Santa Rosa man captures different side of life with tintype photos

Notable quotable: “Someone early on said to me, after they got their tintype, ‘I’m going to tuck this in the family Bible.’ At first I didn’t get it, and then I realized what they meant. The family Bible gets handed down from generation to generation. It’s a part of your permanent family history, not just an Instagram post.”

Owner of Jeremiah’s Photo Corner and self-taught tintype photographer who has taken 1,500 tintypes in the past six years.

It’s easy to mistake photographer Jeremiah Flynn, in his black gloves and apron, huddled over a darkroom counter, for a mad scientist. Holding a metal plate in one hand, he unscrews a brown bottle that looks like it should hold medicinal tonic.

What’s in the bottle is collodion, a syrupy substance used as a liquid bandage for soldiers during the Civil War and used to make tintype photographs during that period. The smell of ether floats up as Flynn pours the collodion onto the metal plate, then drops the plate into a silver nitrate bath to make it light-sensitive.

The silver nitrate tattoos Flynn’s arms with brown splotches, but they’ll fade in a few days. It’s nothing compared to the toxic hazards itinerant tintype photographers faced in the 1850s. Many lost teeth. Their fingers and nails turned black; their lungs fried as they inhaled chemicals in tents with hardly any ventilation.

“It was just part of being a photographer back then,” Flynn says. “On-the-job hazards.”

Even in our immediate digital age, when we can transform iPhone photos with Hipstamatic’s “TinType” app and “selfie like it’s 1899,” Flynn would rather make tintypes the old-fashioned way.

“There’s something magical about the process,” he says. “It’s part alchemy and part craftsmanship.”

Visualize old photos of Billy the Kid or portraits of President Abraham Lincoln. These are tintypes, initially called ferrotypes or melainotypes. Tintype is a misnomer; they were originally cast on iron and now aluminum, not tin. Invented in the 1850s, the wet collodion plates were cheaper and less fragile than earlier glass daguerreotypes. Producing instant keepsake images in minutes, they became the Polaroid photo of the day. Civil War soldiers carried the unbreakable mementos into battle or left them behind with loved ones in case they never returned.

Today, at Jeremiah’s Photo Corner, Flynn’s store on Sebastopol Avenue and South A Street in Santa Rosa, a cast of characters in large prints made from tintypes adorns the walls. For the past 11 years, the place has been a hub for analog film lovers and digital photographers alike, as well as for anyone who wants to hang out and talk about making pictures. The retail side, selling refurbished cameras, parts and film, keeps Flynn’s business afloat, but the tintypes are truly his passion, he says.

Growing up in Burlingame, Flynn inherited a blue Canon Snappy point-and-shoot camera from his older sister when he was 12. He remembers taking early snapshots at Boy Scout outings. While he studied architecture at College of San Mateo, his curiosity about photos of famous buildings led him to photography classes. He experimented with photos of trees and landscapes, but it was a photo he took of his father holding up a Bisquick box while cooking one day that inspired him to take up portrait photography.

In the last six years, Flynn has gone under the dark cloth to make more than 1,500 tintype portraits. Each resulting image, cast from a negative to a positive on the wet plate, is a transformation, not just a moment caught in time. Depending on their features, subjects can look almost spectral, bathed in high-contrast sepia tones. For some, it’s like coming face to face with their 19th century doppelgänger.

“It’s great when people come into the darkroom and they see it come up,” says Flynn, 49, who often shows subjects every step of the process. “A lot of times, it takes a couple of seconds to realize it’s them. They’ll say, ‘I look so vibrant’ or ‘alive’ or ‘old’ or ‘young.’ Or ‘I look like my grandma’ or ‘I look like my parents.’ It’s undeniably them, but it captures something that maybe they don’t see.”

Because the chemistry is so sensitive to UV light, blue and green eyes can turn a ghostly white. Skin often glows like tanned leather. Every scar, freckle and blemish is illuminated.

“It captures all those flaws immediately, but when you look deeper, it captures something more than that,” says Andie Thornton, who has posed for several tintypes both alone and with her young daughter, Carrillo. “There’s a raw emotion that’s also captured beneath all those flaws. It’s like all your experiences and all the moments that led up to that one — they’ve all come together.”

Into the soul

Underlying moods, whether sad or reflective or dreamy or giddy, seem to be magnified in tintypes. Fellow photographer Ben Aronoff, a former San Quentin prison guard who frequents Flynn’s shop, posed for a tintype a few years ago. The image was unlike any ever taken of him before.