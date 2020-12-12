Subscribe

Santa Rosa man captures different side of life with tintype photos

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2020, 5:46PM
Jeremiah Flynn

Owner of Jeremiah’s Photo Corner and self-taught tintype photographer who has taken 1,500 tintypes in the past six years.

First camera: Blue Canon Snappy.

Tintype set up: 1980s-era 8x10 camera with 1920s lens and 1950s shutter.

Number of Grateful Dead shows attended: 15.

Collector: Owner of seven vintage custom bicycles, although it’s difficult to find ones that fit his 6-foot-6-inch frame.

Notable quotable: “Someone early on said to me, after they got their tintype, ‘I’m going to tuck this in the family Bible.’ At first I didn’t get it, and then I realized what they meant. The family Bible gets handed down from generation to generation. It’s a part of your permanent family history, not just an Instagram post.”

Get your own: Tintype portrait sessions for families, couples, individuals and pets range from $350 to $650. Gift certificates also available.

Contact: jeremiahsphotocorner.com and 707-544-4800.

It’s easy to mistake photographer Jeremiah Flynn, in his black gloves and apron, huddled over a darkroom counter, for a mad scientist. Holding a metal plate in one hand, he unscrews a brown bottle that looks like it should hold medicinal tonic.

What’s in the bottle is collodion, a syrupy substance used as a liquid bandage for soldiers during the Civil War and used to make tintype photographs during that period. The smell of ether floats up as Flynn pours the collodion onto the metal plate, then drops the plate into a silver nitrate bath to make it light-sensitive.

The silver nitrate tattoos Flynn’s arms with brown splotches, but they’ll fade in a few days. It’s nothing compared to the toxic hazards itinerant tintype photographers faced in the 1850s. Many lost teeth. Their fingers and nails turned black; their lungs fried as they inhaled chemicals in tents with hardly any ventilation.

“It was just part of being a photographer back then,” Flynn says. “On-the-job hazards.”

Even in our immediate digital age, when we can transform iPhone photos with Hipstamatic’s “TinType” app and “selfie like it’s 1899,” Flynn would rather make tintypes the old-fashioned way.

“There’s something magical about the process,” he says. “It’s part alchemy and part craftsmanship.”

Visualize old photos of Billy the Kid or portraits of President Abraham Lincoln. These are tintypes, initially called ferrotypes or melainotypes. Tintype is a misnomer; they were originally cast on iron and now aluminum, not tin. Invented in the 1850s, the wet collodion plates were cheaper and less fragile than earlier glass daguerreotypes. Producing instant keepsake images in minutes, they became the Polaroid photo of the day. Civil War soldiers carried the unbreakable mementos into battle or left them behind with loved ones in case they never returned.

Today, at Jeremiah’s Photo Corner, Flynn’s store on Sebastopol Avenue and South A Street in Santa Rosa, a cast of characters in large prints made from tintypes adorns the walls. For the past 11 years, the place has been a hub for analog film lovers and digital photographers alike, as well as for anyone who wants to hang out and talk about making pictures. The retail side, selling refurbished cameras, parts and film, keeps Flynn’s business afloat, but the tintypes are truly his passion, he says.

Growing up in Burlingame, Flynn inherited a blue Canon Snappy point-and-shoot camera from his older sister when he was 12. He remembers taking early snapshots at Boy Scout outings. While he studied architecture at College of San Mateo, his curiosity about photos of famous buildings led him to photography classes. He experimented with photos of trees and landscapes, but it was a photo he took of his father holding up a Bisquick box while cooking one day that inspired him to take up portrait photography.

In the last six years, Flynn has gone under the dark cloth to make more than 1,500 tintype portraits. Each resulting image, cast from a negative to a positive on the wet plate, is a transformation, not just a moment caught in time. Depending on their features, subjects can look almost spectral, bathed in high-contrast sepia tones. For some, it’s like coming face to face with their 19th century doppelgänger.

“It’s great when people come into the darkroom and they see it come up,” says Flynn, 49, who often shows subjects every step of the process. “A lot of times, it takes a couple of seconds to realize it’s them. They’ll say, ‘I look so vibrant’ or ‘alive’ or ‘old’ or ‘young.’ Or ‘I look like my grandma’ or ‘I look like my parents.’ It’s undeniably them, but it captures something that maybe they don’t see.”

