cup reserved pasta water

2-3 large heirloom tomatoes, roughly chopped, or 2 pints cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bunch fresh basil leaves (about two handfuls), torn or chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring large pot of water to a boil and add a small palmful of salt. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. When pasta is done, drain, reserving ½ cup of the pasta water.

While pasta cooks, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and saute until garlic is fragrant and turns pale gold. Remove from heat.

Add butter garlic sauce, Parmesan and half of reserved pasta water to a large serving bowl. Stir briefly to make a silky sauce. Add drained hot pasta and toss gently to combine. Add tomatoes and basil, and toss again to incorporate. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with more grated Parmesan, if desired.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.