Santa Rosa supply business ‘unbuilds’ to reuse resources

A Santa Rosa company meticulously deconstructs buildings otherwise doomed for demolition to save as much of the wood, hardware, appliances fixtures and other materials for resale and to cut down on waste.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Reuse info and upcoming repair fairs

Repair Fair at Climate Fest Healdsburg: Noon to 4 p.m. April 21 in the Healdsburg Plaza.

Windsor Repair Fair: Bring lamps, small appliance, textiles, computers or bikes in need of repair. There will also be a clothing swap of garments and accessories in clean and good condition. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Huerta Gymnasium, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. To register an item so volunteers can be prepared visit reusealliance.org/events/windsor-repair-fair

Reuse Alliance: reusealliance.org.

Greenlynx: Deconstruction services, lumber yard and building materials warehouse and fixtures store. Lumber yard is at 3220 Santa Rosa Avenue. Phone 707-757-5685. Reuse Store is next door at 3260 Santa Rosa Ave. 707-787-5969.

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment.

Information: Greenlynx.net

Lumberyard Address

3220 Santa Rosa Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Reuse Store Address

3260 Santa Rosa Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95407

707-787-5969

Nicole Tai considers herself a “recovering contractor.” For years she worked for her general contractor father and eventually headed up the family business herself in San Francisco. But the amount of waste from teardowns and remodels over time began to eat at her.

“I started seeing a recurring trend where we were taking out things we had just put in,“ she said. ”It was the early dot com bust and boom cycle. These companies would go bankrupt and we had just installed all this new stuff. My crews would be shaking their heads. This is all the hard work we did for the last six months and now we have to demolish it. Of course the next dot com would come in and they didn’t want the same layout.“

A decade ago Tai made a radical change in how she works. She created a business based not on demolition but on more thoughtfully deconstructing buildings, and in the process, saving us much of the building materials, finish work, plumbing and appliances as possible.

“I much prefer unbuilding and saving resources,” she said from GreenLynx, her entrepreneurial building supply warehouse and store in Santa Rosa she partners in with Brandon Bugge and her mother Barbara Egger.

She has lumber, doors, windows, light fixtures, sinks and tubs, hardware and appliances among countless other items to construct and outfit a home, business or fancy chicken coop, if you prefer.

Greenlynx sits along a stretch of Santa Rosa Avenue surrounded by other construction showrooms featuring everything from flooring and tile to lighting and kitchen appliances. But what sets GreenLynx apart is this: there is nothing new in her inventory. Everything has been salvaged from buildings, offices and homes that would have otherwise been leveled, leaving nothing but dust and debris.

While she is not the first reuse store, Habitat for Humanity has maintained one in Santa Rosa for many years and the Bay Area has had a few architectural salvage yards and warehouses, GreenLynx also specializes in the deconstruction.

Greenlynx is a treasure hunt. You never know what might show up. Right now they have old growth redwood lumber from an 1860s barn that stood for 150 years in Solano County, a stun multipaneled oak entry door with original hardware from an 1896 mansion in Ross and a collection of small 1970s yurts rescued from West Marin. Most everything stocked in the lumber warehouse and yard and neighboring reuse store came from deconstruction jobs primarily in the Bay Area (Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties). But GreenLynx also accepts some donated materials on a case-by-case basis such as cabinets, hardwood, doors, and plumbing and lighting fixtures.

People can subscribe to their dispatch “Fresh Off the Truck” to get first crack at the latest finds. People shopping online can choose from a pink toilet circa 1950s, beautiful contemporary bowl sinks, a Viking double stacked oven and a Wolf stovetop. ReLynx accepts working appliances under 10 years old.

Tai is on a mission to promote reuse first, ahead of recycling. And to help support the mission and spread the message she chairs the board of a nonprofit she brought to Sonoma County called The Reuse Alliance. This is the group that holds the popular Fix-It Fairs at different spots in Sonoma County, which bring volunteer experts to repair clothing, lamps, appliance and bikes free of charge.’

Tai said that current government policies veer heavily toward recycling ahead of reuse, although, she maintains, reuse has more environmental benefits. The goal of GreenLynx and The Reuse Alliance is to shift the cultural mindset away from consuming ever more raw materials, toward one that embraces reusing, repairing, refurbishing, remanufacturing, reupholsting and upcycling existing products and materials.

