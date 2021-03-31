Subscribe

Santa Rosa nutritionist gives advice for healthy meals that aren’t complicated

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 30, 2021, 8:23PM
Reducing Food Waste

In many ways, eating healthy goes hand in hand with reducing food waste, another area Santa Rosa chef and nutritionist Patty James is focused on. According to Feeding America, a nonprofit focused on hunger in the United States, 72 billion pounds of food goes to waste each year.

There are ways to reduce food waste at the ground level – at home. James offers these tips:

1. Make a list before you go to the grocery store, so you don’t buy what you don’t need.

2. Organize your refrigerator. When you know what’s in it, you won’t buy something you already have. The same goes for your pantry.

3. Buy misshapen fruits and veggies. They are often wasted.

4. Preserve. Don’t be intimidated—it’s really not difficult. You can dehydrate food, can it or make big batches and freeze the extras.

5. Eat leftovers for lunch.

6. Some foods (such as bananas, avocados, tomatoes, peaches and green onions) give off ethylene gas while ripening that promotes ripening in other foods. You might not want that – food will become ripe before you’re ready to eat it.

7. We’re all guilty of it, but overeating is also tied to food waste. Keep your serving sizes in check.

8. Don’t wash everything as soon as you bring it home. Mushrooms and berries do better when cleaned/rinsed right before using.

9. When you buy food that is not in season, it travels a long way to get to you, with lots of opportunity for damage. Eat locally and seasonally as much as you can.

10. Store food you don’t eat often but like to have on hand in the freezer. I store bread in the freezer, and get out what I need, as one example.

For more of James’s tips to avoid food waste, go to pattyjames.com

Chef and nutritionist Patty James of Santa Rosa has made it her mission to persuade as many people as she can to become healthier by eating more vegetables and other wholesome foods.

That objective has taken many forms over the years. She taught cooking and nutrition at her Sebastopol cooking school from 2001 to 2008, then cowrote a cookbook, “More Vegetables, Please!” (New Harbinger, 2009) with more than 100 easy recipes for everyday eating. She launched a culinary and nutrition program for kids and spent 2010 traveling across the country interviewing young people about their eating habits, then wrote a teaching manual.

Along the way, James has helped homeless people and veterans, showing them how to shop and cook wisely from the food bank, the corner bodega or the discount grocery market.

“You can do well with not much,” she said. “My goal is to help people get healthier and demystify the information. When I worked for the veterans ... I got them off the sugar and the junk, and afterward they started feeling better.”

The Sebastopol native found inspiration close to home in her mother, a stay-at-home mom who fed her six kids home-cooked meals every night and didn’t allow candy or soda in the house.

“We ate healthy, homemade food out of the garden,” James said. “My mom was quite the baker. She was from Canada, and her mother was a good cook.”

After she had three kids of her own, James went back to school to study nutrition, first at a distance-learning institution and then at Bauman College in Cotati, where she deepened her knowledge in the Natural Chef and the Nutrition Educator programs.

In her cookbook, James and co-author Dr. Elson M. Haas of Sebastopol provide tips on how to make your diet richer in vegetables while still keeping meal preparation easy and quick. Haas is an integrative family medicine practitioner and the author of seven books on health and nutrition.

“More Vegetables, Please!” is not a vegetarian manifesto, James said. It’s about how to incorporate more colorful, fiber-filled veggies on the plate, even if they are served alongside a comforting slab of pot roast.

“Clearly, the vegetable queendom offers our widest variety and choices in food, yet they seem to be a second-class object to most people,” James wrote in the cookbook. “It makes sense to know all we can about these important foods and learn how to prepare them so they are palatable, even loved, by most people.”

Dietary suggestions

James has a few, simple rules for eating healthy. First off, she promotes eating a rainbow of colors in your fruits and vegetables, to take advantage of a wider array of nutrients.

Secondly, she suggests eating lots of fiber, including the soluble fiber found in oats, which dissolve in water, and the insoluble fiber found in foods like celery and beans.

“You get fiber from veggies and fruits, which should be mostly non-starchy,” she said. “Instead of potatoes and yams, eat broccoli, cabbage, kale, lettuce and red peppers.”

