Pizza is one of those universal languages that Americans just get. Even if the styles are vastly different based on the region—like a thin wide slice from New York, a thick square cut with crispy edges from Detroit, or deep cheesy pie in a pan from Chicago—many can agree that the combination of chewy dough, tangy sauce, and gooey cheese is a true American classic.

The growing number of pizza joints is enough proof: more than 73,000 pizza restaurants were logged in the United States in 2023. Yet, with so many options to choose from, how is a pizza connoisseur supposed to know the best place to grab a slice?

There's a lot of competition out there to become the best pizza place in town, especially with people who have a lot of opinions. The aesthetic is always important to consider; maybe customers prefer a classic greasy joint with checkered tablecloths and shakers of Parmesan and red pepper flakes to douse their slice, or perhaps something artisanal with wood-fired pies served with a thoughtfully curated wine menu. Then there's the pizza itself. Is the restaurant using high-quality ingredients? Does the taste make you want to keep eating more and more?

It may seem like a lot of meticulous details, but given that Americans could eat up to 180 slices of pizza in a year, it only makes sense that all of these details are considered when choosing a go-to local spot. Thankfully, there's enough data out there to steer customers in the right direction instead of having to do the research themselves.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-ranked pizza restaurants in Santa Rosa using data from Yelp. Data is as of March 29, 2024. Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 25 reviews were considered.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#28. Mary's Pizza Shack

- Rating: 2.7/5 (234 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3084 Marlow Road Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian

#27. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 2.7/5 (147 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2280 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings

#26. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 2.8/5 (90 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1440 Townview Lane Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza

#25. Mary's Pizza Shack

- Rating: 2.9/5 (317 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 535 Summerfield Road Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian

#24. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 3.1/5 (70 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3125 Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings

#23. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 3.2/5 (128 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4501 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings

#22. Union Hotel Restaurant

- Rating: 3.2/5 (331 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: italian, pizza, coffee & tea

#21. Tomatina

- Rating: 3.2/5 (360 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2323 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian, salad

#20. Domino's Pizza

- Rating: 3.3/5 (68 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1561 Farmers Lane Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches

#19. NY Pie

- Rating: 3.3/5 (616 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 65 Brookwood Ave. Ste 1& 2 Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, italian, salad

#18. Pizza Twist

- Rating: 3.4/5 (142 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2780 Stony Point Road Ste M Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, vegan, gluten-free

#17. Joey's Original Pizza

- Rating: 3.4/5 (345 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 727 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza

#16. Papa Murphy's

- Rating: 3.4/5 (49 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 140 Calistoga Road Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza

#15. Homerun Pizza

- Rating: 3.7/5 (189 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 484 Larkfield Center Santa Rosa, California

- Categories: pizza, sports bars, italian