“We talk a lot about the joy of reusing,” said Phoebe Schenker, executive director of The Reuse Alliance, which is pushing government agencies to enact policies that encourage, if not enforce, a reuse first mentality. “It’s not just something people can do. It’s something people enjoy doing. It’s a positive antidote to climate anxiety.”

A licensed architect, Schenker said a lot of people think of reuse as a “waste solution.” Each Californian does generate an estimated 2,000 pounds of trash per year, which collectively is 45 times as heavy as The Golden Gate Bridge according the state agency Cal Recycle.

“But reuse is actually an emission solution,” Schenker said. “Half of global emissions go into making our stuff.”

On a local level the Alliance tracks the savings from each Repair Fair, which draw 150 to 250 people and results in the repair of up to 150 items in only a few hours. That, Schenker said, diverts 600 to 700 pounds of waste from the landfill and saves 4,000 to 7,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions.

Volunteers - some professional and some just accomplished tinkerers - will be at the Climate Fest Sunday afternoon in The Healdsburg Plaza to fix broken stuff on a drop in basis. On May 4 the Reuse Alliance will set up at the Windsor Repair Fair and clothing swap at Huerta Gymnasium.

“I’m understanding now there is a lot of demand for a voice for reuse and not a lot of organizations are doing that,” she said.

On the business front, Tai is also doing her part to reduce carbon emissions at a time of global warming through reuse on a large scale - deconstruction. When a building is demolished, there is nothing left but what Tai describes as a “soup” of lead mixed in with Fiberglas, Sheetrock, wood and a multitude of other material shards.

Deconstruction means “surgically” taking it apart and salvaging everything possible for some form of reuse. For a recent demolition of a 10,000 square foot Victorian mansion in Marin her crew jammed for six days to save as much as they could, including a bronze and crystal chandelier, redwood columns, garden decor and tons of other Victorian detail work.

Deconstruction, the Alliance says, yields a net carbon benefit of approximately 7.6 metric tons of CO2 per house compared to demolition.

Beyond the environmental benefits, many of the older materials - they have 1,000 doors alone, all solid core -are higher quality than what is available on home improvement store shelves, more artistic or more beautiful, and, by virtual of their venerability, one of a kind. They’re also less expensive. A new door will cost $500 to $3,000. GreenLynx has used interior doors for $50 to $300. She has a used mahogany entry door that would sell for up $30,000 new, marked at $2,500.

Secondhand shopping also is becoming more socially acceptable, and not just an option for people living on low incomes. This is particularly true with Gen Zers, who feel passionate about the environment with their futures at stake, Tai said. Survey findings from a 2023 OfferUp Recommerce report found that 76% of shoppers believe the stigma has decreased around resale shopping, and 41% say buying used is actually considered a status symbol.

For property owners, there can be financial advantages to hiring a deconstruction over a demolition crew, Tai said. Terms of each job vary. Often GreenLynx keeps everything it salvages. Other times they give back a percentage of the value of the materials they glean. But sometimes it’s more financially advantageous for a property owner to donate anything salvaged to the nonprofit Reuse Alliance and take a tax deduction, which is not available for a demolition.

Tai was ahead of her time when got degrees in Conservation Resource Studies from UC Berkeley and Community Development from UC Davis and there were more jobs in the field. But she never gave up her passion to conserve and has been pushing her ideas forward for the last 25-30 years. Right before The World Trade Center collapse in 2001 she moved to New York City and took a position with New York Waste Match, funded by the city’s Department of Sanitation, connecting businesses that had reusable materials with companies that could use them.

After 9/11 she applied for a grant to start a reuse center that still exists in New York City.

After moving to Sonoma County in 2017 she has been incubating her dreams from a local level with the idea that what is developed here can be a model for other communities. The Reuse Alliance hopes to establish a regional Reuse Hub with anchor tenants to increase the reuse activity in Sonoma County and handle more volume. They also have plans to create a Reuse Corps to train and mentor young workers to carry the vision into the future.and to establish a fund to financially support existing and new reuse enterprises.

Reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

