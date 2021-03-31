Santa Rosa nutritionist gives advice for healthy meals that aren’t complicated

For more of James’s tips to avoid food waste, go to pattyjames.com

10. Store food you don’t eat often but like to have on hand in the freezer. I store bread in the freezer, and get out what I need, as one example.

9. When you buy food that is not in season, it travels a long way to get to you, with lots of opportunity for damage. Eat locally and seasonally as much as you can.

8. Don’t wash everything as soon as you bring it home. Mushrooms and berries do better when cleaned/rinsed right before using.

7. We’re all guilty of it, but overeating is also tied to food waste. Keep your serving sizes in check.

6. Some foods (such as bananas, avocados, tomatoes, peaches and green onions) give off ethylene gas while ripening that promotes ripening in other foods. You might not want that – food will become ripe before you’re ready to eat it.

4. Preserve. Don’t be intimidated—it’s really not difficult. You can dehydrate food, can it or make big batches and freeze the extras.

2. Organize your refrigerator. When you know what’s in it, you won’t buy something you already have. The same goes for your pantry.

1. Make a list before you go to the grocery store, so you don’t buy what you don’t need.

There are ways to reduce food waste at the ground level – at home. James offers these tips:

In many ways, eating healthy goes hand in hand with reducing food waste, another area Santa Rosa chef and nutritionist Patty James is focused on. According to Feeding America, a nonprofit focused on hunger in the United States, 72 billion pounds of food goes to waste each year.

Chef and nutritionist Patty James of Santa Rosa has made it her mission to persuade as many people as she can to become healthier by eating more vegetables and other wholesome foods.

That objective has taken many forms over the years. She taught cooking and nutrition at her Sebastopol cooking school from 2001 to 2008, then cowrote a cookbook, “More Vegetables, Please!” (New Harbinger, 2009) with more than 100 easy recipes for everyday eating. She launched a culinary and nutrition program for kids and spent 2010 traveling across the country interviewing young people about their eating habits, then wrote a teaching manual.

Along the way, James has helped homeless people and veterans, showing them how to shop and cook wisely from the food bank, the corner bodega or the discount grocery market.

“You can do well with not much,” she said. “My goal is to help people get healthier and demystify the information. When I worked for the veterans ... I got them off the sugar and the junk, and afterward they started feeling better.”

The Sebastopol native found inspiration close to home in her mother, a stay-at-home mom who fed her six kids home-cooked meals every night and didn’t allow candy or soda in the house.

“We ate healthy, homemade food out of the garden,” James said. “My mom was quite the baker. She was from Canada, and her mother was a good cook.”

After she had three kids of her own, James went back to school to study nutrition, first at a distance-learning institution and then at Bauman College in Cotati, where she deepened her knowledge in the Natural Chef and the Nutrition Educator programs.

In her cookbook, James and co-author Dr. Elson M. Haas of Sebastopol provide tips on how to make your diet richer in vegetables while still keeping meal preparation easy and quick. Haas is an integrative family medicine practitioner and the author of seven books on health and nutrition.

“More Vegetables, Please!” is not a vegetarian manifesto, James said. It’s about how to incorporate more colorful, fiber-filled veggies on the plate, even if they are served alongside a comforting slab of pot roast.

“Clearly, the vegetable queendom offers our widest variety and choices in food, yet they seem to be a second-class object to most people,” James wrote in the cookbook. “It makes sense to know all we can about these important foods and learn how to prepare them so they are palatable, even loved, by most people.”

Dietary suggestions

James has a few, simple rules for eating healthy. First off, she promotes eating a rainbow of colors in your fruits and vegetables, to take advantage of a wider array of nutrients.

Secondly, she suggests eating lots of fiber, including the soluble fiber found in oats, which dissolve in water, and the insoluble fiber found in foods like celery and beans.

“You get fiber from veggies and fruits, which should be mostly non-starchy,” she said. “Instead of potatoes and yams, eat broccoli, cabbage, kale, lettuce and red peppers.”

Eating whole grains, or what she prefers to call “intact grains,” is also a key strategy for boosting fiber. These include farro, steel-cut oats, brown rice and bulgur.

Finally, she recommends a healthy dose of the omega-3 fats found in proteins like salmon. In the kitchen, she suggests using olive oil, butter, ghee and nut oils made from walnuts and hazelnuts rather than unhealthy vegetable oils such as Mazola and Wesson.

Finally, James likes to remind people to listen to their bodies, to get in touch with how they feel after they eat.

“Be mindful,” she said. “Your body gives you hints about what it likes and doesn’t like. When you don’t feel energetic or you feel depressed ... figure it out.”

Get on the veggie bandwagon

The “eat more vegetables” manifesto has been touted by many nutrition experts in recent years, including former New York Times food columnist Mark Bittman, a flexitarian whose 2013 cookbook, “VB6 (Vegan Before 6,)” was based on his own adoption of a part-time vegan diet.

James presents her own eating habits to gently nudge people away from what she calls the “Old Basic Four” (meats, dairy, cereal grains, fruits and vegetables) and toward the “New Basic Four” (vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, proteins and healthy fats and oils).

“I eat Mediterranean-style most of the time” she said. “Just eat home-cooked meals, and simple is fine. ... You have to plan and give it some thought, but it doesn’t have to be complicated.”

Here is an example of how James eats throughout the day and some ways to incorporate vegetables and other healthy foods into your daily routine.