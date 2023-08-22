At her farm on 3 acres in northwest Santa Rosa, Miranda Forni emerges from her tomato patch. Her two daughters and their friends play at one of the picnic tables scattered under a large oak tree while their dog, Spots, runs up to give a friendly sniff of a greeting.

Forni has just inspected the neatly staked and trellised rows of heirloom tomatoes she grows for Bloom Carneros, the restaurant at Kivelstadt Cellars in Sonoma.

“I am trying to achieve a perfectly ripened tomato for them to utilize in the kitchen,” said Forni who, rather than plucking, snips each tomato from the vine, being careful to leave their stems intact.

She points out hulking red Box Car Willies, a variety similar to beefsteak; bright orange mandarin tomatoes; yellow pineapple tomatoes with veins of red; and the nearly iridescent Black Russians. A day’s harvest promises to be a rainbow of colors and flavors.

Thirty-five miles away, chef Jennifer McMurry plans the menu at Bloom Carneros around Forni’s harvest. Early in the week, Forni checks in with McMurry about what’s coming to her by the time the restaurant opens for lunch Thursday.

“It’s the best time of year. Essentially, I’m waiting all year for the first tomatoes,” said McMurry, who typically goes through 30 to 40 pounds of tomatoes and three flats of cherry tomatoes each week. “I don’t ever buy tomatoes any other time of year, so you appreciate them that much more.”

The farm-to-table relationship between Forni and McMurry goes back a generation, to when McMurry worked at a restaurant in Calistoga in the early 2000s and would buy microgreens from Forni’s father, Peter, who owned Forni-Brown-Welsh nursery before closing it in 2018.

A year later, Forni gave up her job as a teacher and began selling nursery plants at farmers markets. Shortly after, she found the property on Barnes Road in Santa Rosa and expanded, starting plants in the spring and fall and growing summer produce with the intention of selling to local chefs.

“This is where I needed to be and what I needed to do to feel fulfilled in my profession and life,” Forni said.

Tomatoes like no other

McMurry can’t recall exactly when she met Forni, but as soon as she discovered the family connection, sourcing produce from her was a no-brainer.

“The quality of what they’re doing is just another level,” McMurry said. “I think if you taste one of Miranda’s tomatoes, they’re nice and kind of dense and rich with flavor compared to what you would find in a lot of other ones.”

One variety grown at Forni Farm that tomato lovers likely won’t find anywhere else is the Copper River tomato, an heirloom variety cultivated over the course of several years by Lynn Brown, Forni’s dad’s business partner. When sliced, it has a marbled yellow, green and red pattern.

Each year, Forni saves the seeds of the Copper River and two other varieties to grow plants for the following summer.

Heirloom varieties, like the ones Forni grows, require plenty of TLC. Forni has to make sure they get plenty of water when they’re young plants, but not too much once fruit sets, so as not to dilute their flavor.

She removes foliage to make sure they get enough sun, but not so much that they’re vulnerable to sunburn. She monitors the weather carefully, making sure to harvest before any big temperature swings so they don’t split and crack.

“I will say it’s a pretty labor-intensive crop to grow,” Forni said. “You definitely have to be on top of when the tomatoes are ripe and when to harvest them.”

Last year, she grew more than 150 tomato plants and sold to McMurry and a small grocer. This year, she’s scaled back to 70 plants and grows exclusively for McMurry.

The two talk over the winter about what vegetables McMurry would like. For the restaurant, Forni also grows shishito peppers, cucumbers, eggplant and basil, which grows lush and green between the rows of the tomatoes.

Spring and summer are spent waiting and watching, full of anticipation tinged with anxiousness.

Now, as the tomatoes ripen, Forni relishes the ease of this part of the season.

“Now we’re just harvesting, eating very well, the weather’s shifting a little bit and making it over the hump of getting your garden going. And now it’s finally here,” she said.

Summer, perfectly plated

The freshly picked tomatoes, while beautiful, are diamonds in the rough that McMurry refines until they gleam like polished gems in her artfully composed plates.

She pairs Copper River tomatoes with blistered shishito peppers and creamy corn pudding, laying out the elements to make an edible kaleidoscope of color.