Walking past the window of a certain shop on a side street in downtown Santa Rosa sparks questions. There is no name on the door. No sign out front. You peer through the plate glass and into an urban jungle of giant foliage.

“What is that?” you wonder. “What’s going on in there?”

It’s a secret that Lewis Deng cultivates on purpose, to draw the curious into his plant emporium filled with botanical wonders. The lights remain on around the clock, both to benefit the plants and to show them off, even at night.

“You will come back,” he said confidently, smiling. “I want to keep it a mystery.”

People do come back. Some 300 plant enthusiasts showed up for the grand opening of Botany Zhi on Feb. 28. Right before Mother’s Day, shoppers swept through and nearly denuded the shop, which is otherwise packed with plants you won’t find at any big-box store.

“I go to Home Depot all the time,” Deng said. “It’s not because I’m shopping. I want to see what they have so I won’t sell it.”

The Botany Zhi showroom in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Plant craze

Houseplants have had a surge in popularity over the last few years, aided and abetted by Instagram, where collectors show off their acquisitions and botanical rarities with the pride of grandparents posting pictures of their grandkids on Facebook. The coronavirus pandemic only added to plant fever as the housebound sought to beautify their environments.

“People are going crazy buying plants,” Deng said. “They feel, ‘I want some life in my house.’ And plants are making people happy.”

Millennials and younger generations, many unable to afford large homes but willing to invest in interior gardens in their urban spaces, are big consumers of houseplants. Some are willing to spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars for a single plant.

A variety of houseplants on display at Botany Zhi in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Deng can relate. The 28-year-old has some prizes of his own, including rare monsteras that are among the most sought-after plants with young collectors. He points out a Monstera adansonii ‛Swiss Cheese’ with natural holes in the leaves like cutout paper art.

For his own collection, he has large specimens that sell for six figures but in the shop can be had for $18 for a 4-inch pot.

The centerpiece of the shop is a sweeping philodendron with leaves as large as canoe paddles and that, at 30 years old, is older than its owner.

But there is also an eye-catching Monstera deliciosa of a rare and epic size, a jungle plant from Brazil that’s also hot with collectors. Deng sells smaller ones for well under $100. Collectors also grab up prayer plants, strings of hearts and angel wing begonias.

All the greenery of the plants is set off dramatically against dark charcoal walls and lit by grow lights in chandeliers that emit a soothing glow.

A Philodendron Domesticum Variegata, left, and a Philodendron Glorious at Lewis Deng's home in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Inspired to help his mother

Deng and his husband, Grady Huron, a pilot for United Airlines, landed in Santa Rosa last April during the middle of the first pandemic restrictions. Relocating from busy Houston, they were in search of a quieter town in which to plant roots. Downtown was dead at the time, but Deng was intrigued by the possibilities.

He and Huron, who decided to take a leave from work during the pandemic, took out a small business license and began to sell plants through Facebook’s Marketplace and Instagram last summer. When a space opened on D Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, Deng seized the opportunity, attracted to the old building because of its high ceilings.

He doesn’t believe in using new materials, so he completely outfitted Botany Zhi with retro-cool thrift shop scores like vintage black Chinese dressers and a 1960s Magnovox TV/stereo console.

Deng’s fascination with plants began out of concern and desperation about four years ago. His mother had suffered a stroke, and the debilitating effects left her deeply depressed.

An Angel Wing Begonia at Botany Zhi in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

“I did a lot of research on how to cure my mom,” said Deng, who was born and raised in China but became fluent in English through studying at American schools in Thailand.

“She was in deep depression. She tried to kill herself twice. I wanted to find solutions. I found something online that said you can actually try plant therapy.”