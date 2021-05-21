Subscribe
Lewis Deng is the owner of Botany Zhi in downtown Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa mystery shop offers high-end houseplants

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2021, 3:15PM
Updated 1 minute ago

Walking past the window of a certain shop on a side street in downtown Santa Rosa sparks questions. There is no name on the door. No sign out front. You peer through the plate glass and into an urban jungle of giant foliage.

“What is that?” you wonder. “What’s going on in there?”

It’s a secret that Lewis Deng cultivates on purpose, to draw the curious into his plant emporium filled with botanical wonders. The lights remain on around the clock, both to benefit the plants and to show them off, even at night.

“You will come back,” he said confidently, smiling. “I want to keep it a mystery.”

People do come back. Some 300 plant enthusiasts showed up for the grand opening of Botany Zhi on Feb. 28. Right before Mother’s Day, shoppers swept through and nearly denuded the shop, which is otherwise packed with plants you won’t find at any big-box store.

“I go to Home Depot all the time,” Deng said. “It’s not because I’m shopping. I want to see what they have so I won’t sell it.”

The Botany Zhi showroom in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
The Botany Zhi showroom in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Plant craze

Houseplants have had a surge in popularity over the last few years, aided and abetted by Instagram, where collectors show off their acquisitions and botanical rarities with the pride of grandparents posting pictures of their grandkids on Facebook. The coronavirus pandemic only added to plant fever as the housebound sought to beautify their environments.

“People are going crazy buying plants,” Deng said. “They feel, ‘I want some life in my house.’ And plants are making people happy.”

Millennials and younger generations, many unable to afford large homes but willing to invest in interior gardens in their urban spaces, are big consumers of houseplants. Some are willing to spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars for a single plant.

A variety of houseplants on display at Botany Zhi in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
A variety of houseplants on display at Botany Zhi in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Deng can relate. The 28-year-old has some prizes of his own, including rare monsteras that are among the most sought-after plants with young collectors. He points out a Monstera adansonii ‛Swiss Cheese’ with natural holes in the leaves like cutout paper art.

For his own collection, he has large specimens that sell for six figures but in the shop can be had for $18 for a 4-inch pot.

The centerpiece of the shop is a sweeping philodendron with leaves as large as canoe paddles and that, at 30 years old, is older than its owner.

But there is also an eye-catching Monstera deliciosa of a rare and epic size, a jungle plant from Brazil that’s also hot with collectors. Deng sells smaller ones for well under $100. Collectors also grab up prayer plants, strings of hearts and angel wing begonias.

All the greenery of the plants is set off dramatically against dark charcoal walls and lit by grow lights in chandeliers that emit a soothing glow.

A Philodendron Domesticum Variegata, left, and a Philodendron Glorious at Lewis Deng's home in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
A Philodendron Domesticum Variegata, left, and a Philodendron Glorious at Lewis Deng's home in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Inspired to help his mother

Deng and his husband, Grady Huron, a pilot for United Airlines, landed in Santa Rosa last April during the middle of the first pandemic restrictions. Relocating from busy Houston, they were in search of a quieter town in which to plant roots. Downtown was dead at the time, but Deng was intrigued by the possibilities.

He and Huron, who decided to take a leave from work during the pandemic, took out a small business license and began to sell plants through Facebook’s Marketplace and Instagram last summer. When a space opened on D Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, Deng seized the opportunity, attracted to the old building because of its high ceilings.

He doesn’t believe in using new materials, so he completely outfitted Botany Zhi with retro-cool thrift shop scores like vintage black Chinese dressers and a 1960s Magnovox TV/stereo console.

Deng’s fascination with plants began out of concern and desperation about four years ago. His mother had suffered a stroke, and the debilitating effects left her deeply depressed.

An Angel Wing Begonia at Botany Zhi in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
An Angel Wing Begonia at Botany Zhi in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

“I did a lot of research on how to cure my mom,” said Deng, who was born and raised in China but became fluent in English through studying at American schools in Thailand.

“She was in deep depression. She tried to kill herself twice. I wanted to find solutions. I found something online that said you can actually try plant therapy.”

Tips for tending houseplants, from Botany Zhi

– Water by placing plants in buckets and allow water to seep into the potting soil through the holes in the pot.

– Less is more. Buy what you love and the best you can afford rather than a bunch of plants.

– If you’re on a budget, buy smaller plants and be patient. Larger plants cost more, and you are paying for the extra time spent to grow them.

– When decorating an interior with plants, place pots on attractive stands rather than on the floor. Place in multiples and at varying heights for visual interest.

– In darker spaces, supplement natural light with LED grow light bulbs in your regular light fixtures.

– Don’t over fuss over your plants or over water. Water every 2-3 days in summer. In winter, plants can go days if not weeks without watering.

Location: 311 D St., Santa Rosa. Open 7 days. Noon to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Contact: 346-289-4004. On Instagram @botanyzhi.

He set to work learning everything he could about plants and turning their home into a healing oasis. He filled the front yard with clematis and roses and the backyard with the kind of tropical plants he now collects and sells.

The plan worked, he said. Her spirits have lifted, and although he hasn’t seen her in two years, they share pictures of plants with each other.

Deng studied finance in college and met Huron when he was on an international exchange program in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a few years ago. The pair hit it off. Deng said he always wanted to fly planes, and Huron had an interest in business. So they’ve married their interests and skills, with Huron providing a lot of the design ideas in their home near Coffey Park.

A Philodendron Florida Beauty Variegata is part of Lewis Deng's personal collection of plants at his home in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
A Philodendron Florida Beauty Variegata is part of Lewis Deng's personal collection of plants at his home in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Deng sources most of his plants from Florida through a distributor in Richmond. He chooses each plant himself, often making multiple trips in a week to score the best, which is not always easy during the pandemic.

Not all of Deng’s plants are rare, but are all plants that he loves and knows will do well with regular care. He won’t sell plants that are finicky and might leave people feeling discouraged. He won’t sell a fiddle leaf ficus, popular in designer settings but hard to grow.

He and Huron bought their own home near Coffey Park recently, upsizing from a small apartment of less than 700 square feet to a 1,600-plus-square-foot house, which they have filled with spectacular specimens.

You need less furniture if you have a few good statement plants, Deng said. He and Huron have carefully placed plants on stands in simple pots with brass accents. Less, he said, is always more. Invest in a few good plants and display them so they can be seen or even serve as focal points.

A Hawaiian Tea Plant sits on a coffee table at Lewis Deng's home in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
A Hawaiian Tea Plant sits on a coffee table at Lewis Deng's home in Santa Rosa on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

In his backyard, Deng maintains a small greenhouse, where he cultivates harder-to-source plants like monsteras and where he keeps his own prized acquisitions.

Who are the collectors? Many are people from Silicon Valley, high rollers who used to show off with cars and handbags but may now, during the pandemic, have found status in exotic and hard-to-find plants.

But Deng said for him, it’s about his sheer love of the plants. They are, he said, “my babies.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette