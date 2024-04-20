Santa Rosa native sculpts Nevada legend

The 1867 murder of Julia Bulette in Virginia City, Nevada, is the stuff of legend. It also has a Santa Rosa connection.
The death of Julia Bulette is a tale of murder and intrigue set in the red-light quarter of the Old West boom town of Virginia City, Nevada.

It is the stuff of legend and lingering mystery but with a Santa Rosa connection.

More than 150 years after the 35-year-old Bulette was beaten and strangled in her bed, Santa Rosa native Paul Buelna sculpted a larger-than-life wooden statue of her, now prominently displayed on the main street of this heavily traveled tourist destination.

It's a sharp departure from his usual subjects — bears, miners, gnomes and even Buddhist monks that he's carved using a chainsaw and electric power tools.

But Buelna says it's worth memorializing the lady of the night whose story has been woven into the "mythos of Virginia City."

Bulette’s homicide in 1867 and the subsequent trial of her accused killer drew widespread newspaper coverage. A French drifter was convicted and hanged, despite his repeated claims of innocence.

Mark Twain, who got his start newspapering in Virginia City, was among the crowd of several thousand people that witnessed the suspect’s execution.

Bulette worked as a prostitute in New Orleans and California mining camps before settling in Virginia City, where the Comstock Lode, the largest silver deposit in North America, attracted legions of wanderers looking to get rich quick.

She is said to have spent time in Santa Rosa.

In the book "The Family Jules: The Life and Times of Julia C. Bulette" by C.C. Haile, the author notes that a Dr. Green had come to Virginia City "via Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, a place that Julia was very familiar with. They often laughed and relived old times of their lives during the stampede to the gold fields."

Bulette is so much a legacy of Virginia City that Alexia Sober, the owner of the Canvas Cafe, asked Buelna to create a statue of her, carving it from the trunk of a century-old dying tree on the restaurant property, where it's displayed. The statue depicts her in a simple pioneer dress, clutching a bouquet of flowers.

"I wanted a statue of Julia Bulette because minorities and women in Virginia City aren't represented in a real and accessible way," Sober said. "She was the poorest, weakest and meekest of society and she still found a way to succeed. She represents the underdog."

After Bulette's death, stories were embellished of her role in town affairs and supposed good deeds. Nearly a century after she died, she was even the subject of an episode of the highly popular “Bonanza” TV series, set in Virginia City.

She was transformed into a saloon keeper with whom Little Joe (Michael Landon) falls in love.

At times, Bulette has been elevated to the status of folk heroine, a beautiful and wealthy courtesan who fed the poor. The reality is that she was addicted to laudanum (morphine), heavily in debt and without enough money to pay for her casket.

Like many of the miners, Buelna said, she lived a hard life and died young.

Although he's lived for the past few years on a ranch in Virginia City, Buelna was born and raised in Santa Rosa. He graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1986 and returns to Santa Rosa often to visit cousins and aunts.

His family has deep roots in Sonoma County. His ancestor Frederick Grohe, for example, was a well-known florist who came from Germany and settled in Santa Rosa in the late 1800s.

Another family relation, Buelna's older cousin and mentor, Elwin Millerick, an accomplished sculptor, himself, taught Buelna how to work with wood.

Millerick's works are part of a collection at the Sonoma County Museum.

The museum describes Millerick, who died at age 85 in 1997, as a master whittler, and "a Petaluma and Sonoma County treasure."

A video narrated by historian Gaye Lebaron describes how Millerick’s carvings captured bygone Sonoma County scenes of regular people, circus workers, barn dances, cowboys, wrist wrestlers, sheepshearers, sailing ships and airplanes — and pioneering Santa Rosa botanist Luther Burbank.

He also carved the stations of the cross, which depict the crucifixion of Christ, at the Church of the Incarnation in downtown Santa Rosa, which was built in 1873.

In a booklet published by the church, it says the stations of the cross represented a lifelong dream for Millerick. "His boyhood ambition was to recreate the agony of the crucifixion. He spent much time searching the area for a church that could accommodate the series of wooden figures."

When Buelna, 55, was a child, he went to Millerick's shop at his home on Orchard Street in Santa Rosa. There, he watched as Millerick created wondrous wooden facsimiles of animals and people.

Millerick, who was in his early 70s at the time, patiently showed the young boy how it was done.

"He was really kind to me. He showed me how to carve. He taught me shape and perspective," Buelna said.

Buelna has also sculpted some religious iconography, but Julia Bulette couldn't be more of a polar opposite from his prior works. He has no qualms about putting her on a pedestal.

"She's emblematic of Virginia City, with the Comstock and everything else that goes with this," he said.

Sober, the cafe owner, agrees. "Nevada is Nevada and prostitution is legal here," she said. "No one is questioning the moral message."

Although prostitution is allowed in some Nevada counties, it's not sanctioned in Virginia City these days.

It's unclear how early Bulette showed up in the lawless, high desert town that seemingly sprang up overnight after the 1859 discovery of the immense Comstock silver deposit.

Heavy gambling, hard-drinking miners packed the many saloons and gambling parlors and frequented a line of red-light establishments, including Bulette's two-room cottage.

Back in her era, on the strip where she plied her trade, there were more than 140 working girls in Virginia City, according to author Haile.

Bulette was no irresistible beauty, Haile writes. But she was "a comely woman and possessed a benevolent disposition," based on the description in the Virginia Daily Union, written days after her death.

"Her life was that of one of those erring mortals whose one mishap in youth hosts years of misery and repentance, and her death a horrifying ending to the fitful slumber of mortality," was the newspaper's florid summation.

A poor, reportedly slow-witted Frenchman, John Melanie (or Millian), was convicted of killing her, despite not speaking English well and having difficulty following the court proceedings against him.

When a trunk of his was found months after her death to contain Bulette's fancy dress and jewelry, he claimed two other men had murdered her and engaged him to stash the loot.

When his conviction was upheld, cheers and celebration broke out in the town and there was a festive atmosphere at his hanging.

To this day, Bulette lives on in fiction and lore, and in the men's group known as E Clampus Vitus, which helps preserve Western history.

The chapter located in Virginia City is named Julia C. Bulette. For a time, there was also the Julia C. Bulette Red Light Museum, a collection that included her death scene diorama.

A photo that can be found online, purportedly of Bulette with a fireman's hat at her side, has since been discredited as being her. Bulette was an honorary member of the fire department, but she was part Black, as opposed to the woman in the photo.

"We don't know who that lady was. It doesn't fit the generalized description of her (Bulette)," said Joe Curtis, a member of the Comstock Foundation for History and Culture.

Curtis said there are many other inaccuracies surrounding Bulette. At one point in the 1960s, someone erected a white picket fence near the hillside cemetery, supposedly surrounding her grave.

Patrons at the Bucket of Blood Saloon could drop a coin into a pay telescope, aim through the panoramic picture window, and think they were glimpsing her final resting place. Some folks even claimed they could see the gravesite glowing at night.

But Curtis, who sits on the Pioneer Cemetery Foundation Board, said it's not her grave and there is no way to determine who is buried in which spot in much of the cemetery.

People love to make up ghost stories, he noted, and much of Virginia City's history also has been concocted. He views Julia Bulette as a marketing item, similar to the staged shootouts that bring tourists to the colorful old mining town.

Just like legendary cowboys and outlaws, he said Bulette lives on in people's "machinations and imaginations."