Because the chemistry is so sensitive to UV light, blue and green eyes can turn a ghostly white. Skin often glows like tanned leather. Every scar, freckle and blemish is illuminated.

“It captures all those flaws immediately, but when you look deeper, it captures something more than that,” says Andie Thornton, who has posed for several tintypes both alone and with her young daughter, Carrillo. “There’s a raw emotion that’s also captured beneath all those flaws. It’s like all your experiences and all the moments that led up to that one — they’ve all come together.”

Into the soul

Underlying moods, whether sad or reflective or dreamy or giddy, seem to be magnified in tintypes. Fellow photographer Ben Aronoff, a former San Quentin prison guard who frequents Flynn’s shop, posed for a tintype a few years ago. The image was unlike any ever taken of him before.

“He captured that pensiveness, deep in thought, which I tend to hide from everyone,” Aronoff says. “I’m usually Mr. Happy all the time, and he caught something different.”

One day, Azelia Mazur came into Jeremiah’s Photo Corner with a swollen, busted lip after a bike accident. After he asked what had happened, Flynn’s next question was, “Can I take your tintype?” She agreed, and the resulting image shows an intense 19-year-old woman “who looks kind of sad or lost,” she says. For the curious viewer, it begs the question, what happened?

“It’s kind of like looking into your soul,” Mazur says, “or looking into another layer of your existence. I guess it’s just a different side of myself.”

She’s posted the image on Instagram several times, usually when “I’m going through a hard time or want to say something big.”

Several years ago, Thornton posed for a tintype wearing her mother’s wedding dress. Head back, arms outstretched in white fabric against a black background, she looks angelic. Her mother died while she was pregnant with her daughter, so they never met.

“I didn’t realize it when I was taking the photo, but afterward I realized how important it was that I took that, and that Jeremiah saw what he did,” she says. “It became something I want my daughter to keep as an heirloom.”

“Someone early on said to me, after they got their tintype, ‘I’m going to tuck this in the family Bible,’” Flynn remembers. “At first I didn’t get it, and then I realized what they meant. The family Bible gets handed down from generation to generation. It’s a part of your permanent family history, not just an Instagram post.”

Hard moments

Flynn has taken tintypes of dogs, babies and couples, some now divorced, which makes you wonder, who keeps the tintype?

On his computer, he pulls up an image of a shirtless 12-year-old boy with a loose feeding tube hanging from his nose. The boy’s smile is incredibly resilient despite the context of the photo.

Three years ago, Flynn got a call from Sarah Warner. She wanted to commission a tintype of her son Billy. Over the previous year, since Billy was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in May 2016, they had “practically lived at UCSF” while he battled intense chemotherapy, Warner says. Any time they had a respite from the hospital, the family would travel, to Hawaii or Los Angeles or, for a Make-A-Wish trip, to New York.

The day they came to Flynn’s studio was one of those rare breaks. It was his mother who suggested Billy take off his shirt, something he never would have done before months of chemotherapy had worn away his natural shyness.

“I wanted him to be proud of his scars,” she says. “Those were hard moments and hard-earned. I wanted him to not feel ashamed of them.”

Billy died two months later, 10 days shy of his 13th birthday. The tintype image was printed on the cover of his funeral service program. Today, the original metal plate sits on a dresser in the bedroom Warner shares with her husband Mike. It’s the focal point in the altar, resting in front of Billy’s ashes and flanked by the gold Converse shoes he wore for Catwalk for a Cure and his favorite tie-dye Mickey Mouse shirt.

Looking back to that day, Flynn recalls being almost amazed everything went right. “I remember he came in a wheelchair and you could tell he was tired and sick.” Billy sat slumped and when it came time to take the picture, he summoned the strength to sit up straight and smile.

As he rushed into the darkroom to make sure the picture came out sharp, in focus with no fogginess or any of the myriad problems that can plague a tintype, Flynn prayed he wouldn’t have to take more photos. When the image came to life in the fixer, perfectly capturing that smile, all he could say was, “Thank you, photo gods.”