Eating whole grains, or what she prefers to call “intact grains,” is also a key strategy for boosting fiber. These include farro, steel-cut oats, brown rice and bulgur.

Finally, she recommends a healthy dose of the omega-3 fats found in proteins like salmon. In the kitchen, she suggests using olive oil, butter, ghee and nut oils made from walnuts and hazelnuts rather than unhealthy vegetable oils such as Mazola and Wesson.

Finally, James likes to remind people to listen to their bodies, to get in touch with how they feel after they eat.

“Be mindful,” she said. “Your body gives you hints about what it likes and doesn’t like. When you don’t feel energetic or you feel depressed ... figure it out.”

Get on the veggie bandwagon

The “eat more vegetables” manifesto has been touted by many nutrition experts in recent years, including former New York Times food columnist Mark Bittman, a flexitarian whose 2013 cookbook, “VB6 (Vegan Before 6,)” was based on his own adoption of a part-time vegan diet.

James presents her own eating habits to gently nudge people away from what she calls the “Old Basic Four” (meats, dairy, cereal grains, fruits and vegetables) and toward the “New Basic Four” (vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, proteins and healthy fats and oils).

“I eat Mediterranean-style most of the time” she said. “Just eat home-cooked meals, and simple is fine. ... You have to plan and give it some thought, but it doesn’t have to be complicated.”

Here is an example of how James eats throughout the day and some ways to incorporate vegetables and other healthy foods into your daily routine.

Breakfast leads the way

“To me, breakfast sets the intention for the day,” James said. “The problem is that people are not mixing up their food enough to get a lot of different nutrients.”

For the first meal of the day, James often eats eggs with some kind of vegetable from the farmers market, such as spinach, baby bok choy, broccoli or red pepper.

She also likes to mix it up with steel-cut or old-fashioned oats with yogurt and berries or a bowl of yogurt with nuts, seeds and berries. If you have a multigrain loaf of bread handy, smear on a protein-filled spread such as tahini or almond butter.

Her favorite snacks include celery sticks with hummus or apple slices with a nut butter. Berries, nuts and seeds also can tide you over between meals.

For lunch, James often eats a salad of veggies she’s already prepped and some kind of healthy protein, like tuna, salmon or leftover chicken, also ready to go.

“I'm a big believer in prepping,” she said. “I bring out all my glass containers full of lettuce, beans and the salmon I already poached, and I whip up a salad for lunch.”

One of her favorite salads is a Mediterranean Tuna Salad dressed with olive oil and vinegar rather than mayonnaise. Tuna is a cold-water fish with lots of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. James prefers to buy line-caught canned tuna, which is more expensive but more sustainable.

Beans like garbanzo or cannellini are another of her go-to protein sources for salads, along with hard-boiled eggs. Rather than a ready-made dressing, she prefers to make a simple vinaigrette from scratch.

“I just throw it all in a jar and shake it,” she said. “It’s healthier and has less packaging. You just wash the jar and use it again.”

Easy dinner ideas

Like her mom, James likes to make a low-fat Turkey Meatloaf with a barbecue sauce slathered on top that incorporates various veggies and rolled oats rather than breadcrumbs for extra fiber.

“I put the veggies in raw,” she said. “You can get home, throw it in the oven with some baby new potatoes, then serve some steamed broccoli on the side.”

Another recipe that makes for a satisfying supper is her Minestrone Soup with Farro, a high-fiber, high-protein whole-grain wheat. You can serve it with a crusty loaf of artisan bread or a salad on the side.

“It’s easy to make, and it’s so good,” she said. “The farro and beans give it fiber as well as the veggies. ... I purée it just a little bit, so it’s got a bit of smoothness.”

For something a little more upscale for entertaining, she suggests Salmon en Papillote, a French technique that allows the fish and vegetables to steam gently in parchment-paper packets.

“I put asparagus down on the paper, then salmon on top and sprinkle with herbs,” she said. “You could throw the packages on a cookie sheet in the morning, then it’s ready to bake for dinner.”

Her newest project

As the chief innovation officer for Foogal, a startup that aims to get people on the road to healthier lives, James continues to research eating well and taking care of the environment.

