The death of Julia Bulette is a tale of murder and intrigue set in the red-light quarter of the Old West boom town of Virginia City, Nevada.

It is the stuff of legend and lingering mystery but with a Santa Rosa connection.

More than 150 years after the 35-year-old Bulette was beaten and strangled in her bed, Santa Rosa native Paul Buelna sculpted a larger-than-life wooden statue of her, now prominently displayed on the main street of this heavily traveled tourist destination.

It's a sharp departure from his usual subjects — bears, miners, gnomes and even Buddhist monks that he's carved using a chainsaw and electric power tools.

But Buelna says it's worth memorializing the lady of the night whose story has been woven into the "mythos of Virginia City."

Bulette’s homicide in 1867 and the subsequent trial of her accused killer drew widespread newspaper coverage. A French drifter was convicted and hanged, despite his repeated claims of innocence.

Mark Twain, who got his start newspapering in Virginia City, was among the crowd of several thousand people that witnessed the suspect’s execution.

Bulette worked as a prostitute in New Orleans and California mining camps before settling in Virginia City, where the Comstock Lode, the largest silver deposit in North America, attracted legions of wanderers looking to get rich quick.

She is said to have spent time in Santa Rosa.

In the book "The Family Jules: The Life and Times of Julia C. Bulette" by C.C. Haile, the author notes that a Dr. Green had come to Virginia City "via Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, a place that Julia was very familiar with. They often laughed and relived old times of their lives during the stampede to the gold fields."

Bulette is so much a legacy of Virginia City that Alexia Sober, the owner of the Canvas Cafe, asked Buelna to create a statue of her, carving it from the trunk of a century-old dying tree on the restaurant property, where it's displayed. The statue depicts her in a simple pioneer dress, clutching a bouquet of flowers.

"I wanted a statue of Julia Bulette because minorities and women in Virginia City aren't represented in a real and accessible way," Sober said. "She was the poorest, weakest and meekest of society and she still found a way to succeed. She represents the underdog."

After Bulette's death, stories were embellished of her role in town affairs and supposed good deeds. Nearly a century after she died, she was even the subject of an episode of the highly popular “Bonanza” TV series, set in Virginia City.

She was transformed into a saloon keeper with whom Little Joe (Michael Landon) falls in love.

At times, Bulette has been elevated to the status of folk heroine, a beautiful and wealthy courtesan who fed the poor. The reality is that she was addicted to laudanum (morphine), heavily in debt and without enough money to pay for her casket.

Like many of the miners, Buelna said, she lived a hard life and died young.

Although he's lived for the past few years on a ranch in Virginia City, Buelna was born and raised in Santa Rosa. He graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1986 and returns to Santa Rosa often to visit cousins and aunts.

His family has deep roots in Sonoma County. His ancestor Frederick Grohe, for example, was a well-known florist who came from Germany and settled in Santa Rosa in the late 1800s.

Another family relation, Buelna's older cousin and mentor, Elwin Millerick, an accomplished sculptor, himself, taught Buelna how to work with wood.

Millerick's works are part of a collection at the Sonoma County Museum.

The museum describes Millerick, who died at age 85 in 1997, as a master whittler, and "a Petaluma and Sonoma County treasure."

A video narrated by historian Gaye Lebaron describes how Millerick’s carvings captured bygone Sonoma County scenes of regular people, circus workers, barn dances, cowboys, wrist wrestlers, sheepshearers, sailing ships and airplanes — and pioneering Santa Rosa botanist Luther Burbank.

He also carved the stations of the cross, which depict the crucifixion of Christ, at the Church of the Incarnation in downtown Santa Rosa, which was built in 1873.

In a booklet published by the church, it says the stations of the cross represented a lifelong dream for Millerick. "His boyhood ambition was to recreate the agony of the crucifixion. He spent much time searching the area for a church that could accommodate the series of wooden figures."

When Buelna, 55, was a child, he went to Millerick's shop at his home on Orchard Street in Santa Rosa. There, he watched as Millerick created wondrous wooden facsimiles of animals and people.

Millerick, who was in his early 70s at the time, patiently showed the young boy how it was done.