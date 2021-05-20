Santa Rosa is one of the best cities for singles in the US, study says

Are you single and ready to mingle? Santa Rosa is one of the best cities in the nation for dating, according to a ranking by My Dating Adviser.

The list analyzes U.S. cities on how good they are for singles using numbers about affordability, romance, quality of life and population attributes.

Santa Rosa came in 17th on the list of best spots for singles with a score of 58.6.

It ranked 126th in affordability, 75th in romance, sixth in population attributes and 18th in quality of life.

Santa Rosa ranked low in affordability, which includes median home price, unemployment rate and more.

The romance ranking takes into account marriage rates, sexual activity, LGBTQ+ dating and the cost of a three-course meal and a bottle of wine.

Population attributes, which Santa Rosa ranked sixth in, includes metrics like how many singles there are, diversity, education, well-being, and life expectancy.

Quality of life includes weather, commute times, safety, pollution and health care.

My Dating Adviser used data from a number of sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gallup.

The best city in the nation for singles is Lincoln, Nebraska, the list says. The only two California cities that ranked higher than Santa Rosa were San Diego (in ninth place) and Santa Barbara (ranked at #13).

Founded in 2019, My Dating Adviser offers reviews and expert advice on finding love.

If you’re curious about more dating statistics on the list, visit mydatingadviser.com/best-worst-cities-for-singles.