“It started out tackling food waste,” she said. “We’re building a recipe database from cultures all over the world. ... We have a big focus on helping SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients and underserved populations.”

At home, James enjoys introducing her three grandchildren to the cuisines of the world by cooking dishes like Moroccan tagines.

“They learn geography, and it’s my own version of the peace plate,” she said. “When you cook from other cultures, it keeps your taste buds fresh.”

Although there are many ways to get kids to eat more vegetables, especially if you involve them in growing and cooking the veggies, she doesn’t believe in offering children a special menu.

“There is no kids’ menu in my world,” she said. “I don’t believe in hiding vegetables or sneaking them in.”

The following recipes are from “More Vegetables, Please!” by Patty James and Dr. Elson Haas. To serve, place lettuce leaves on a plate and mound the tuna salad on top, or stuff the salad into a pita bread pocket or inside a slightly hollowed-out tomato.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Serves 4

2 cans (6 ounces each) tuna, drained

Half of a 14-ounce can of water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

¼ cup sliced kalamata olives

¼ cup minced red onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, stems removed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried oregano or 1½ teaspoons fresh oregano

Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 to 3 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup mayonnaise (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl; mix together well.

______

Farro, an ancient form of wheat, is lower in gluten than its hybridized modern cousin. In addition to being great in soups, this hearty grain is also wonderful in salads. Just add vinaigrette and seasonal raw veggies, and you’re set!

Minestrone Soup with Farro

Makes 8 servings

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

1 whole onion, diced

6 cloves garlic

3 cups diced carrots

1½ cups sliced celery

1 bunch kale, chopped

3 cups diced tomatoes, fresh or canned

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1 2-inch sprig fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

2 cups cooked cannellini beans (or one 15-ounce can, drained)

2 quarts vegetable broth or chicken broth

3 cups cooked farro (follow directions on the package)

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium-high heat, then add the onion, garlic, carrots and celery and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the kale and sauté for an additional 5 minutes, then add the tomatoes, sage, rosemary and oregano and cook 10 minutes longer. Add the beans and broth; lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

Stir in the farro and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with a drizzle of oil and a sprinkle of cheese, if you like.

______

En papillote means “in paper” in French, and that’s what you use to cook the fish in. You can use any kind of fish, or use a pounded chicken breast (bake for about 25 minutes for poultry), in this versatile dish. Change the vegetables with the season or simply use this format with vegetables only.

Salmon en Papillote

Makes 1 serving

1 tablespoon white wine

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon peeled and grated fresh ginger

⅛ teaspoon sea salt

Black pepper, to taste

1 cup spinach leaves, washed and dried (or a few asparagus stalks, trimmed)

6 ounces salmon fillet, skin removed, washed and dried

2 stalks asparagus, sliced in half lengthwise

2 thin slices red bell pepper (or lemon)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mix the wine, oil, ginger, salt and pepper to taste in a small bowl.

Cut a piece of parchment paper to about 18 inches long. Weigh down the edges and place the spinach leaves on one side of the paper.

Place the salmon fillet atop the leaves. On top of the salmon, place the asparagus and bell pepper. Drizzle with the sauce.

Bring up the parchment paper and crimp the edges to close tightly. Place on baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.

You can open it up at the table if you like (watch out for the steam when removing the wrapper) and serve with a tossed green salad.

______

This recipe is one of James’s most requested and also can be made with ground beef or ground chicken and just about any vegetable combination. If you are sensitive to oats, substitute leftover brown rice. You can make the whole 3-pound meatloaf or make two and stick one in the freezer, or make meatballs with the other half.

Turkey Meatloaf

Makes 10 servings

3 pounds ground turkey

3 large eggs

1 cup rolled oats

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 small carrot, grated (about ¾ cup)

1 stalk celery, finely chopped (¾ cup)

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt, black pepper and dry mustard

½ cup barbecue sauce, homemade or store-bought (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. You may find it easier to mix with your hands. Place the mixture in a 9-inch-by-9-inch pan and shape into a loaf. Bake for 1 ½ hours until light brown.

Halfway through baking, top with a barbecue sauce of your choice.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

